comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 10, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opens at No. 1 in all 48 international markets this weekend with an impressive $151.1 million total. This the biggest opening weekend in the 'Jurassic World' franchise in 15 markets and is now poised to take a huge bite of the box office in North America where it opens in a little less than two weeks. Notably, 'Disney's 'Avengers: Infinity War' is on the cusp of crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide."

Sunday, June 10

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $151.1M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $53.7M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $32.2M Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $26.5M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $17.7M Hereditary - Multiple - $16.5M Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - China Film Co. - $9.0M How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $8.5M Happiness Is Coming - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.9M Black Water - Multiple - $6.2M Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $5.3M Adrift - STX Entertainment - $5.3M

Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $41.5M Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $15.2M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $13.7M Hereditary - A24 - $13.0M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $6.8M Adrift - STX Entertainment - $5.0M Book Club - Paramount - $4.2M Hotel Artemis - Open Road - $3.2M Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $2.2M Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $2.1M Breaking In - Universal - $1.4M Overboard - Lionsgate - $1.1M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 151,100,000 151,100,000 - 151,100,000 151,100,000 - UNI 48 UNI Ocean's 8 53,700,000 12,200,000 41,500,000 53,700,000 12,200,000 41,500,000 WB 17 WB Deadpool 2 32,159,962 18,509,962 13,650,000 655,258,593 376,593,052 278,665,541 FOX 80 FOX Solo: A Star Wars Story 26,454,000 11,300,000 15,154,000 312,205,474 136,100,000 176,105,474 DIS 55 DIS Avengers: Infinity War 17,736,000 10,900,000 6,836,000 1,998,033,699 1,343,300,000 654,733,699 DIS 52 DIS Hereditary 16,537,336 3,500,000 13,037,336 16,537,336 3,500,000 13,037,336 MUL 21 A24 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 9,000,000 9,000,000 - 9,678,532 9,000,000 678,532 CNFC 1 RGB How Long Will I Love U 8,516,000 8,440,000 76,000 128,057,587 127,409,000 648,587 MUL 4 WGUI Happiness Is Coming 6,900,000 6,900,000 - 6,900,000 6,900,000 - MULTICN 1 - Black Water 6,200,000 6,200,000 - 6,200,000 6,200,000 - MUL 2 - Book Club 5,300,000 1,100,000 4,200,000 59,974,124 3,100,000 56,874,124 PAR 27 PAR Adrift 5,292,000 242,000 5,050,000 22,539,025 799,000 21,740,025 STX 13 STX Believer 4,034,000 3,890,000 144,000 32,144,000 32,000,000 144,000 MUL 4 WGUI Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is 3,430,000 3,430,000 - 80,047,334 80,047,334 - HUAX 1 - Hotel Artemis 3,151,118 - 3,151,118 3,151,118 - 3,151,118 - 1 OPRD Overboard 2,600,000 1,470,000 1,130,000 80,627,579 33,070,000 47,557,579 MUL 20 LGF I Feel Pretty 2,570,000 2,430,000 140,000 79,405,500 30,786,000 48,619,500 MUL 34 STX Upgrade 2,220,000 - 2,220,000 9,209,605 - 9,209,605 - 1 OTL Life Of The Party 2,105,000 - 2,105,000 58,651,387 8,384,810 50,266,577 WB 1 WB Quiet Place, A 1,826,000 826,000 1,000,000 324,260,343 138,800,000 185,460,343 PAR 27 PAR Kaala 1,500,000 1,500,000 - 1,500,000 1,500,000 - MUL 10 INDIN Sherlock Gnomes 1,430,000 1,300,000 130,000 85,126,297 42,000,000 43,126,297 PAR 14 PAR Breaking In 1,350,000 - 1,350,000 46,117,479 2,131,294 43,986,185 UNI 1 UNI Show Dogs 1,228,246 490,000 738,246 23,455,190 7,090,000 16,365,190 MUL 17 OPRD Peter Rabbit 1,200,000 1,200,000 - 347,112,771 231,900,000 115,212,771 SNY 41 SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

