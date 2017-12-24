comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 24, 2017

- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe -

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 24, 2017, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the global box office for the second straight week taking in $143.6 million in 55 territories including North America where it added another $68.5 million.  This brings its North American total to $365.1 million and combined with the international revenues of $380.3 million, the worldwide cume is propelled to a massive $745.4 million."    

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 24, are below.
  1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $143.6M
  2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $83.5M
  3. Youth - Multiple - $34.5M
  4. Legend Of The Demon Cat - Multiple - $33.5M
  5. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $30.2M
  6. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $28.6M
  7. Bleeding Steel - Multiple - $27.3M
  8. Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - Lotte Entertainment - $21.0M
  9. Liquidator, The - Shanghai Film Group - $19.5M
  10. Coco - Disney - $18.5M
  11. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $12.7M
  12. Wonder - Lionsgate - $9.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 24, are below.
  1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $68.5M
  2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $34.0M
  3. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $20.4M
  4. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.6M
  5. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $7.0M
  6. Coco - Disney - $5.2M
  7. Downsizing - Paramount - $4.6M
  8. Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $4.1M
  9. Father Figures - Warner Bros. - $3.2M
  10. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M
  11. Wonder - Lionsgate - $2.0M
  12. Star, The - Sony - $1.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

143,586,000

75,100,000

68,486,000

745,388,356

380,300,000

365,088,356

DIS

55

DIS

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

83,500,000

49,500,000

34,000,000

100,105,967

49,500,000

50,605,967

SNY

54

SNY

Youth

34,530,000

34,530,000

-

116,168,780

115,455,000

713,780

MUL

4

CHALION

Legend Of The Demon Cat

33,530,000

33,530,000

-

33,545,000

33,545,000

-

MUL

2

-

Pitch Perfect 3

30,250,000

9,800,000

20,450,000

30,250,000

9,800,000

20,450,000

UNI

15

UNI

Ferdinand

28,550,000

21,500,000

7,050,000

57,132,884

30,600,000

26,532,884

FOX

63

FOX

Bleeding Steel

27,275,000

27,275,000

-

27,615,000

27,615,000

-

MUL

5

-

Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds

21,000,000

21,000,000

-

21,075,000

21,075,000

-

LOTTE

1

-

Liquidator, The

19,475,000

19,475,000

-

20,230,000

20,230,000

-

SHFG

1

-

Coco

18,508,000

13,300,000

5,208,000

486,327,128

325,000,000

161,327,128

DIS

37

DIS

Greatest Showman, The

12,700,000

4,100,000

8,600,000

17,298,731

4,100,000

13,198,731

FOX

4

FOX

Wonder

9,300,000

7,300,000

2,000,000

173,357,750

58,400,000

114,957,750

LGF

67

LGF

Murder On The Orient Express

6,900,000

6,400,000

500,000

311,521,983

212,300,000

99,221,983

FOX

37

FOX

Paddington 2

6,500,000

6,500,000

-

102,775,000

102,775,000

-

MUL

15

WB

Steel Rain

6,035,000

6,035,000

-

18,230,000

18,230,000

-

NEXENT

1

-

Downsizing

4,600,000

-

4,600,000

4,600,000

-

4,600,000

-

1

PAR

Darkest Hour

4,205,000

100,000

4,105,000

12,358,077

5,400,000

6,958,077

UNI

2

FOC

Daddy's Home 2

4,000,000

3,100,000

900,000

167,475,556

68,300,000

99,175,556

PAR

56

PAR

Tiger Zinda Hai

3,635,000

3,635,000

-

3,635,000

3,635,000

-

MUL

11

YSHRAJ

Father Figures

3,200,000

-

3,200,000

3,200,000

-

3,200,000

-

1

WB

Papita 2nd Base

3,125,000

3,125,000

-

15,765,000

15,765,000

-

CNUN

1

-

Shape Of Water, The

3,050,000

-

3,050,000

7,615,665

-

7,615,665

-

1

FSL

Justice League

2,755,000

1,700,000

1,055,000

646,678,455

424,000,000

222,678,455

WB

66

WB

Christmas Trees 6

2,610,000

2,610,000

-

2,610,000

2,610,000

-

BZLVS

1

-

Dieses bescheuerte Herz

2,165,000

2,165,000

-

2,185,000

2,185,000

-

Constantin

2

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

