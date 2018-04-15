comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 15, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Global box office draw Dwayne Johnson took the world by storm with Warner Bros.' 'Rampage' earning $34.5 million this weekend in North America and $114.1 million in 61 international territories for a combined opening worldwide weekend of $148.6 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 15, are below.
  1. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $148.6M
  2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $54.9M
  3. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $45.0M
  4. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $21.7M
  5. Blockers - Universal - $14.2M
  6. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $13.1M
  7. Taxi 5 - Multiple - $9.5M
  8. Black Panther - Disney - $7.9M
  9. Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $7.7M
  10. Isle Of Dogs - 20th Century Fox - $7.3M
  11. Annihilation - China Film Group Corporation - $6.2M
  12. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $4.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 15, are below.
  1. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $34.5M
  2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $32.6M
  3. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $19.1M
  4. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $11.2M
  5. Blockers - Universal - $10.3M
  6. Black Panther - Disney - $5.3M
  7. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $5.0M
  8. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $3.8M
  9. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $3.7M
  10. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $3.0M
  11. Miracle Season, The - MIRR/LD - $2.1M
  12. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $2.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Rampage

148,600,000

114,100,000

34,500,000

148,600,000

114,100,000

34,500,000

WB

62

WB

Quiet Place, A

54,900,000

22,300,000

32,600,000

151,335,885

51,700,000

99,635,885

PAR

56

PAR

Ready Player One

45,005,000

33,800,000

11,205,000

474,807,798

360,200,000

114,607,798

WB

66

WB

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

21,680,000

2,600,000

19,080,000

21,680,000

2,600,000

19,080,000

UNI

8

UNI

Blockers

14,195,000

3,900,000

10,295,000

52,928,670

16,000,000

36,928,670

UNI

22

UNI

Peter Rabbit

13,050,000

12,700,000

350,000

298,232,652

184,400,000

113,832,652

SNY

56

SNY

Taxi 5

9,520,000

9,520,000

-

9,520,000

9,520,000

-

MUL

2

-

Black Panther

7,942,000

2,600,000

5,342,000

1,313,497,522

639,700,000

673,797,522

DIS

44

DIS

Pacific Rim Uprising

7,720,000

6,355,000

1,365,000

281,219,135

223,700,000

57,519,135

MUL

66

UNI

Isle Of Dogs

7,300,000

2,300,000

5,000,000

27,150,864

8,700,000

18,450,864

FOX

7

FSL

Annihilation

6,205,000

6,110,000

95,000

38,857,930

6,180,000

32,677,930

CHINA

2

PAR

Sherlock Gnomes

4,800,000

2,700,000

2,100,000

52,123,487

15,200,000

36,923,487

PAR

33

PAR

Love, Simon

3,900,000

2,900,000

1,000,000

49,569,001

10,300,000

39,269,001

FOX

16

FOX

I Can Only Imagine

3,877,220

40,000

3,837,220

76,008,785

1,020,000

74,988,785

MUL

8

RdAtt

Tyler Perry's Acrimony

3,700,000

-

3,700,000

37,875,477

-

37,875,477

-

1

LGF

Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)

3,300,000

3,300,000

-

18,935,000

18,935,000

-

DW/PARIS

1

-

Hindi Medium

3,260,000

3,260,000

-

29,661,000

29,661,000

-

CNFC

1

-

Chappaquiddick

3,025,000

-

3,025,000

11,006,383

-

11,006,383

-

1

ESMP

Red Sparrow

3,000,000

3,000,000

-

142,596,077

96,200,000

46,396,077

FOX

36

FOX

MET Opera: Luisa Miller (2018)

2,825,000

1,545,000

1,280,000

2,825,000

1,545,000

1,280,000

MUL

8

FTHM

Coco

2,633,000

2,600,000

33,000

794,575,761

584,900,000

209,675,761

UNI

2

DIS

Champions

2,500,000

2,500,000

-

5,800,000

5,800,000

-

UNI

1

-

Tomb Raider

2,370,000

1,900,000

470,000

268,036,569

211,800,000

56,236,569

WB

61

WB

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

