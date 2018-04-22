comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 22, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' worldwide blockbuster hit 'Rampage' starring Dwayne Johnson leads the global charge once again with a $78 million worldwide second weekend tally in 62 territories including North America where it added $21 million to its bottom line for a grand total of $283 million around the world to date. Notably the horror hit from Paramount, 'A Quiet Place' crossed the $200 million mark in its global takings to date."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 22, are below.

1. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $78.0M

2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $37.0M

3. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $30.5M

4. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $18.6M

5. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M

6. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $12.0M

7. 21 Karat - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.1M

8. Blockers - Universal - $9.6M

9. Isle Of Dogs - 20th Century Fox - $9.0M

10. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $6.7M

11. Black Panther - Disney - $5.8M

12. Coach, The - Multiple - $4.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 22, are below.

1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $22.0M

2. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $21.0M

3. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $16.2M

4. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M

5. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $7.9M

6. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $7.5M

7. Blockers - Universal - $7.0M

8. Black Panther - Disney - $4.6M

9. Traffik - Lionsgate - $3.9M

10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $3.4M

11. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $2.4M

12. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $2.0M

12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Rampage 78,000,000 57,000,000 21,000,000 283,000,066 216,400,000 66,600,066 WB 62 WB Quiet Place, A 37,000,000 15,000,000 22,000,000 207,158,711 74,800,000 132,358,711 PAR 58 PAR Ready Player One 30,500,000 23,000,000 7,500,000 521,581,326 395,400,000 126,181,326 WB 68 WB I Feel Pretty 18,595,000 2,375,000 16,220,000 18,595,000 2,375,000 16,220,000 MUL 5 STX Super Troopers 2 14,700,000 - 14,700,000 14,700,000 - 14,700,000 - 1 FOX Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 12,010,000 4,100,000 7,910,000 38,285,415 7,900,000 30,385,415 UNI 26 UNI 21 Karat 10,085,000 10,085,000 - 10,085,000 10,085,000 - MULTICN 1 - Blockers 9,585,000 2,600,000 6,985,000 67,752,045 19,500,000 48,252,045 UNI 28 UNI Isle Of Dogs 9,000,000 5,600,000 3,400,000 39,560,538 15,200,000 24,360,538 FOX 15 FSL Peter Rabbit 6,680,000 6,400,000 280,000 309,973,563 195,700,000 114,273,563 SNY 56 SNY Black Panther 5,842,000 1,200,000 4,642,000 1,323,984,109 642,900,000 681,084,109 DIS 44 DIS Coach, The 4,775,000 4,775,000 - 4,775,000 4,775,000 - MUL 3 - Traffik 3,875,000 - 3,875,000 3,875,000 - 3,875,000 - 1 LGF Taxi 5 3,780,000 3,780,000 - 18,330,000 18,330,000 - MUL 4 - Dude's Manual 3,735,000 3,735,000 - 3,735,000 3,735,000 - MUL 3 - Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder) 3,470,000 3,470,000 - 25,600,000 25,600,000 - DW/PARIS 1 - Sherlock Gnomes 3,100,000 1,700,000 1,400,000 57,651,456 18,100,000 39,551,456 PAR 30 PAR I Can Only Imagine 2,516,250 85,000 2,431,250 80,515,152 1,120,000 79,395,152 MUL 9 RdAtt Pacific Rim Uprising 2,470,000 1,900,000 570,000 286,706,740 228,050,000 58,656,740 MUL 59 UNI Guernsey 2,155,000 2,155,000 - 2,155,000 2,155,000 - MUL 3 - Love, Simon 2,000,000 1,500,000 500,000 53,312,402 13,100,000 40,212,402 FOX 15 FOX Tyler Perry's Acrimony 2,000,000 - 2,000,000 41,014,883 - 41,014,883 - 1 LGF Chappaquiddick 2,000,000 - 2,000,000 14,455,101 - 14,455,101 - 1 ESMP Loving Pablo 1,915,000 1,915,000 - 4,085,000 4,085,000 - MUL 3 - Champions 1,700,000 1,700,000 - 8,300,000 8,300,000 - WB 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

