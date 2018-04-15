comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 15, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Global box office draw Dwayne Johnson took the world by storm with Warner Bros.' 'Rampage' earning $34.5 million this weekend in North America and $114.1 million in 61 international territories for a combined opening worldwide weekend of $148.6 million."

Rampage - Warner Bros. - $148.6M Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $54.9M Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $45.0M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $21.7M Blockers - Universal - $14.2M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $13.1M Taxi 5 - Multiple - $9.5M Black Panther - Disney - $7.9M Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $7.7M Isle Of Dogs - 20th Century Fox - $7.3M Annihilation - China Film Group Corporation - $6.2M Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $4.8M

Rampage - Warner Bros. - $34.5M Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $32.6M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $19.1M Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $11.2M Blockers - Universal - $10.3M Black Panther - Disney - $5.3M Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $5.0M I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $3.8M Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $3.7M Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $3.0M Miracle Season, The - MIRR/LD - $2.1M Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $2.1M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Rampage 148,600,000 114,100,000 34,500,000 148,600,000 114,100,000 34,500,000 WB 62 WB Quiet Place, A 54,900,000 22,300,000 32,600,000 151,335,885 51,700,000 99,635,885 PAR 56 PAR Ready Player One 45,005,000 33,800,000 11,205,000 474,807,798 360,200,000 114,607,798 WB 66 WB Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 21,680,000 2,600,000 19,080,000 21,680,000 2,600,000 19,080,000 UNI 8 UNI Blockers 14,195,000 3,900,000 10,295,000 52,928,670 16,000,000 36,928,670 UNI 22 UNI Peter Rabbit 13,050,000 12,700,000 350,000 298,232,652 184,400,000 113,832,652 SNY 56 SNY Taxi 5 9,520,000 9,520,000 - 9,520,000 9,520,000 - MUL 2 - Black Panther 7,942,000 2,600,000 5,342,000 1,313,497,522 639,700,000 673,797,522 DIS 44 DIS Pacific Rim Uprising 7,720,000 6,355,000 1,365,000 281,219,135 223,700,000 57,519,135 MUL 66 UNI Isle Of Dogs 7,300,000 2,300,000 5,000,000 27,150,864 8,700,000 18,450,864 FOX 7 FSL Annihilation 6,205,000 6,110,000 95,000 38,857,930 6,180,000 32,677,930 CHINA 2 PAR Sherlock Gnomes 4,800,000 2,700,000 2,100,000 52,123,487 15,200,000 36,923,487 PAR 33 PAR Love, Simon 3,900,000 2,900,000 1,000,000 49,569,001 10,300,000 39,269,001 FOX 16 FOX I Can Only Imagine 3,877,220 40,000 3,837,220 76,008,785 1,020,000 74,988,785 MUL 8 RdAtt Tyler Perry's Acrimony 3,700,000 - 3,700,000 37,875,477 - 37,875,477 - 1 LGF Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder) 3,300,000 3,300,000 - 18,935,000 18,935,000 - DW/PARIS 1 - Hindi Medium 3,260,000 3,260,000 - 29,661,000 29,661,000 - CNFC 1 - Chappaquiddick 3,025,000 - 3,025,000 11,006,383 - 11,006,383 - 1 ESMP Red Sparrow 3,000,000 3,000,000 - 142,596,077 96,200,000 46,396,077 FOX 36 FOX MET Opera: Luisa Miller (2018) 2,825,000 1,545,000 1,280,000 2,825,000 1,545,000 1,280,000 MUL 8 FTHM Coco 2,633,000 2,600,000 33,000 794,575,761 584,900,000 209,675,761 UNI 2 DIS Champions 2,500,000 2,500,000 - 5,800,000 5,800,000 - UNI 1 - Tomb Raider 2,370,000 1,900,000 470,000 268,036,569 211,800,000 56,236,569 WB 61 WB

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

