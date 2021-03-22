Comscore Announces New Agreement with Fort Myers Broadcasting Company for Local Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new agreement to provide Fort Myers Broadcasting Company with Comscore's industry-leading local TV measurement currency across their Southwest Florida television stations, including WINK-TV (CBS).

Fort Myers Broadcasting's WINK-TV is Southwest Florida's first television station, debuting in 1954, and produces over 60 hours of news coverage each week.

"Southwest Florida is the fastest growing area of the Sunshine State and Ft. Myers is the state's fastest growing city," explains Fort Myers Broadcasting General Manager Joe Schwartzel. "That's why it's more important than ever for us to have the most comprehensive, accurate, and reliable way to measure our audience. Comscore's groundbreaking methodology uses 24/7/365 viewing information from one of every two homes in the Ft. Myers market, and that massive footprint is especially key in a rapidly growing and changing market like ours. No other audience measurement company offers that kind of detail. Now Fort Myers Broadcasting will be able to provide our advertisers with the kind of detailed audience information that shows clients the true value of advertising on our stations."

"We have continued our investment in and support of local broadcasters and their clients, most recently with the addition of more than 10 million homes to our local television measurement footprint," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "We are excited to be partnering with the Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. Their commitment to Comscore further emphasizes the industry's acceptance and support of Comscore as primary currency."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

