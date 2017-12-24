comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 24, 2017

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the global box office for the second straight week taking in $143.6 million in 55 territories including North America where it added another $68.5 million. This brings its North American total to $365.1 million and combined with the international revenues of $380.3 million, the worldwide cume is propelled to a massive $745.4 million."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $143.6M Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $83.5M Youth - Multiple - $34.5M Legend Of The Demon Cat - Multiple - $33.5M Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $30.2M Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $28.6M Bleeding Steel - Multiple - $27.3M Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - Lotte Entertainment - $21.0M Liquidator, The - Shanghai Film Group - $19.5M Coco - Disney - $18.5M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $12.7M Wonder - Lionsgate - $9.3M

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $68.5M Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $34.0M Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $20.4M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.6M Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $7.0M Coco - Disney - $5.2M Downsizing - Paramount - $4.6M Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $4.1M Father Figures - Warner Bros. - $3.2M Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M Wonder - Lionsgate - $2.0M Star, The - Sony - $1.4M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Star Wars: The Last Jedi 143,586,000 75,100,000 68,486,000 745,388,356 380,300,000 365,088,356 DIS 55 DIS Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 83,500,000 49,500,000 34,000,000 100,105,967 49,500,000 50,605,967 SNY 54 SNY Youth 34,530,000 34,530,000 - 116,168,780 115,455,000 713,780 MUL 4 CHALION Legend Of The Demon Cat 33,530,000 33,530,000 - 33,545,000 33,545,000 - MUL 2 - Pitch Perfect 3 30,250,000 9,800,000 20,450,000 30,250,000 9,800,000 20,450,000 UNI 15 UNI Ferdinand 28,550,000 21,500,000 7,050,000 57,132,884 30,600,000 26,532,884 FOX 63 FOX Bleeding Steel 27,275,000 27,275,000 - 27,615,000 27,615,000 - MUL 5 - Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds 21,000,000 21,000,000 - 21,075,000 21,075,000 - LOTTE 1 - Liquidator, The 19,475,000 19,475,000 - 20,230,000 20,230,000 - SHFG 1 - Coco 18,508,000 13,300,000 5,208,000 486,327,128 325,000,000 161,327,128 DIS 37 DIS Greatest Showman, The 12,700,000 4,100,000 8,600,000 17,298,731 4,100,000 13,198,731 FOX 4 FOX Wonder 9,300,000 7,300,000 2,000,000 173,357,750 58,400,000 114,957,750 LGF 67 LGF Murder On The Orient Express 6,900,000 6,400,000 500,000 311,521,983 212,300,000 99,221,983 FOX 37 FOX Paddington 2 6,500,000 6,500,000 - 102,775,000 102,775,000 - MUL 15 WB Steel Rain 6,035,000 6,035,000 - 18,230,000 18,230,000 - NEXENT 1 - Downsizing 4,600,000 - 4,600,000 4,600,000 - 4,600,000 - 1 PAR Darkest Hour 4,205,000 100,000 4,105,000 12,358,077 5,400,000 6,958,077 UNI 2 FOC Daddy's Home 2 4,000,000 3,100,000 900,000 167,475,556 68,300,000 99,175,556 PAR 56 PAR Tiger Zinda Hai 3,635,000 3,635,000 - 3,635,000 3,635,000 - MUL 11 YSHRAJ Father Figures 3,200,000 - 3,200,000 3,200,000 - 3,200,000 - 1 WB Papita 2nd Base 3,125,000 3,125,000 - 15,765,000 15,765,000 - CNUN 1 - Shape Of Water, The 3,050,000 - 3,050,000 7,615,665 - 7,615,665 - 1 FSL Justice League 2,755,000 1,700,000 1,055,000 646,678,455 424,000,000 222,678,455 WB 66 WB Christmas Trees 6 2,610,000 2,610,000 - 2,610,000 2,610,000 - BZLVS 1 - Dieses bescheuerte Herz 2,165,000 2,165,000 - 2,185,000 2,185,000 - Constantin 2 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

