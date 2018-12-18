Comscore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 23, 2018
16:12 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the global box office for the third weekend as it crosses the $400 million mark internationally, generating $91.3 million this weekend on roughly 31,930 screens thus pushing the international $410.7M and including the North American debut, the global tally is now $482.8 million. Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' opened #1 in China amidst a crowded marketplace with $26.1 million, and took in $38 million this weekend from 29,000 plus total screens in 53 markets for an international cume of $64.8 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $158.7M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $54.7M
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $52.1M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $42.5M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $31.9M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $16.9M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $13.9M
- Airpocalypse - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $12.9M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $8.3M
- Kung Fu Monster - Multiple - $8.1M
- Drug King, The - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $7.5M
- Second Act - Multiple - $7.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $67.4M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $22.2M
- Bumblebee - Paramount - $21.0M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $16.7M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $8.2M
- Second Act - STX Entertainment - $6.5M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.6M
- Welcome To Marwen - Universal - $2.4M
- Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M
- Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.1M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Aquaman
|
158,700,000
|
91,300,000
|
67,400,000
|
482,800,000
|
410,700,000
|
72,100,000
|
WB
|
70
|
WB
|
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|
54,700,000
|
38,000,000
|
16,700,000
|
129,600,063
|
64,800,000
|
64,800,063
|
SNY
|
53
|
SNY
|
Bumblebee
|
52,100,000
|
31,100,000
|
21,000,000
|
52,100,000
|
31,100,000
|
21,000,000
|
PAR
|
38
|
PAR
|
Mary Poppins Returns
|
42,535,000
|
20,300,000
|
22,235,000
|
51,349,671
|
20,300,000
|
31,049,671
|
DIS
|
17
|
DIS
|
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
|
31,880,000
|
23,700,000
|
8,180,000
|
422,519,975
|
169,300,000
|
253,219,975
|
UNI
|
68
|
UNI
|
Bohemian Rhapsody
|
16,869,275
|
15,014,275
|
1,855,000
|
666,931,577
|
482,244,779
|
184,686,798
|
FOX
|
52
|
FOX
|
Ralph Breaks The Internet
|
13,899,000
|
9,300,000
|
4,599,000
|
307,593,930
|
145,500,000
|
162,093,930
|
DIS
|
26
|
DIS
|
Airpocalypse
|
12,941,000
|
12,941,000
|
12,943,008
|
12,943,008
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
CHALION
|
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
|
8,260,000
|
7,400,000
|
860,000
|
611,452,713
|
457,000,000
|
154,452,713
|
WB
|
72
|
WB
|
Kung Fu Monster
|
8,078,000
|
8,078,000
|
8,080,852
|
8,080,852
|
MULTI
|
3
|
Drug King, The
|
7,471,000
|
7,471,000
|
7,531,704
|
7,531,704
|
SHOWBX
|
1
|
Second Act
|
7,336,000
|
836,000
|
6,500,000
|
11,100,000
|
4,600,000
|
6,500,000
|
MULTI
|
28
|
STX
|
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
|
6,250,000
|
6,250,000
|
6,274,837
|
6,274,837
|
MULTI
|
6
|
Mortal Engines
|
5,727,000
|
4,000,000
|
1,727,000
|
54,291,960
|
42,300,000
|
11,991,960
|
UNI
|
54
|
UNI
|
Politseyskiy s Rublyovki
|
4,263,000
|
4,263,000
|
4,263,000
|
4,263,000
|
CPRO
|
2
|
Star Is Born, A
|
3,830,000
|
3,500,000
|
330,000
|
382,051,727
|
182,000,000
|
200,051,727
|
WB
|
56
|
WB
|
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly
|
3,710,759
|
3,710,759
|
16,501,104
|
16,501,104
|
FOX
|
1
|
Swing Kids
|
3,285,000
|
3,285,000
|
4,039,521
|
4,039,521
|
MULTI
|
2
|
WGUI
|
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
|
2,918,000
|
2,918,000
|
17,273,392
|
17,273,392
|
MULTI
|
2
|
E1INC
|
My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli
|
2,889,000
|
2,889,000
|
20,724,536
|
19,551,772
|
1,172,764
|
CHINADIG
|
1
|
FTHM
|
Zero
|
2,004,000
|
2,004,000
|
2,004,000
|
2,004,000
|
MULTI
|
10
|
YSHRAJ
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
