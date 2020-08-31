Comscore Announces New Partnership with the World Surf League to Provide Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new partnership that provides the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of surfing, with digital audience measurement.

Comscore will provide the WSL with access to Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions, including Comscore Video Metrix® in the United States, Australia and Brazil, and Media Metrix® Multi-Platform in the U.S., to better understand audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.

This deal, which comes as the WSL is seeing explosive audience growth and in partnerships and sponsorships, signals the power of the sport of surfing. The World Surf League is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.

"As the professional surfing community continues to grow, we are thrilled to serve as the digital audience measurement platform for the World Surfing League," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. "Our industry-leading granular insights will provide a deep understanding of their digital audience."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

