Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 23, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the global box office for the third weekend as it crosses the $400 million mark internationally, generating $91.3 million this weekend on roughly 31,930 screens thus pushing the international  $410.7M and including the North American debut, the global tally is now $482.8 million. Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' opened #1 in China amidst a crowded marketplace with $26.1 million, and took in $38 million this weekend from 29,000 plus total screens in 53 markets for an international cume of $64.8 million." 

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $158.7M
  2. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $54.7M
  3. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $52.1M
  4. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $42.5M
  5. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $31.9M
  6. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $16.9M
  7. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $13.9M
  8. Airpocalypse - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $12.9M
  9. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $8.3M
  10. Kung Fu Monster - Multiple - $8.1M
  11. Drug King, The - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $7.5M
  12. Second Act - Multiple - $7.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $67.4M
  2. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $22.2M
  3. Bumblebee - Paramount - $21.0M
  4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $16.7M
  5. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
  6. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $8.2M
  7. Second Act - STX Entertainment - $6.5M
  8. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.6M
  9. Welcome To Marwen - Universal - $2.4M
  10. Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M
  11. Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.1M
  12. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Aquaman

158,700,000

91,300,000

67,400,000

482,800,000

410,700,000

72,100,000

WB

70

WB

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

54,700,000

38,000,000

16,700,000

129,600,063

64,800,000

64,800,063

SNY

53

SNY

Bumblebee

52,100,000

31,100,000

21,000,000

52,100,000

31,100,000

21,000,000

PAR

38

PAR

Mary Poppins Returns

42,535,000

20,300,000

22,235,000

51,349,671

20,300,000

31,049,671

DIS

17

DIS

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

31,880,000

23,700,000

8,180,000

422,519,975

169,300,000

253,219,975

UNI

68

UNI

Bohemian Rhapsody

16,869,275

15,014,275

1,855,000

666,931,577

482,244,779

184,686,798

FOX

52

FOX

Ralph Breaks The Internet

13,899,000

9,300,000

4,599,000

307,593,930

145,500,000

162,093,930

DIS

26

DIS

Airpocalypse

12,941,000

12,941,000

12,943,008

12,943,008

MULTICN

1

CHALION

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

8,260,000

7,400,000

860,000

611,452,713

457,000,000

154,452,713

WB

72

WB

Kung Fu Monster

8,078,000

8,078,000

8,080,852

8,080,852

MULTI

3

Drug King, The

7,471,000

7,471,000

7,531,704

7,531,704

SHOWBX

1

Second Act

7,336,000

836,000

6,500,000

11,100,000

4,600,000

6,500,000

MULTI

28

STX

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

6,250,000

6,250,000

6,274,837

6,274,837

MULTI

6

Mortal Engines

5,727,000

4,000,000

1,727,000

54,291,960

42,300,000

11,991,960

UNI

54

UNI

Politseyskiy s Rublyovki

4,263,000

4,263,000

4,263,000

4,263,000

CPRO

2

Star Is Born, A

3,830,000

3,500,000

330,000

382,051,727

182,000,000

200,051,727

WB

56

WB

Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly

3,710,759

3,710,759

16,501,104

16,501,104

FOX

1

Swing Kids

3,285,000

3,285,000

4,039,521

4,039,521

MULTI

2

WGUI

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

2,918,000

2,918,000

17,273,392

17,273,392

MULTI

2

E1INC

My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli

2,889,000

2,889,000

20,724,536

19,551,772

1,172,764

CHINADIG

1

FTHM

Zero

2,004,000

2,004,000

2,004,000

2,004,000

MULTI

10

YSHRAJ

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

