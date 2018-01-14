comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 14, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart continues to rock the global box office with a $108 million weekend haul as it dominates the North American chart once again and enjoys a total worldwide cume of $666.2 million to date."

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $108.0M Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $30.3M Insidious: The Last Key - Sony - $29.8M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $27.0M Ex-File 3 ( Qian Ren 3) - Multiple - $24.2M Coco - Disney - $22.0M Forever Young - China Film Group Corporation - $20.3M Post, The - Multiple - $20.3M Commuter, The - Multiple - $19.7M Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $16.7M Darkest Hour - Universal - $15.1M Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $14.0M

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $27.0M Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $18.6M Commuter, The - Lionsgate - $13.4M Insidious: The Last Key - Universal - $12.1M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $11.8M Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $11.3M Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $10.6M Proud Mary - Sony - $10.0M Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $5.7M Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $4.5M Molly's Game - STX Entertainment - $3.9M Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $3.4M

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 108,035,000 81,000,000 27,035,000 666,170,909 383,000,000 283,170,909 SNY 94 SNY Star Wars: The Last Jedi 30,275,000 19,000,000 11,275,000 1,264,949,584 673,400,000 591,549,584 DIS 53 DIS Insidious: The Last Key 29,835,000 17,700,000 12,135,000 92,576,140 44,200,000 48,376,140 SNY 41 UNI Greatest Showman, The 27,047,530 15,247,530 11,800,000 194,673,366 100,119,498 94,553,868 FOX 72 FOX Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) 24,200,000 24,200,000 - 254,612,097 254,000,000 612,097 MUL 3 CHALION Coco 21,992,000 19,000,000 2,992,000 621,735,440 425,200,000 196,535,440 DIS 36 DIS Forever Young 20,300,000 20,300,000 - 20,300,000 20,300,000 - CHINA 1 - Post, The 20,280,000 1,680,000 18,600,000 24,769,237 1,680,000 23,089,237 MUL 4 FOX Commuter, The 19,710,000 6,260,000 13,450,000 19,710,000 6,260,000 13,450,000 MUL 14 LGF Ferdinand 16,700,000 13,300,000 3,400,000 207,428,094 132,000,000 75,428,094 FOX 71 FOX Darkest Hour 15,125,000 10,600,000 4,525,000 54,740,552 19,000,000 35,740,552 UNI 23 FOC Pitch Perfect 3 13,955,000 8,300,000 5,655,000 162,354,225 67,700,000 94,654,225 UNI 45 UNI Paddington 2 12,566,000 1,946,000 10,620,000 150,445,000 139,825,000 10,620,000 MUL 17 WB Proud Mary 10,000,000 - 10,000,000 10,000,000 - 10,000,000 - 1 SNY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri 10,000,000 7,700,000 2,300,000 38,508,459 10,000,000 28,508,459 FOX 13 FSL 1987: When the Day Comes 9,220,000 9,220,000 - 40,000,000 40,000,000 - CJE 1 CJE Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds 7,850,000 7,850,000 - 95,076,738 93,800,000 1,276,738 MUL 6 WGUI Molly's Game 6,780,000 2,840,000 3,940,000 32,469,097 11,700,000 20,769,097 MUL 16 STX Wonder 6,510,000 5,300,000 1,210,000 230,898,574 102,300,000 128,598,574 LGF 62 LGF Shape Of Water, The 5,900,000 3,200,000 2,700,000 29,621,892 3,200,000 26,421,892 FOX 2 FSL Going Vertical 5,200,000 5,200,000 - 26,440,000 26,440,000 - MUL 7 - Keep Calm And Be A Superstar 4,950,000 4,950,000 - 4,950,000 4,950,000 - MULTICN 1 - Downsizing 4,505,000 4,200,000 305,000 31,503,239 7,400,000 24,103,239 PAR 26 PAR All The Money In The World 4,165,000 3,000,000 1,165,000 35,791,060 12,800,000 22,991,060 MUL 21 SNY Blessed Madness 4,000,000 4,000,000 - 4,000,000 4,000,000 - UNI 1 - I, Tonya 3,302,120 - 3,302,120 10,000,941 - 10,000,941 - 1 NEONR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

