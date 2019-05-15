Comscore Announces New Leadership in APAC and EMEA

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today two changes to leadership within APAC and EMEA to further growth and transformation of its International business.

Effective immediately, Guido Fambach has been promoted to EVP, EMEA & APAC, assuming his role from Will Hodgman who has recently resigned from his position as EVP, International. Kedar Gavane has been promoted to SVP, APAC, as leadership of the APAC region from Joe Nguyen and will be reporting to Guido Fambach. Comscore would like to take this opportunity to thank Will Hodgman and Joe Nguyen for their contributions to the measurement landscape.

Guido was most recently SVP, Head of EMEA, and previously served as a member of the Nedstat management team, which Comscore acquired in 2010. Kedar was most recently VP of APAC, leading the India and Australia and New Zealand markets, joining Comscore in 2010. Comscore is confident that with these two seasoned leaders at the helm, the Company will continue to drive new value to the marketplace.

Guido Fambach is an enterprising and result-driven leader, with a history of playing a key role within innovative growth companies. With proven expertise in digital, advertising, enterprise analytics and marketing automation solutions, Guido has built his career around SaaS sales management, strategic development and invigorating business units. During his tenure as SVP, EMEA for Comscore, Guido excelled at developing and implementing revenue growth for audience and advertising solutions and expanding the Company's footprint in the UK, North, Central and South EMEA. Prior to joining Comscore via its acquisition of Nedstat, Guido served as VP, Professional Services, heading Nedstat training and consultancy services. Guido has served as a Board Member on 1plusX and Screen6 and has spoken at a wide range of industry events. Guido holds a Bachelor of Communications Management from the Hague School of European Studies (HEBO).

Kedar Gavane is an innovative thinker with over 14 years of experience in the digital space. He is a founding member of Comscore's India office, and most recently led operations in the region as Vice President. During his tenure as VP, Kedar oversaw new business development and sales expansion for Comscore's suite of products and services in the region. Prior to Comscore, he served as CEO of ViralSmith, a marketing analytics company. Kedar also held the position of COO of the comparison-shopping network at Reliance Big Entertainment, as well as a senior member of their corporate strategy team. In addition, he spent time at ABP Pvt. Ltd. as part of their corporate strategy team. He began his career at Infosys Technologies. Kedar actively participates in the digital community, and frequently contributes at various industry events and conferences, including ad:tech, iMedia Brand Summit, Click Asia Summit and India Retail Forum. He served on the eTailing India advisory board and is currently a member of the ad:tech New Delhi advisory board. Kedar holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science as well as an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. Learn more about Comscore at www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

