comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 31, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 31, 2017, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the global box office for the third straight week taking in $120.4 million in 55 territories including North America where it added another $52.4 million. The North American cume now stands at $517.1 million making it the #1 release of 2017. The worldwide cume is now a massive $1.040 billion. Sony's 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' tops the weekend in 50 international territories with a weekend cume of $67 million from a total 80 territories. The International cume now stands at $153 million and the global cume is $323 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 31, are below.
1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $120.4M
2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $117.6M
3. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $43.8M
4. Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) - Multiple - $41.2M
5. Goldbuster (Yao Ling Ling) - Multiple - $38.4M
6. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $34.8M
7. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $30.9M
8. Youth - Multiple - $28.2M
9. Coco - Disney - $28.0M
10. Hanson And The Beast - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.5M
11. Namiya - Multiple - $21.4M
12. Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - Lotte Entertainment - $20.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 31, are below.
1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $52.4M
2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $50.6M
3. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $17.8M
4. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $15.3M
5. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $11.7M
6. Coco - Disney - $6.6M
7. All The Money In The World - Sony - $5.5M
8. Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $5.3M
9. Downsizing - Paramount - $4.6M
10. Father Figures - Warner Bros. - $3.7M
11. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.5M
12. Wonder - Lionsgate - $3.2M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|
120,446,000
|
68,000,000
|
52,446,000
|
1,040,444,228
|
523,300,000
|
517,144,228
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
117,570,000
|
67,000,000
|
50,570,000
|
322,825,967
|
153,000,000
|
169,825,967
|
SNY
|
81
|
SNY
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
43,770,000
|
28,500,000
|
15,270,000
|
83,985,986
|
35,200,000
|
48,785,986
|
FOX
|
59
|
FOX
|
Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3)
|
41,230,000
|
41,120,000
|
110,000
|
43,315,000
|
43,205,000
|
110,000
|
MUL
|
4
|
CHALION
|
Goldbuster (Yao Ling Ling)
|
38,400,000
|
38,400,000
|
-
|
38,500,000
|
38,500,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
4
|
-
|
Ferdinand
|
34,750,000
|
23,100,000
|
11,650,000
|
125,710,105
|
71,900,000
|
53,810,105
|
FOX
|
65
|
FOX
|
Pitch Perfect 3
|
30,880,000
|
13,100,000
|
17,780,000
|
92,870,470
|
28,600,000
|
64,270,470
|
UNI
|
35
|
UNI
|
Youth
|
28,160,000
|
27,975,000
|
185,000
|
183,815,384
|
182,250,000
|
1,565,384
|
MUL
|
5
|
CHALION
|
Coco
|
27,972,000
|
21,400,000
|
6,572,000
|
537,944,459
|
359,000,000
|
178,944,459
|
DIS
|
35
|
DIS
|
Hanson And The Beast
|
25,465,000
|
25,465,000
|
-
|
25,630,000
|
25,630,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Namiya
|
21,420,000
|
21,420,000
|
-
|
22,820,000
|
22,820,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
2
|
-
|
Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds
|
20,060,000
|
20,060,000
|
-
|
47,268,579
|
46,820,000
|
448,579
|
LOTTE
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Legend Of The Demon Cat
|
15,195,000
|
15,195,000
|
-
|
71,580,000
|
71,580,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Wonder
|
12,850,000
|
9,600,000
|
3,250,000
|
197,458,865
|
75,900,000
|
121,558,865
|
LGF
|
72
|
LGF
|
1987: When the Day Comes
|
11,300,000
|
11,300,000
|
-
|
11,525,000
|
11,525,000
|
-
|
CJE
|
1
|
-
|
Paddington 2
|
8,685,000
|
8,685,000
|
-
|
118,780,000
|
118,780,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
17
|
WB
|
Murder On The Orient Express
|
7,325,000
|
6,700,000
|
625,000
|
326,028,049
|
225,400,000
|
100,628,049
|
FOX
|
37
|
FOX
|
All The Money In The World
|
6,850,000
|
1,400,000
|
5,450,000
|
14,310,000
|
1,700,000
|
12,610,000
|
STX
|
7
|
SNY
|
Downsizing
|
6,000,000
|
1,400,000
|
4,600,000
|
19,058,365
|
2,000,000
|
17,058,365
|
PAR
|
3
|
PAR
|
Darkest Hour
|
5,280,000
|
-
|
5,280,000
|
23,227,287
|
5,300,000
|
17,927,287
|
UNI
|
1
|
FOC
|
Papita 2nd Base
|
4,730,000
|
4,730,000
|
-
|
27,545,000
|
27,545,000
|
-
|
CNUN
|
1
|
-
|
Dieses bescheuerte Herz
|
3,885,000
|
3,885,000
|
-
|
8,350,000
|
8,350,000
|
-
|
Constantin
|
2
|
-
|
Father Figures
|
3,705,000
|
-
|
3,705,000
|
12,740,000
|
-
|
12,740,000
|
-
|
1
|
WB
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
3,490,000
|
-
|
3,490,000
|
15,630,155
|
-
|
15,630,155
|
-
|
1
|
FSL
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
|
© 2017 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
