comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 14, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart continues to rock the global box office with a $108 million weekend haul as it dominates the North American chart once again and enjoys a total worldwide cume of $666.2 million to date."The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 14, are below.
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $108.0M
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $30.3M
- Insidious: The Last Key - Sony - $29.8M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $27.0M
- Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) - Multiple - $24.2M
- Coco - Disney - $22.0M
- Forever Young - China Film Group Corporation - $20.3M
- Post, The - Multiple - $20.3M
- Commuter, The - Multiple - $19.7M
- Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $16.7M
- Darkest Hour - Universal - $15.1M
- Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $14.0M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $27.0M
- Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $18.6M
- Commuter, The - Lionsgate - $13.4M
- Insidious: The Last Key - Universal - $12.1M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $11.8M
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $11.3M
- Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $10.6M
- Proud Mary - Sony - $10.0M
- Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $5.7M
- Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $4.5M
- Molly's Game - STX Entertainment - $3.9M
- Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $3.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
108,035,000
|
81,000,000
|
27,035,000
|
666,170,909
|
383,000,000
|
283,170,909
|
SNY
|
94
|
SNY
|
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|
30,275,000
|
19,000,000
|
11,275,000
|
1,264,949,584
|
673,400,000
|
591,549,584
|
DIS
|
53
|
DIS
|
Insidious: The Last Key
|
29,835,000
|
17,700,000
|
12,135,000
|
92,576,140
|
44,200,000
|
48,376,140
|
SNY
|
41
|
UNI
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
27,047,530
|
15,247,530
|
11,800,000
|
194,673,366
|
100,119,498
|
94,553,868
|
FOX
|
72
|
FOX
|
Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3)
|
24,200,000
|
24,200,000
|
-
|
254,612,097
|
254,000,000
|
612,097
|
MUL
|
3
|
CHALION
|
Coco
|
21,992,000
|
19,000,000
|
2,992,000
|
621,735,440
|
425,200,000
|
196,535,440
|
DIS
|
36
|
DIS
|
Forever Young
|
20,300,000
|
20,300,000
|
-
|
20,300,000
|
20,300,000
|
-
|
CHINA
|
1
|
-
|
Post, The
|
20,280,000
|
1,680,000
|
18,600,000
|
24,769,237
|
1,680,000
|
23,089,237
|
MUL
|
4
|
FOX
|
Commuter, The
|
19,710,000
|
6,260,000
|
13,450,000
|
19,710,000
|
6,260,000
|
13,450,000
|
MUL
|
14
|
LGF
|
Ferdinand
|
16,700,000
|
13,300,000
|
3,400,000
|
207,428,094
|
132,000,000
|
75,428,094
|
FOX
|
71
|
FOX
|
Darkest Hour
|
15,125,000
|
10,600,000
|
4,525,000
|
54,740,552
|
19,000,000
|
35,740,552
|
UNI
|
23
|
FOC
|
Pitch Perfect 3
|
13,955,000
|
8,300,000
|
5,655,000
|
162,354,225
|
67,700,000
|
94,654,225
|
UNI
|
45
|
UNI
|
Paddington 2
|
12,566,000
|
1,946,000
|
10,620,000
|
150,445,000
|
139,825,000
|
10,620,000
|
MUL
|
17
|
WB
|
Proud Mary
|
10,000,000
|
-
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
-
|
10,000,000
|
-
|
1
|
SNY
|
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
|
10,000,000
|
7,700,000
|
2,300,000
|
38,508,459
|
10,000,000
|
28,508,459
|
FOX
|
13
|
FSL
|
1987: When the Day Comes
|
9,220,000
|
9,220,000
|
-
|
40,000,000
|
40,000,000
|
-
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds
|
7,850,000
|
7,850,000
|
-
|
95,076,738
|
93,800,000
|
1,276,738
|
MUL
|
6
|
WGUI
|
Molly's Game
|
6,780,000
|
2,840,000
|
3,940,000
|
32,469,097
|
11,700,000
|
20,769,097
|
MUL
|
16
|
STX
|
Wonder
|
6,510,000
|
5,300,000
|
1,210,000
|
230,898,574
|
102,300,000
|
128,598,574
|
LGF
|
62
|
LGF
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
5,900,000
|
3,200,000
|
2,700,000
|
29,621,892
|
3,200,000
|
26,421,892
|
FOX
|
2
|
FSL
|
Going Vertical
|
5,200,000
|
5,200,000
|
-
|
26,440,000
|
26,440,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
7
|
-
|
Keep Calm And Be A Superstar
|
4,950,000
|
4,950,000
|
-
|
4,950,000
|
4,950,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Downsizing
|
4,505,000
|
4,200,000
|
305,000
|
31,503,239
|
7,400,000
|
24,103,239
|
PAR
|
26
|
PAR
|
All The Money In The World
|
4,165,000
|
3,000,000
|
1,165,000
|
35,791,060
|
12,800,000
|
22,991,060
|
MUL
|
21
|
SNY
|
Blessed Madness
|
4,000,000
|
4,000,000
|
-
|
4,000,000
|
4,000,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
1
|
-
|
I, Tonya
|
3,302,120
|
-
|
3,302,120
|
10,000,941
|
-
|
10,000,941
|
-
|
1
|
NEONR
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
|
