comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 22, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 22, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' worldwide blockbuster hit 'Rampage' starring Dwayne Johnson leads the global charge once again with a $78 million worldwide second weekend tally in 62 territories including North America where it added $21 million to its bottom line for a grand total of $283 million around the world to date.  Notably the horror hit from Paramount, 'A Quiet Place' crossed the $200 million mark in its global takings to date."  

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 22, are below.

1. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $78.0M
2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $37.0M
3. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $30.5M
4. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $18.6M
5. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M
6. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $12.0M
7. 21 Karat - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.1M
8. Blockers - Universal - $9.6M
9. Isle Of Dogs - 20th Century Fox - $9.0M
10. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $6.7M
11. Black Panther - Disney - $5.8M
12. Coach, The - Multiple - $4.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 22, are below.

1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $22.0M
2. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $21.0M
3. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $16.2M
4. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $14.7M
5. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $7.9M
6. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $7.5M
7. Blockers - Universal - $7.0M
8. Black Panther - Disney - $4.6M
9. Traffik - Lionsgate - $3.9M
10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $3.4M
11. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $2.4M
12. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $2.0M
12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Rampage

78,000,000

57,000,000

21,000,000

283,000,066

216,400,000

66,600,066

WB

62

WB

Quiet Place, A

37,000,000

15,000,000

22,000,000

207,158,711

74,800,000

132,358,711

PAR

58

PAR

Ready Player One

30,500,000

23,000,000

7,500,000

521,581,326

395,400,000

126,181,326

WB

68

WB

I Feel Pretty

18,595,000

2,375,000

16,220,000

18,595,000

2,375,000

16,220,000

MUL

5

STX

Super Troopers 2

14,700,000

-

14,700,000

14,700,000

-

14,700,000

-

1

FOX

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

12,010,000

4,100,000

7,910,000

38,285,415

7,900,000

30,385,415

UNI

26

UNI

21 Karat

10,085,000

10,085,000

-

10,085,000

10,085,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Blockers

9,585,000

2,600,000

6,985,000

67,752,045

19,500,000

48,252,045

UNI

28

UNI

Isle Of Dogs

9,000,000

5,600,000

3,400,000

39,560,538

15,200,000

24,360,538

FOX

15

FSL

Peter Rabbit

6,680,000

6,400,000

280,000

309,973,563

195,700,000

114,273,563

SNY

56

SNY

Black Panther

5,842,000

1,200,000

4,642,000

1,323,984,109

642,900,000

681,084,109

DIS

44

DIS

Coach, The

4,775,000

4,775,000

-

4,775,000

4,775,000

-

MUL

3

-

Traffik

3,875,000

-

3,875,000

3,875,000

-

3,875,000

-

1

LGF

Taxi 5

3,780,000

3,780,000

-

18,330,000

18,330,000

-

MUL

4

-

Dude's Manual

3,735,000

3,735,000

-

3,735,000

3,735,000

-

MUL

3

-

Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)

3,470,000

3,470,000

-

25,600,000

25,600,000

-

DW/PARIS

1

-

Sherlock Gnomes

3,100,000

1,700,000

1,400,000

57,651,456

18,100,000

39,551,456

PAR

30

PAR

I Can Only Imagine

2,516,250

85,000

2,431,250

80,515,152

1,120,000

79,395,152

MUL

9

RdAtt

Pacific Rim Uprising

2,470,000

1,900,000

570,000

286,706,740

228,050,000

58,656,740

MUL

59

UNI

Guernsey

2,155,000

2,155,000

-

2,155,000

2,155,000

-

MUL

3

-

Love, Simon

2,000,000

1,500,000

500,000

53,312,402

13,100,000

40,212,402

FOX

15

FOX

Tyler Perry's Acrimony

2,000,000

-

2,000,000

41,014,883

-

41,014,883

-

1

LGF

Chappaquiddick

2,000,000

-

2,000,000

14,455,101

-

14,455,101

-

1

ESMP

Loving Pablo

1,915,000

1,915,000

-

4,085,000

4,085,000

-

MUL

3

-

Champions

1,700,000

1,700,000

-

8,300,000

8,300,000

-

WB

1

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

