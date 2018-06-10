comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 10, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opens at No. 1 in all 48 international markets this weekend with an impressive $151.1 million total. This the biggest opening weekend in the 'Jurassic World' franchise in 15 markets and is now poised to take a huge bite of the box office in North America where it opens in a little less than two weeks. Notably, 'Disney's 'Avengers: Infinity War' is on the cusp of crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide."The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 10, are below.
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $151.1M
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $53.7M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $32.2M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $26.5M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $17.7M
- Hereditary - Multiple - $16.5M
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - China Film Co. - $9.0M
- How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $8.5M
- Happiness Is Coming - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.9M
- Black Water - Multiple - $6.2M
- Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $5.3M
- Adrift - STX Entertainment - $5.3M
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $41.5M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $15.2M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $13.7M
- Hereditary - A24 - $13.0M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $6.8M
- Adrift - STX Entertainment - $5.0M
- Book Club - Paramount - $4.2M
- Hotel Artemis - Open Road - $3.2M
- Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $2.2M
- Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $2.1M
- Breaking In - Universal - $1.4M
- Overboard - Lionsgate - $1.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|
151,100,000
|
151,100,000
|
-
|
151,100,000
|
151,100,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
48
|
UNI
|
Ocean's 8
|
53,700,000
|
12,200,000
|
41,500,000
|
53,700,000
|
12,200,000
|
41,500,000
|
WB
|
17
|
WB
|
Deadpool 2
|
32,159,962
|
18,509,962
|
13,650,000
|
655,258,593
|
376,593,052
|
278,665,541
|
FOX
|
80
|
FOX
|
Solo: A Star Wars Story
|
26,454,000
|
11,300,000
|
15,154,000
|
312,205,474
|
136,100,000
|
176,105,474
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
17,736,000
|
10,900,000
|
6,836,000
|
1,998,033,699
|
1,343,300,000
|
654,733,699
|
DIS
|
52
|
DIS
|
Hereditary
|
16,537,336
|
3,500,000
|
13,037,336
|
16,537,336
|
3,500,000
|
13,037,336
|
MUL
|
21
|
A24
|
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|
9,000,000
|
9,000,000
|
-
|
9,678,532
|
9,000,000
|
678,532
|
CNFC
|
1
|
RGB
|
How Long Will I Love U
|
8,516,000
|
8,440,000
|
76,000
|
128,057,587
|
127,409,000
|
648,587
|
MUL
|
4
|
WGUI
|
Happiness Is Coming
|
6,900,000
|
6,900,000
|
-
|
6,900,000
|
6,900,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Black Water
|
6,200,000
|
6,200,000
|
-
|
6,200,000
|
6,200,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
2
|
-
|
Book Club
|
5,300,000
|
1,100,000
|
4,200,000
|
59,974,124
|
3,100,000
|
56,874,124
|
PAR
|
27
|
PAR
|
Adrift
|
5,292,000
|
242,000
|
5,050,000
|
22,539,025
|
799,000
|
21,740,025
|
STX
|
13
|
STX
|
Believer
|
4,034,000
|
3,890,000
|
144,000
|
32,144,000
|
32,000,000
|
144,000
|
MUL
|
4
|
WGUI
|
Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is
|
3,430,000
|
3,430,000
|
-
|
80,047,334
|
80,047,334
|
-
|
HUAX
|
1
|
-
|
Hotel Artemis
|
3,151,118
|
-
|
3,151,118
|
3,151,118
|
-
|
3,151,118
|
-
|
1
|
OPRD
|
Overboard
|
2,600,000
|
1,470,000
|
1,130,000
|
80,627,579
|
33,070,000
|
47,557,579
|
MUL
|
20
|
LGF
|
I Feel Pretty
|
2,570,000
|
2,430,000
|
140,000
|
79,405,500
|
30,786,000
|
48,619,500
|
MUL
|
34
|
STX
|
Upgrade
|
2,220,000
|
-
|
2,220,000
|
9,209,605
|
-
|
9,209,605
|
-
|
1
|
OTL
|
Life Of The Party
|
2,105,000
|
-
|
2,105,000
|
58,651,387
|
8,384,810
|
50,266,577
|
WB
|
1
|
WB
|
Quiet Place, A
|
1,826,000
|
826,000
|
1,000,000
|
324,260,343
|
138,800,000
|
185,460,343
|
PAR
|
27
|
PAR
|
Kaala
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
-
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
10
|
INDIN
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
1,430,000
|
1,300,000
|
130,000
|
85,126,297
|
42,000,000
|
43,126,297
|
PAR
|
14
|
PAR
|
Breaking In
|
1,350,000
|
-
|
1,350,000
|
46,117,479
|
2,131,294
|
43,986,185
|
UNI
|
1
|
UNI
|
Show Dogs
|
1,228,246
|
490,000
|
738,246
|
23,455,190
|
7,090,000
|
16,365,190
|
MUL
|
17
|
OPRD
|
Peter Rabbit
|
1,200,000
|
1,200,000
|
-
|
347,112,771
|
231,900,000
|
115,212,771
|
SNY
|
41
|
SNY
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
