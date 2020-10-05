Comscore Announces New Partnership with News Break for Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new long-term agreement to provide News Break, The Nation's #1 Local News Platform, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement.

The agreement provides News Break with access to Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions, including Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Media Metrix Desktop, Mobile Metrix®, and Plan Metrix® Multi-Platform. As News Break continues its mission to help a new generation of readers discover vital, locally sourced news and information, this partnership will help drive a deeper understanding of audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices, enabling more relevant advertising opportunities.

"In an era where consumers are demanding more local news, we are thrilled to partner with News Break as their digital audience measurement service," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Our granular insights will enable a better understanding of audiences, fueling business growth and empowering them to continue their mission to keep people connected to their local communities."

Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform also offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, and time spent.

Comscore Plan Metrix Multi-Platform combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, demographics and behaviors to provide a unified digital view. Leveraging this comprehensive view of consumer behavior, marketers can generate stronger multi-platform media plans, identify advanced audience segments, and reach consumers across different platforms to achieve better ROI. In parallel, publishers can better demonstrate the value of their multi-platform audiences and can generate competitive comparisons.

