comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 8, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Ready Player One' closes in on the $400 million mark globally as Paramount's over-performing horror entry 'A Quiet Place' makes a huge impression taking in $71 million at the global box office while enjoying a much better-than-expected $50 million North American debut."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.
1. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $106.8M
2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $71.0M
3. Blockers - Universal - $24.6M
4. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.2M
5. Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $17.3M
6. Black Panther - Disney - $12.9M
7. Hindi Medium - China Film Co. - $11.7M
8. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $8.5M
9. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $8.3M
10. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M
11. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $6.9M
12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.
1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $50.0M
2. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $25.1M
3. Blockers - Universal - $21.4M
4. Black Panther - Disney - $8.4M
5. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $8.4M
6. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M
7. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M
8. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $5.6M
9. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $4.9M
10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $4.6M
11. Miracle Season, The - MIRR/LD - $4.1M
12. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $3.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Ready Player One
|
106,760,000
|
81,700,000
|
25,060,000
|
391,320,525
|
294,400,000
|
96,920,525
|
WB
|
66
|
WB
|
Quiet Place, A
|
71,000,000
|
21,000,000
|
50,000,000
|
71,000,000
|
21,000,000
|
50,000,000
|
PAR
|
41
|
PAR
|
Blockers
|
24,640,000
|
3,200,000
|
21,440,000
|
32,140,000
|
10,700,000
|
21,440,000
|
UNI
|
16
|
UNI
|
Peter Rabbit
|
20,200,000
|
19,200,000
|
1,000,000
|
273,809,994
|
160,500,000
|
113,309,994
|
SNY
|
60
|
SNY
|
Pacific Rim Uprising
|
17,260,000
|
12,350,000
|
4,910,000
|
267,270,060
|
212,350,000
|
54,920,060
|
MUL
|
66
|
UNI
|
Black Panther
|
12,930,000
|
4,500,000
|
8,430,000
|
1,299,855,740
|
634,500,000
|
665,355,740
|
DIS
|
44
|
DIS
|
Hindi Medium
|
11,725,000
|
11,725,000
|
-
|
21,652,000
|
21,652,000
|
-
|
CNFC
|
1
|
-
|
I Can Only Imagine
|
8,461,800
|
105,000
|
8,356,800
|
69,984,002
|
900,000
|
69,084,002
|
MUL
|
9
|
RdAtt
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
8,300,000
|
2,700,000
|
5,600,000
|
45,798,061
|
11,900,000
|
33,898,061
|
PAR
|
30
|
PAR
|
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|
8,065,000
|
-
|
8,065,000
|
31,349,580
|
-
|
31,349,580
|
-
|
1
|
LGF
|
Tomb Raider
|
6,865,000
|
4,900,000
|
1,965,000
|
262,909,090
|
207,800,000
|
55,109,090
|
WB
|
68
|
WB
|
Chappaquiddick
|
6,200,000
|
-
|
6,200,000
|
6,200,000
|
-
|
6,200,000
|
-
|
1
|
ESMP
|
Love, Simon
|
5,965,000
|
3,200,000
|
2,765,000
|
42,942,264
|
5,400,000
|
37,542,264
|
FOX
|
6
|
FOX
|
Isle Of Dogs
|
5,700,000
|
1,100,000
|
4,600,000
|
17,448,934
|
5,400,000
|
12,048,934
|
FOX
|
2
|
FSL
|
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
|
4,850,000
|
4,850,000
|
-
|
14,855,000
|
14,855,000
|
-
|
SHOWBX
|
1
|
-
|
Baaghi 2
|
4,815,000
|
4,560,000
|
255,000
|
29,100,574
|
27,930,000
|
1,170,574
|
MUL
|
10
|
FXIP
|
Red Sparrow
|
4,770,000
|
4,500,000
|
270,000
|
137,692,541
|
91,400,000
|
46,292,541
|
FOX
|
37
|
FOX
|
What a Man Wants
|
4,725,000
|
4,725,000
|
-
|
4,815,000
|
4,815,000
|
-
|
NEXENT
|
1
|
-
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
4,530,000
|
4,100,000
|
430,000
|
949,641,093
|
546,000,000
|
403,641,093
|
SNY
|
33
|
SNY
|
Miracle Season, The
|
4,137,000
|
-
|
4,137,000
|
4,137,000
|
-
|
4,137,000
|
-
|
1
|
MIRR/LD
|
Snow Queen 3: Fire And Ice, The
|
4,125,000
|
4,125,000
|
-
|
19,550,000
|
19,550,000
|
-
|
CNFC
|
1
|
-
|
Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)
|
3,800,000
|
3,800,000
|
-
|
11,660,000
|
11,660,000
|
-
|
DW/PARIS
|
1
|
-
|
Coco
|
3,566,000
|
3,500,000
|
66,000
|
790,119,025
|
580,500,000
|
209,619,025
|
DIS
|
18
|
DIS
|
Gogol. Viy
|
3,225,000
|
3,225,000
|
-
|
3,225,000
|
3,225,000
|
-
|
CPRO
|
1
|
-
|
|
Share this article