comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 29, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Marvel Studios adds more records to their incredible box office resume as Disney's release of 'Avengers: Infinity War' obliterates expectations and posts the highest global opening weekend of all-time of $630.0 million while simultaneously setting a new North American opening weekend record of $250 million.  Notably, the China-based drama 'Us And Them' earned an impressive $88.795 million in its debut in the home market."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 29, are below.
  1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $630.0M
  2. Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $88.8M
  3. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $23.3M
  4. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $17.2M
  5. A or B - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $15.2M
  6. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $11.0M
  7. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $9.6M
  8. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $6.0M
  9. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $5.5M
  10. Black Panther - Disney - $5.2M
  11. Blockers - Universal - $4.5M
  12. Taxi 5 - Multiple - $3.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 29, are below.
  1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $250.0M
  2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $10.7M
  3. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $8.1M
  4. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $7.1M
  5. Black Panther - Disney - $4.4M
  6. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $3.6M
  7. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.2M
  8. Blockers - Universal - $2.9M
  9. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
  10. Traffik - Lionsgate - $1.6M
  11. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M
  12. MET Opera: Cendrillon (2018) - Fathom Events - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Avengers: Infinity War

630,000,000

380,000,000

250,000,000

630,000,000

380,000,000

250,000,000

DIS

53

DIS

Us And Them (dir. Liu)

88,795,000

88,795,000

-

88,795,000

88,795,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Rampage

23,305,000

16,200,000

7,105,000

334,630,557

256,700,000

77,930,557

WB

62

WB

Quiet Place, A

17,250,000

6,600,000

10,650,000

235,373,301

87,200,000

148,173,301

PAR

58

PAR

A or B

15,226,000

15,226,000

-

15,226,000

15,226,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Ready Player One

11,035,000

8,600,000

2,435,000

545,183,218

414,500,000

130,683,218

WB

64

WB

I Feel Pretty

9,570,000

1,440,000

8,130,000

34,998,561

5,425,000

29,573,561

MUL

5

STX

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

6,010,000

2,800,000

3,210,000

47,815,995

12,500,000

35,315,995

UNI

31

UNI

Peter Rabbit

5,510,000

5,300,000

210,000

318,764,694

204,200,000

114,564,694

SNY

56

SNY

Black Panther

5,181,000

800,000

4,381,000

1,333,109,489

645,100,000

688,009,489

DIS

36

DIS

Blockers

4,545,000

1,600,000

2,945,000

75,316,490

22,100,000

53,216,490

UNI

31

UNI

Taxi 5

3,765,000

3,765,000

-

24,715,000

24,715,000

-

MUL

4

-

Super Troopers 2

3,600,000

-

3,600,000

22,084,929

-

22,084,929

-

1

FOX

Genghis Khan

3,350,000

3,350,000

-

3,350,000

3,350,000

-

CNFC

1

-

Trough, The

2,925,000

2,925,000

-

2,925,000

2,925,000

-

BONA

1

-

Isle Of Dogs

2,900,000

1,500,000

1,400,000

45,420,723

18,400,000

27,020,723

FOX

18

FSL

Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)

2,615,000

2,615,000

-

30,550,000

30,550,000

-

MUL

2

-

Guernsey

2,430,000

2,430,000

-

6,890,000

6,890,000

-

MUL

6

-

MET Opera: Cendrillon (2018)

2,395,000

1,095,000

1,300,000

2,395,000

1,095,000

1,300,000

MUL

8

FTHM

Sherlock Gnomes

2,225,000

1,600,000

625,000

61,089,000

20,500,000

40,589,000

PAR

23

PAR

Loro

2,100,000

2,100,000

-

2,100,000

2,100,000

-

UNI

1

-

Coach, The

1,755,000

1,755,000

-

7,465,000

7,465,000

-

MUL

2

-

Traffik

1,620,000

-

1,620,000

6,752,274

-

6,752,274

-

1

LGF

Champions

1,500,000

1,500,000

-

10,600,000

10,600,000

-

UNI

1

-

Loving Pablo

1,405,000

1,405,000

-

6,700,000

6,700,000

-

MUL

3

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-april-29-2018-300638624.html

SOURCE comScore

