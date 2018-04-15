comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 15, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Global box office draw Dwayne Johnson took the world by storm with Warner Bros.' 'Rampage' earning $34.5 million this weekend in North America and $114.1 million in 61 international territories for a combined opening worldwide weekend of $148.6 million."The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 15, are below.
- Rampage - Warner Bros. - $148.6M
- Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $54.9M
- Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $45.0M
- Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $21.7M
- Blockers - Universal - $14.2M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $13.1M
- Taxi 5 - Multiple - $9.5M
- Black Panther - Disney - $7.9M
- Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $7.7M
- Isle Of Dogs - 20th Century Fox - $7.3M
- Annihilation - China Film Group Corporation - $6.2M
- Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $4.8M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.*
|
Domestic
|
Rampage
|
148,600,000
|
114,100,000
|
34,500,000
|
148,600,000
|
114,100,000
|
34,500,000
|
WB
|
62
|
WB
|
Quiet Place, A
|
54,900,000
|
22,300,000
|
32,600,000
|
151,335,885
|
51,700,000
|
99,635,885
|
PAR
|
56
|
PAR
|
Ready Player One
|
45,005,000
|
33,800,000
|
11,205,000
|
474,807,798
|
360,200,000
|
114,607,798
|
WB
|
66
|
WB
|
Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare
|
21,680,000
|
2,600,000
|
19,080,000
|
21,680,000
|
2,600,000
|
19,080,000
|
UNI
|
8
|
UNI
|
Blockers
|
14,195,000
|
3,900,000
|
10,295,000
|
52,928,670
|
16,000,000
|
36,928,670
|
UNI
|
22
|
UNI
|
Peter Rabbit
|
13,050,000
|
12,700,000
|
350,000
|
298,232,652
|
184,400,000
|
113,832,652
|
SNY
|
56
|
SNY
|
Taxi 5
|
9,520,000
|
9,520,000
|
-
|
9,520,000
|
9,520,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
2
|
-
|
Black Panther
|
7,942,000
|
2,600,000
|
5,342,000
|
1,313,497,522
|
639,700,000
|
673,797,522
|
DIS
|
44
|
DIS
|
Pacific Rim Uprising
|
7,720,000
|
6,355,000
|
1,365,000
|
281,219,135
|
223,700,000
|
57,519,135
|
MUL
|
66
|
UNI
|
Isle Of Dogs
|
7,300,000
|
2,300,000
|
5,000,000
|
27,150,864
|
8,700,000
|
18,450,864
|
FOX
|
7
|
FSL
|
Annihilation
|
6,205,000
|
6,110,000
|
95,000
|
38,857,930
|
6,180,000
|
32,677,930
|
CHINA
|
2
|
PAR
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
4,800,000
|
2,700,000
|
2,100,000
|
52,123,487
|
15,200,000
|
36,923,487
|
PAR
|
33
|
PAR
|
Love, Simon
|
3,900,000
|
2,900,000
|
1,000,000
|
49,569,001
|
10,300,000
|
39,269,001
|
FOX
|
16
|
FOX
|
I Can Only Imagine
|
3,877,220
|
40,000
|
3,837,220
|
76,008,785
|
1,020,000
|
74,988,785
|
MUL
|
8
|
RdAtt
|
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|
3,700,000
|
-
|
3,700,000
|
37,875,477
|
-
|
37,875,477
|
-
|
1
|
LGF
|
Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)
|
3,300,000
|
3,300,000
|
-
|
18,935,000
|
18,935,000
|
-
|
DW/PARIS
|
1
|
-
|
Hindi Medium
|
3,260,000
|
3,260,000
|
-
|
29,661,000
|
29,661,000
|
-
|
CNFC
|
1
|
-
|
Chappaquiddick
|
3,025,000
|
-
|
3,025,000
|
11,006,383
|
-
|
11,006,383
|
-
|
1
|
ESMP
|
Red Sparrow
|
3,000,000
|
3,000,000
|
-
|
142,596,077
|
96,200,000
|
46,396,077
|
FOX
|
36
|
FOX
|
MET Opera: Luisa Miller (2018)
|
2,825,000
|
1,545,000
|
1,280,000
|
2,825,000
|
1,545,000
|
1,280,000
|
MUL
|
8
|
FTHM
|
Coco
|
2,633,000
|
2,600,000
|
33,000
|
794,575,761
|
584,900,000
|
209,675,761
|
UNI
|
2
|
DIS
|
Champions
|
2,500,000
|
2,500,000
|
-
|
5,800,000
|
5,800,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
1
|
-
|
Tomb Raider
|
2,370,000
|
1,900,000
|
470,000
|
268,036,569
|
211,800,000
|
56,236,569
|
WB
|
61
|
WB
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.
SOURCE comScore
