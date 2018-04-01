comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 1, 2018

comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 1, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' presentation of director Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' had a spectacular $128 million international debut while earning an estimated $61.7 million in China to rank number one in that key market as well as opening at the top spot in North America with $41.2 million for a global weekend tally of $181.2 million." 

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 1, are below.
  1. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $169.2M
  2. Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $40.6M
  3. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $34.1M
  4. Black Panther - Disney - $19.0M
  5. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $17.1M
  6. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $16.7M
  7. Baaghi 2 - Multiple - $15.8M
  8. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $11.0M
  9. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $9.5M
  10. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $9.5M
  11. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $8.5M
  12. Nothing To Lose (Part 1) - Downtown files/Paris Filmes - $7.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 1, are below.
  1. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $41.2M
  2. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $17.1M
  3. Black Panther - Disney - $11.3M
  4. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $10.8M
  5. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $9.2M
  6. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $7.0M
  7. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $4.8M
  8. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $4.7M
  9. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $4.7M
  10. Paul, Apostle Of Christ - Sony - $3.5M
  11. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $2.8M
  12. God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness - Pure Flix - $2.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Ready Player One

169,210,000

128,000,000

41,210,000

181,215,000

128,000,000

53,215,000

WB

63

WB

Pacific Rim Uprising

40,640,000

31,435,000

9,205,000

232,315,820

186,645,000

45,670,820

MUL

65

UNI

Peter Rabbit

34,105,000

32,100,000

2,005,000

230,751,126

120,100,000

110,651,126

SNY

15

SNY

Black Panther

18,963,000

7,700,000

11,263,000

1,273,899,634

623,200,000

650,699,634

DIS

50

DIS

Tyler Perry's Acrimony

17,100,000

-

17,100,000

17,100,000

-

17,100,000

-

1

LGF

Tomb Raider

16,700,000

12,000,000

4,700,000

245,102,178

194,600,000

50,502,178

WB

67

WB

Baaghi 2

15,790,000

15,210,000

580,000

15,790,000

15,210,000

580,000

MUL

10

FXIP

I Can Only Imagine

10,950,685

200,000

10,750,685

56,296,022

720,000

55,576,022

MUL

7

RdAtt

Sherlock Gnomes

9,500,000

2,500,000

7,000,000

30,820,646

8,000,000

22,820,646

PAR

28

PAR

Wrinkle In Time, A

9,494,000

4,800,000

4,694,000

104,350,414

21,100,000

83,250,414

DIS

27

DIS

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

8,475,000

8,475,000

-

8,970,000

8,970,000

-

SHOWBX

1

WGUI

Nothing To Lose (Part 1)

7,085,000

7,085,000

-

7,085,000

7,085,000

-

DW/PARIS

1

-

Love, Simon

6,400,000

1,600,000

4,800,000

33,740,794

1,600,000

32,140,794

FOX

3

FOX

Red Sparrow

5,680,000

5,000,000

680,000

129,840,772

84,200,000

45,640,772

FOX

49

FOX

Isle Of Dogs

5,110,000

2,300,000

2,810,000

8,217,274

2,300,000

5,917,274

FOX

2

FSL

Blockers

5,000,000

5,000,000

-

5,000,000

5,000,000

-

UNI

4

UNI

Commuter, The

4,295,000

4,295,000

-

102,403,858

66,060,000

36,343,858

MUL

9

LGF

Coco

4,273,000

4,200,000

73,000

780,298,871

570,800,000

209,498,871

DIS

28

DIS

Midnight Sun

3,817,958

1,925,000

1,892,958

12,867,174

5,125,000

7,742,174

MUL

9

OPRD

Paul, Apostle Of Christ

3,500,000

-

3,500,000

11,530,838

-

11,530,838

-

1

SNY

Nice To Meet You

3,400,000

3,400,000

-

5,340,000

5,340,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Greatest Showman, The

3,390,000

2,700,000

690,000

414,059,661

242,000,000

172,059,661

FOX

13

FOX

Jim Button & Luke The Engine Driver

3,000,000

3,000,000

-

3,000,000

3,000,000

-

WB

1

-

Boss Baby, The

2,900,000

2,900,000

-

510,113,033

335,110,000

175,003,033

UNI

1

FOX

Unsane

2,744,171

1,300,000

1,444,171

9,426,486

2,600,000

6,826,486

FOX

9

BST

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

