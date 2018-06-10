comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 10, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 10, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opens at No. 1 in all 48 international markets this weekend with an impressive $151.1 million total.  This the biggest opening weekend in the 'Jurassic World' franchise in 15 markets and is now poised to take a huge bite of the box office in North America where it opens in a little less than two weeks.  Notably, 'Disney's 'Avengers: Infinity War' is on the cusp of crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 10, are below.
  1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $151.1M
  2. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $53.7M
  3. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $32.2M
  4. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $26.5M
  5. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $17.7M
  6. Hereditary - Multiple - $16.5M
  7. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - China Film Co. - $9.0M
  8. How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $8.5M
  9. Happiness Is Coming - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.9M
  10. Black Water - Multiple - $6.2M
  11. Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $5.3M
  12. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $5.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 10, are below.
  1. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $41.5M
  2. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $15.2M
  3. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $13.7M
  4. Hereditary - A24 - $13.0M
  5. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $6.8M
  6. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $5.0M
  7. Book Club - Paramount - $4.2M
  8. Hotel Artemis - Open Road - $3.2M
  9. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $2.2M
  10. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $2.1M
  11. Breaking In - Universal - $1.4M
  12. Overboard - Lionsgate - $1.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

151,100,000

151,100,000

-

151,100,000

151,100,000

-

 UNI

48

UNI

Ocean's 8

53,700,000

12,200,000

41,500,000

53,700,000

12,200,000

41,500,000

 WB

17

WB

Deadpool 2

32,159,962

18,509,962

13,650,000

655,258,593

376,593,052

278,665,541

 FOX

80

FOX

Solo: A Star Wars Story

26,454,000

11,300,000

15,154,000

312,205,474

136,100,000

176,105,474

 DIS

55

DIS

Avengers: Infinity War

17,736,000

10,900,000

6,836,000

1,998,033,699

1,343,300,000

654,733,699

 DIS

52

DIS

Hereditary

16,537,336

3,500,000

13,037,336

16,537,336

3,500,000

13,037,336

 MUL

21

A24

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

9,000,000

9,000,000

-

9,678,532

9,000,000

678,532

 CNFC

1

RGB

How Long Will I Love U

8,516,000

8,440,000

76,000

128,057,587

127,409,000

648,587

 MUL

4

WGUI

Happiness Is Coming

6,900,000

6,900,000

-

6,900,000

6,900,000

-

 MULTICN

1

-

Black Water

6,200,000

6,200,000

-

6,200,000

6,200,000

-

 MUL

2

-

Book Club

5,300,000

1,100,000

4,200,000

59,974,124

3,100,000

56,874,124

 PAR

27

PAR

Adrift

5,292,000

242,000

5,050,000

22,539,025

799,000

21,740,025

 STX

13

STX

Believer

4,034,000

3,890,000

144,000

32,144,000

32,000,000

144,000

 MUL

4

WGUI

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is

3,430,000

3,430,000

-

80,047,334

80,047,334

-

 HUAX

1

-

Hotel Artemis

3,151,118

-

3,151,118

3,151,118

-

3,151,118

-

1

OPRD

Overboard

2,600,000

1,470,000

1,130,000

80,627,579

33,070,000

47,557,579

 MUL

20

LGF

I Feel Pretty

2,570,000

2,430,000

140,000

79,405,500

30,786,000

48,619,500

 MUL

34

STX

Upgrade

2,220,000

-

2,220,000

9,209,605

-

9,209,605

-

1

OTL

Life Of The Party

2,105,000

-

2,105,000

58,651,387

8,384,810

50,266,577

 WB

1

WB

Quiet Place, A

1,826,000

826,000

1,000,000

324,260,343

138,800,000

185,460,343

 PAR

27

PAR

Kaala

1,500,000

1,500,000

-

1,500,000

1,500,000

-

 MUL

10

INDIN

Sherlock Gnomes

1,430,000

1,300,000

130,000

85,126,297

42,000,000

43,126,297

 PAR

14

PAR

Breaking In

1,350,000

-

1,350,000

46,117,479

2,131,294

43,986,185

 UNI

1

UNI

Show Dogs

1,228,246

490,000

738,246

23,455,190

7,090,000

16,365,190

 MUL

17

OPRD

Peter Rabbit

1,200,000

1,200,000

-

347,112,771

231,900,000

115,212,771

 SNY

41

SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

