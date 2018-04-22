comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 22, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' worldwide blockbuster hit 'Rampage' starring Dwayne Johnson leads the global charge once again with a $78 million worldwide second weekend tally in 62 territories including North America where it added $21 million to its bottom line for a grand total of $283 million around the world to date. Notably the horror hit from Paramount, 'A Quiet Place' crossed the $200 million mark in its global takings to date."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 22, are below.
1. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $78.0M
2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $37.0M
3. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $30.5M
4. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $18.6M
5. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M
6. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $12.0M
7. 21 Karat - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.1M
8. Blockers - Universal - $9.6M
9. Isle Of Dogs - 20th Century Fox - $9.0M
10. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $6.7M
11. Black Panther - Disney - $5.8M
12. Coach, The - Multiple - $4.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 22, are below.
1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $22.0M
2. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $21.0M
3. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $16.2M
4. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M
5. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $7.9M
6. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $7.5M
7. Blockers - Universal - $7.0M
8. Black Panther - Disney - $4.6M
9. Traffik - Lionsgate - $3.9M
10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $3.4M
11. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $2.4M
12. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $2.0M
12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.0M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.*
|
Domestic
|
Rampage
|
78,000,000
|
57,000,000
|
21,000,000
|
283,000,066
|
216,400,000
|
66,600,066
|
WB
|
62
|
WB
|
Quiet Place, A
|
37,000,000
|
15,000,000
|
22,000,000
|
207,158,711
|
74,800,000
|
132,358,711
|
PAR
|
58
|
PAR
|
Ready Player One
|
30,500,000
|
23,000,000
|
7,500,000
|
521,581,326
|
395,400,000
|
126,181,326
|
WB
|
68
|
WB
|
I Feel Pretty
|
18,595,000
|
2,375,000
|
16,220,000
|
18,595,000
|
2,375,000
|
16,220,000
|
MUL
|
5
|
STX
|
Super Troopers 2
|
14,700,000
|
-
|
14,700,000
|
14,700,000
|
-
|
14,700,000
|
-
|
1
|
FOX
|
Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare
|
12,010,000
|
4,100,000
|
7,910,000
|
38,285,415
|
7,900,000
|
30,385,415
|
UNI
|
26
|
UNI
|
21 Karat
|
10,085,000
|
10,085,000
|
-
|
10,085,000
|
10,085,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Blockers
|
9,585,000
|
2,600,000
|
6,985,000
|
67,752,045
|
19,500,000
|
48,252,045
|
UNI
|
28
|
UNI
|
Isle Of Dogs
|
9,000,000
|
5,600,000
|
3,400,000
|
39,560,538
|
15,200,000
|
24,360,538
|
FOX
|
15
|
FSL
|
Peter Rabbit
|
6,680,000
|
6,400,000
|
280,000
|
309,973,563
|
195,700,000
|
114,273,563
|
SNY
|
56
|
SNY
|
Black Panther
|
5,842,000
|
1,200,000
|
4,642,000
|
1,323,984,109
|
642,900,000
|
681,084,109
|
DIS
|
44
|
DIS
|
Coach, The
|
4,775,000
|
4,775,000
|
-
|
4,775,000
|
4,775,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Traffik
|
3,875,000
|
-
|
3,875,000
|
3,875,000
|
-
|
3,875,000
|
-
|
1
|
LGF
|
Taxi 5
|
3,780,000
|
3,780,000
|
-
|
18,330,000
|
18,330,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
4
|
-
|
Dude's Manual
|
3,735,000
|
3,735,000
|
-
|
3,735,000
|
3,735,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)
|
3,470,000
|
3,470,000
|
-
|
25,600,000
|
25,600,000
|
-
|
DW/PARIS
|
1
|
-
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
3,100,000
|
1,700,000
|
1,400,000
|
57,651,456
|
18,100,000
|
39,551,456
|
PAR
|
30
|
PAR
|
I Can Only Imagine
|
2,516,250
|
85,000
|
2,431,250
|
80,515,152
|
1,120,000
|
79,395,152
|
MUL
|
9
|
RdAtt
|
Pacific Rim Uprising
|
2,470,000
|
1,900,000
|
570,000
|
286,706,740
|
228,050,000
|
58,656,740
|
MUL
|
59
|
UNI
|
Guernsey
|
2,155,000
|
2,155,000
|
-
|
2,155,000
|
2,155,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Love, Simon
|
2,000,000
|
1,500,000
|
500,000
|
53,312,402
|
13,100,000
|
40,212,402
|
FOX
|
15
|
FOX
|
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|
2,000,000
|
-
|
2,000,000
|
41,014,883
|
-
|
41,014,883
|
-
|
1
|
LGF
|
Chappaquiddick
|
2,000,000
|
-
|
2,000,000
|
14,455,101
|
-
|
14,455,101
|
-
|
1
|
ESMP
|
Loving Pablo
|
1,915,000
|
1,915,000
|
-
|
4,085,000
|
4,085,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Champions
|
1,700,000
|
1,700,000
|
-
|
8,300,000
|
8,300,000
|
-
|
WB
|
1
|
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.
