comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 17, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney had an incredible weekend with Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' smashing records and pleasing audiences around the world with highest animation debut of all time with $180 million in North America as it added another $51.5 million in 25 territories for a total global debut of $231.5 million. Notably, Universal's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' in its second weekend earns a Jurassic-sized $173.6 million in 51 territories for a worldwide total to date of $370.0 million and the film has yet to open in North America where it debuts later this week."

Incredibles 2 - Disney - $231.5M Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $173.6M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.9M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $18.6M Tag - Warner Bros. - $16.0M Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $14.3M Hereditary - Multiple - $12.7M Strong Insect Crossing the River, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $8.4M Superfly - Sony - $6.3M Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $6.0M Race 3 - Multiple - $4.8M

Incredibles 2 - Disney - $180.0M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $19.6M Tag - Warner Bros. - $14.6M Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $9.1M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $8.8M Hereditary - A24 - $7.0M Superfly - Sony - $6.3M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $5.3M Adrift - STX Entertainment - $2.1M Book Club - Paramount - $1.9M Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $1.8M Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $1.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Incredibles 2 231,500,000 51,500,000 180,000,000 231,500,000 51,500,000 180,000,000 DIS 26 DIS Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 173,600,000 173,600,000 - 370,000,000 370,000,000 - UNI 51 UNI Ocean's 8 38,855,000 19,300,000 19,555,000 116,275,170 37,100,000 79,175,170 WB 37 WB Deadpool 2 18,619,231 9,819,231 8,800,000 689,547,051 394,866,243 294,680,808 FOX 77 FOX Tag 16,000,000 1,400,000 14,600,000 16,000,000 1,400,000 14,600,000 WB 8 WB Solo: A Star Wars Story 14,281,000 5,200,000 9,081,000 339,545,087 146,700,000 192,845,087 DIS 48 DIS Hereditary 12,726,000 5,700,000 7,026,000 38,487,120 11,300,000 27,187,120 MUL 33 A24 Strong Insect Crossing the River, A 9,870,000 9,870,000 - 9,870,000 9,870,000 - MULTICN 1 - Avengers: Infinity War 8,396,000 3,100,000 5,296,000 2,019,999,950 1,355,800,000 664,199,950 DIS 46 DIS Superfly 6,300,000 - 6,300,000 8,441,317 - 8,441,317 - 1 SNY Accidental Detective 2, The 6,000,000 6,000,000 - 6,000,000 6,000,000 - CJE 1 CJE Race 3 4,800,000 4,800,000 - 4,800,000 4,800,000 - MUL 13 YSHRAJ Book Club 2,580,000 730,000 1,850,000 66,900,093 4,900,000 62,000,093 PAR 3 PAR Adrift 2,553,000 453,000 2,100,000 28,305,145 1,500,000 26,805,145 STX 23 STX How Long Will I Love U 1,980,000 1,980,000 - 136,035,406 135,347,300 688,106 MUL 3 WGUI Seventh Dwarf, The 1,900,000 1,900,000 - 21,000,000 21,000,000 - CNFC 1 INDP Wrinkle In Time, A 1,772,000 - 1,772,000 132,936,753 32,936,626 100,000,127 - 1 DIS Gotti 1,670,000 - 1,670,000 1,670,000 - 1,670,000 - 1 VERT I Feel Pretty 1,600,000 1,600,000 - 82,689,037 33,990,000 48,699,037 MUL 29 STX Overboard 1,205,000 795,000 410,000 83,341,784 34,800,000 48,541,784 MUL 16 LGF Believer 1,200,000 1,200,000 - 37,391,551 37,165,000 226,551 MUL 3 WGUI Won't You Be My Neighbor? 985,000 - 985,000 1,692,704 - 1,692,704 - 1 FOC Hotel Artemis 959,375 - 959,375 10,651,197 4,878,303 5,772,894 - 1 OPRD Maze Runner: The Death Cure 936,813 936,813 - 287,407,550 229,375,107 58,032,443 FOX 1 FOX Sherlock Gnomes 849,000 849,000 - 86,542,871 43,300,000 43,242,871 PAR 14 PAR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

