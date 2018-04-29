comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 29, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Marvel Studios adds more records to their incredible box office resume as Disney's release of 'Avengers: Infinity War' obliterates expectations and posts the highest global opening weekend of all-time of $630.0 million while simultaneously setting a new North American opening weekend record of $250 million. Notably, the China-based drama 'Us And Them' earned an impressive $88.795 million in its debut in the home market."

Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $630.0M Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $88.8M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $23.3M Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $17.2M A or B - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $15.2M Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $11.0M I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $9.6M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $6.0M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $5.5M Black Panther - Disney - $5.2M Blockers - Universal - $4.5M Taxi 5 - Multiple - $3.8M

Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $250.0M Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $10.7M I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $8.1M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $7.1M Black Panther - Disney - $4.4M Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $3.6M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.2M Blockers - Universal - $2.9M Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $2.4M Traffik - Lionsgate - $1.6M Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M MET Opera: Cendrillon (2018) - Fathom Events - $1.3M

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Avengers: Infinity War 630,000,000 380,000,000 250,000,000 630,000,000 380,000,000 250,000,000 DIS 53 DIS Us And Them (dir. Liu) 88,795,000 88,795,000 - 88,795,000 88,795,000 - MULTICN 1 - Rampage 23,305,000 16,200,000 7,105,000 334,630,557 256,700,000 77,930,557 WB 62 WB Quiet Place, A 17,250,000 6,600,000 10,650,000 235,373,301 87,200,000 148,173,301 PAR 58 PAR A or B 15,226,000 15,226,000 - 15,226,000 15,226,000 - MULTICN 1 - Ready Player One 11,035,000 8,600,000 2,435,000 545,183,218 414,500,000 130,683,218 WB 64 WB I Feel Pretty 9,570,000 1,440,000 8,130,000 34,998,561 5,425,000 29,573,561 MUL 5 STX Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 6,010,000 2,800,000 3,210,000 47,815,995 12,500,000 35,315,995 UNI 31 UNI Peter Rabbit 5,510,000 5,300,000 210,000 318,764,694 204,200,000 114,564,694 SNY 56 SNY Black Panther 5,181,000 800,000 4,381,000 1,333,109,489 645,100,000 688,009,489 DIS 36 DIS Blockers 4,545,000 1,600,000 2,945,000 75,316,490 22,100,000 53,216,490 UNI 31 UNI Taxi 5 3,765,000 3,765,000 - 24,715,000 24,715,000 - MUL 4 - Super Troopers 2 3,600,000 - 3,600,000 22,084,929 - 22,084,929 - 1 FOX Genghis Khan 3,350,000 3,350,000 - 3,350,000 3,350,000 - CNFC 1 - Trough, The 2,925,000 2,925,000 - 2,925,000 2,925,000 - BONA 1 - Isle Of Dogs 2,900,000 1,500,000 1,400,000 45,420,723 18,400,000 27,020,723 FOX 18 FSL Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder) 2,615,000 2,615,000 - 30,550,000 30,550,000 - MUL 2 - Guernsey 2,430,000 2,430,000 - 6,890,000 6,890,000 - MUL 6 - MET Opera: Cendrillon (2018) 2,395,000 1,095,000 1,300,000 2,395,000 1,095,000 1,300,000 MUL 8 FTHM Sherlock Gnomes 2,225,000 1,600,000 625,000 61,089,000 20,500,000 40,589,000 PAR 23 PAR Loro 2,100,000 2,100,000 - 2,100,000 2,100,000 - UNI 1 - Coach, The 1,755,000 1,755,000 - 7,465,000 7,465,000 - MUL 2 - Traffik 1,620,000 - 1,620,000 6,752,274 - 6,752,274 - 1 LGF Champions 1,500,000 1,500,000 - 10,600,000 10,600,000 - UNI 1 - Loving Pablo 1,405,000 1,405,000 - 6,700,000 6,700,000 - MUL 3 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

