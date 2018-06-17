comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 17, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney had an incredible weekend with Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' smashing records and pleasing audiences around the world with highest animation debut of all time with $180 million in North America as it added another $51.5 million in 25 territories for a total global debut of $231.5 million.  Notably, Universal's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' in its second weekend earns a Jurassic-sized $173.6 million in 51 territories for a worldwide total to date of $370.0 million and the film has yet to open in North America where it debuts later this week."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 17, are below.
  1. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $231.5M
  2. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $173.6M
  3. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.9M
  4. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $18.6M
  5. Tag - Warner Bros. - $16.0M
  6. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $14.3M
  7. Hereditary - Multiple - $12.7M
  8. Strong Insect Crossing the River, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M
  9. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $8.4M
  10. Superfly - Sony - $6.3M
  11. Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $6.0M
  12. Race 3 - Multiple - $4.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 17, are below.
  1. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $180.0M
  2. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $19.6M
  3. Tag - Warner Bros. - $14.6M
  4. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $9.1M
  5. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $8.8M
  6. Hereditary - A24 - $7.0M
  7. Superfly - Sony - $6.3M
  8. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $5.3M
  9. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $2.1M
  10. Book Club - Paramount - $1.9M
  11. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $1.8M
  12. Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $1.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Incredibles 2

231,500,000

51,500,000

180,000,000

231,500,000

51,500,000

180,000,000

 DIS

26

DIS

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

173,600,000

173,600,000

-

370,000,000

370,000,000

-

 UNI

51

UNI

Ocean's 8

38,855,000

19,300,000

19,555,000

116,275,170

37,100,000

79,175,170

 WB

37

WB

Deadpool 2

18,619,231

9,819,231

8,800,000

689,547,051

394,866,243

294,680,808

 FOX

77

FOX

Tag

16,000,000

1,400,000

14,600,000

16,000,000

1,400,000

14,600,000

 WB

8

WB

Solo: A Star Wars Story

14,281,000

5,200,000

9,081,000

339,545,087

146,700,000

192,845,087

 DIS

48

DIS

Hereditary

12,726,000

5,700,000

7,026,000

38,487,120

11,300,000

27,187,120

 MUL

33

A24

Strong Insect Crossing the River, A

9,870,000

9,870,000

-

9,870,000

9,870,000

-

 MULTICN

1

-

Avengers: Infinity War

8,396,000

3,100,000

5,296,000

2,019,999,950

1,355,800,000

664,199,950

 DIS

46

DIS

Superfly

6,300,000

-

6,300,000

8,441,317

-

8,441,317

-

1

SNY

Accidental Detective 2, The

6,000,000

6,000,000

-

6,000,000

6,000,000

-

 CJE

1

CJE

Race 3

4,800,000

4,800,000

-

4,800,000

4,800,000

-

 MUL

13

YSHRAJ

Book Club

2,580,000

730,000

1,850,000

66,900,093

4,900,000

62,000,093

 PAR

3

PAR

Adrift

2,553,000

453,000

2,100,000

28,305,145

1,500,000

26,805,145

 STX

23

STX

How Long Will I Love U

1,980,000

1,980,000

-

136,035,406

135,347,300

688,106

 MUL

3

WGUI

Seventh Dwarf, The

1,900,000

1,900,000

-

21,000,000

21,000,000

-

 CNFC

1

INDP

Wrinkle In Time, A

1,772,000

-

1,772,000

132,936,753

32,936,626

100,000,127

-

1

DIS

Gotti

1,670,000

-

1,670,000

1,670,000

-

1,670,000

-

1

VERT

I Feel Pretty

1,600,000

1,600,000

-

82,689,037

33,990,000

48,699,037

 MUL

29

STX

Overboard

1,205,000

795,000

410,000

83,341,784

34,800,000

48,541,784

 MUL

16

LGF

Believer

1,200,000

1,200,000

-

37,391,551

37,165,000

226,551

 MUL

3

WGUI

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

985,000

-

985,000

1,692,704

-

1,692,704

-

1

FOC

Hotel Artemis

959,375

-

959,375

10,651,197

4,878,303

5,772,894

-

1

OPRD

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

936,813

936,813

-

287,407,550

229,375,107

58,032,443

 FOX

1

FOX

Sherlock Gnomes

849,000

849,000

-

86,542,871

43,300,000

43,242,871

 PAR

14

PAR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

