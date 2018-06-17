comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 17, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney had an incredible weekend with Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' smashing records and pleasing audiences around the world with highest animation debut of all time with $180 million in North America as it added another $51.5 million in 25 territories for a total global debut of $231.5 million. Notably, Universal's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' in its second weekend earns a Jurassic-sized $173.6 million in 51 territories for a worldwide total to date of $370.0 million and the film has yet to open in North America where it debuts later this week."The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 17, are below.
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $231.5M
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $173.6M
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.9M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $18.6M
- Tag - Warner Bros. - $16.0M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $14.3M
- Hereditary - Multiple - $12.7M
- Strong Insect Crossing the River, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $8.4M
- Superfly - Sony - $6.3M
- Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $6.0M
- Race 3 - Multiple - $4.8M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $180.0M
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $19.6M
- Tag - Warner Bros. - $14.6M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $9.1M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $8.8M
- Hereditary - A24 - $7.0M
- Superfly - Sony - $6.3M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $5.3M
- Adrift - STX Entertainment - $2.1M
- Book Club - Paramount - $1.9M
- Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $1.8M
- Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $1.7M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Incredibles 2
|
231,500,000
|
51,500,000
|
180,000,000
|
231,500,000
|
51,500,000
|
180,000,000
|
DIS
|
26
|
DIS
|
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|
173,600,000
|
173,600,000
|
-
|
370,000,000
|
370,000,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
51
|
UNI
|
Ocean's 8
|
38,855,000
|
19,300,000
|
19,555,000
|
116,275,170
|
37,100,000
|
79,175,170
|
WB
|
37
|
WB
|
Deadpool 2
|
18,619,231
|
9,819,231
|
8,800,000
|
689,547,051
|
394,866,243
|
294,680,808
|
FOX
|
77
|
FOX
|
Tag
|
16,000,000
|
1,400,000
|
14,600,000
|
16,000,000
|
1,400,000
|
14,600,000
|
WB
|
8
|
WB
|
Solo: A Star Wars Story
|
14,281,000
|
5,200,000
|
9,081,000
|
339,545,087
|
146,700,000
|
192,845,087
|
DIS
|
48
|
DIS
|
Hereditary
|
12,726,000
|
5,700,000
|
7,026,000
|
38,487,120
|
11,300,000
|
27,187,120
|
MUL
|
33
|
A24
|
Strong Insect Crossing the River, A
|
9,870,000
|
9,870,000
|
-
|
9,870,000
|
9,870,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
8,396,000
|
3,100,000
|
5,296,000
|
2,019,999,950
|
1,355,800,000
|
664,199,950
|
DIS
|
46
|
DIS
|
Superfly
|
6,300,000
|
-
|
6,300,000
|
8,441,317
|
-
|
8,441,317
|
-
|
1
|
SNY
|
Accidental Detective 2, The
|
6,000,000
|
6,000,000
|
-
|
6,000,000
|
6,000,000
|
-
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Race 3
|
4,800,000
|
4,800,000
|
-
|
4,800,000
|
4,800,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
13
|
YSHRAJ
|
Book Club
|
2,580,000
|
730,000
|
1,850,000
|
66,900,093
|
4,900,000
|
62,000,093
|
PAR
|
3
|
PAR
|
Adrift
|
2,553,000
|
453,000
|
2,100,000
|
28,305,145
|
1,500,000
|
26,805,145
|
STX
|
23
|
STX
|
How Long Will I Love U
|
1,980,000
|
1,980,000
|
-
|
136,035,406
|
135,347,300
|
688,106
|
MUL
|
3
|
WGUI
|
Seventh Dwarf, The
|
1,900,000
|
1,900,000
|
-
|
21,000,000
|
21,000,000
|
-
|
CNFC
|
1
|
INDP
|
Wrinkle In Time, A
|
1,772,000
|
-
|
1,772,000
|
132,936,753
|
32,936,626
|
100,000,127
|
-
|
1
|
DIS
|
Gotti
|
1,670,000
|
-
|
1,670,000
|
1,670,000
|
-
|
1,670,000
|
-
|
1
|
VERT
|
I Feel Pretty
|
1,600,000
|
1,600,000
|
-
|
82,689,037
|
33,990,000
|
48,699,037
|
MUL
|
29
|
STX
|
Overboard
|
1,205,000
|
795,000
|
410,000
|
83,341,784
|
34,800,000
|
48,541,784
|
MUL
|
16
|
LGF
|
Believer
|
1,200,000
|
1,200,000
|
-
|
37,391,551
|
37,165,000
|
226,551
|
MUL
|
3
|
WGUI
|
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|
985,000
|
-
|
985,000
|
1,692,704
|
-
|
1,692,704
|
-
|
1
|
FOC
|
Hotel Artemis
|
959,375
|
-
|
959,375
|
10,651,197
|
4,878,303
|
5,772,894
|
-
|
1
|
OPRD
|
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|
936,813
|
936,813
|
-
|
287,407,550
|
229,375,107
|
58,032,443
|
FOX
|
1
|
FOX
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
849,000
|
849,000
|
-
|
86,542,871
|
43,300,000
|
43,242,871
|
PAR
|
14
|
PAR
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
|
