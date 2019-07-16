Comscore Announces New Partnership with Block Communications Across their Full Station Group

RESTON, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a longterm agreement to provide Block Communications, INC. with measurement services for their television stations in Louisville, KY; Decatur, IL; and Lima, OH with the stations in Decatur and Lima using Comscore exclusively. Block will also use Comscore's advanced automotive audience data as currency as a part of this agreement.

"We have been closely watching the growth and evolution of Comscore's local television measurement for some time. They have delivered on their commitment to fundamentally improve the quality and scope of local television audience measurement, and the marketplace has spoken: Comscore's measurement via massive, passive viewing databases is today the more stable and representative TV measurement source," said Barry Fulmer, vice president WDRB Media. "Now is the time for Block to become engaged in using Comscore as a primary currency; several of our markets will be using Comscore exclusively and all of our stations are excited to have access to their Advanced Automotive ratings."

"Comscore is very excited to be welcoming Block Communication to the Comscore family with this partnership," said Steve Walsh, executive vice president of local markets at Comscore.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all 210 local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

