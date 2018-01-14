comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 14, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 14, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart continues to rock the global box office with a $108 million weekend haul as it dominates the North American chart once again and enjoys a total worldwide cume of $666.2 million to date."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 14, are below.
  1. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $108.0M
  2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $30.3M
  3. Insidious: The Last Key - Sony - $29.8M
  4. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $27.0M
  5. Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) - Multiple - $24.2M
  6. Coco - Disney - $22.0M
  7. Forever Young - China Film Group Corporation - $20.3M
  8. Post, The - Multiple - $20.3M
  9. Commuter, The - Multiple - $19.7M
  10. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $16.7M
  11. Darkest Hour - Universal - $15.1M
  12. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $14.0M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 14, are below.
  1. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $27.0M
  2. Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $18.6M
  3. Commuter, The - Lionsgate - $13.4M
  4. Insidious: The Last Key - Universal - $12.1M
  5. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $11.8M
  6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $11.3M
  7. Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $10.6M
  8. Proud Mary - Sony - $10.0M
  9. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $5.7M
  10. Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $4.5M
  11. Molly's Game - STX Entertainment - $3.9M
  12. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $3.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

108,035,000

81,000,000

27,035,000

666,170,909

383,000,000

283,170,909

SNY

94

SNY

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

30,275,000

19,000,000

11,275,000

1,264,949,584

673,400,000

591,549,584

DIS

53

DIS

Insidious: The Last Key

29,835,000

17,700,000

12,135,000

92,576,140

44,200,000

48,376,140

SNY

41

UNI

Greatest Showman, The

27,047,530

15,247,530

11,800,000

194,673,366

100,119,498

94,553,868

FOX

72

FOX

Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3)

24,200,000

24,200,000

-

254,612,097

254,000,000

612,097

MUL

3

CHALION

Coco

21,992,000

19,000,000

2,992,000

621,735,440

425,200,000

196,535,440

DIS

36

DIS

Forever Young

20,300,000

20,300,000

-

20,300,000

20,300,000

-

CHINA

1

-

Post, The

20,280,000

1,680,000

18,600,000

24,769,237

1,680,000

23,089,237

MUL

4

FOX

Commuter, The

19,710,000

6,260,000

13,450,000

19,710,000

6,260,000

13,450,000

MUL

14

LGF

Ferdinand

16,700,000

13,300,000

3,400,000

207,428,094

132,000,000

75,428,094

FOX

71

FOX

Darkest Hour

15,125,000

10,600,000

4,525,000

54,740,552

19,000,000

35,740,552

UNI

23

FOC

Pitch Perfect 3

13,955,000

8,300,000

5,655,000

162,354,225

67,700,000

94,654,225

UNI

45

UNI

Paddington 2

12,566,000

1,946,000

10,620,000

150,445,000

139,825,000

10,620,000

MUL

17

WB

Proud Mary

10,000,000

-

10,000,000

10,000,000

-

10,000,000

-

1

SNY

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

10,000,000

7,700,000

2,300,000

38,508,459

10,000,000

28,508,459

FOX

13

FSL

1987: When the Day Comes

9,220,000

9,220,000

-

40,000,000

40,000,000

-

CJE

1

CJE

Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds

7,850,000

7,850,000

-

95,076,738

93,800,000

1,276,738

MUL

6

WGUI

Molly's Game

6,780,000

2,840,000

3,940,000

32,469,097

11,700,000

20,769,097

MUL

16

STX

Wonder

6,510,000

5,300,000

1,210,000

230,898,574

102,300,000

128,598,574

LGF

62

LGF

Shape Of Water, The

5,900,000

3,200,000

2,700,000

29,621,892

3,200,000

26,421,892

FOX

2

FSL

Going Vertical

5,200,000

5,200,000

-

26,440,000

26,440,000

-

MUL

7

-

Keep Calm And Be A Superstar

4,950,000

4,950,000

-

4,950,000

4,950,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Downsizing

4,505,000

4,200,000

305,000

31,503,239

7,400,000

24,103,239

PAR

26

PAR

All The Money In The World

4,165,000

3,000,000

1,165,000

35,791,060

12,800,000

22,991,060

MUL

21

SNY

Blessed Madness

4,000,000

4,000,000

-

4,000,000

4,000,000

-

UNI

1

-

I, Tonya

3,302,120

-

3,302,120

10,000,941

-

10,000,941

-

1

NEONR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

SOURCE comScore

SOURCE comScore

