comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 1, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' presentation of director Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' had a spectacular $128 million international debut while earning an estimated $61.7 million in China to rank number one in that key market as well as opening at the top spot in North America with $41.2 million for a global weekend tally of $181.2 million."

Sunday, April 1

Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $169.2M Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $40.6M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $34.1M Black Panther - Disney - $19.0M Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $17.1M Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $16.7M Baaghi 2 - Multiple - $15.8M I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $11.0M Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $9.5M Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $9.5M Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $8.5M Nothing To Lose (Part 1) - Downtown files/Paris Filmes - $7.1M

Sunday, April 1

Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $41.2M Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $17.1M Black Panther - Disney - $11.3M I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $10.8M Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $9.2M Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $7.0M Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $4.8M Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $4.7M Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $4.7M Paul, Apostle Of Christ - Sony - $3.5M Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $2.8M God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness - Pure Flix - $2.6M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Ready Player One 169,210,000 128,000,000 41,210,000 181,215,000 128,000,000 53,215,000 WB 63 WB Pacific Rim Uprising 40,640,000 31,435,000 9,205,000 232,315,820 186,645,000 45,670,820 MUL 65 UNI Peter Rabbit 34,105,000 32,100,000 2,005,000 230,751,126 120,100,000 110,651,126 SNY 15 SNY Black Panther 18,963,000 7,700,000 11,263,000 1,273,899,634 623,200,000 650,699,634 DIS 50 DIS Tyler Perry's Acrimony 17,100,000 - 17,100,000 17,100,000 - 17,100,000 - 1 LGF Tomb Raider 16,700,000 12,000,000 4,700,000 245,102,178 194,600,000 50,502,178 WB 67 WB Baaghi 2 15,790,000 15,210,000 580,000 15,790,000 15,210,000 580,000 MUL 10 FXIP I Can Only Imagine 10,950,685 200,000 10,750,685 56,296,022 720,000 55,576,022 MUL 7 RdAtt Sherlock Gnomes 9,500,000 2,500,000 7,000,000 30,820,646 8,000,000 22,820,646 PAR 28 PAR Wrinkle In Time, A 9,494,000 4,800,000 4,694,000 104,350,414 21,100,000 83,250,414 DIS 27 DIS Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum 8,475,000 8,475,000 - 8,970,000 8,970,000 - SHOWBX 1 WGUI Nothing To Lose (Part 1) 7,085,000 7,085,000 - 7,085,000 7,085,000 - DW/PARIS 1 - Love, Simon 6,400,000 1,600,000 4,800,000 33,740,794 1,600,000 32,140,794 FOX 3 FOX Red Sparrow 5,680,000 5,000,000 680,000 129,840,772 84,200,000 45,640,772 FOX 49 FOX Isle Of Dogs 5,110,000 2,300,000 2,810,000 8,217,274 2,300,000 5,917,274 FOX 2 FSL Blockers 5,000,000 5,000,000 - 5,000,000 5,000,000 - UNI 4 UNI Commuter, The 4,295,000 4,295,000 - 102,403,858 66,060,000 36,343,858 MUL 9 LGF Coco 4,273,000 4,200,000 73,000 780,298,871 570,800,000 209,498,871 DIS 28 DIS Midnight Sun 3,817,958 1,925,000 1,892,958 12,867,174 5,125,000 7,742,174 MUL 9 OPRD Paul, Apostle Of Christ 3,500,000 - 3,500,000 11,530,838 - 11,530,838 - 1 SNY Nice To Meet You 3,400,000 3,400,000 - 5,340,000 5,340,000 - MULTICN 1 - Greatest Showman, The 3,390,000 2,700,000 690,000 414,059,661 242,000,000 172,059,661 FOX 13 FOX Jim Button & Luke The Engine Driver 3,000,000 3,000,000 - 3,000,000 3,000,000 - WB 1 - Boss Baby, The 2,900,000 2,900,000 - 510,113,033 335,110,000 175,003,033 UNI 1 FOX Unsane 2,744,171 1,300,000 1,444,171 9,426,486 2,600,000 6,826,486 FOX 9 BST

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-april-1-2018-300622447.html

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

