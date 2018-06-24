comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 24, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Some 25 years after the original 'Jurassic Park' thrilled summer movie audiences, Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opened number one at the North American box office with $150 million while topping the international box office for the third weekend in a row with $106.7 million, including a second weekend atop the China box office where it crossed $200 million. 'Fallen Kingdom' has now grossed an estimated $561.5 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $711.5 million and counting and has pushed the franchise past the $4.4 billion mark."The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $256.7M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $137.7M
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.5M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $10.6M
- Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M
- Hereditary - Multiple - $7.6M
- Lobster Cop - Multiple - $6.7M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $6.6M
- Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $5.3M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $3.8M
- Way Of The Bug, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $3.6M
- Superfly - Sony - $3.4M
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $150.0M
- Incredibles 2 - Disney - $80.9M
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $11.7M
- Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $4.0M
- Hereditary - A24 - $3.8M
- Superfly - Sony - $3.4M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $2.5M
- Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M
- Book Club - Paramount - $0.9M
- Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $0.8M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Jurassic World: Fallen
|
256,700,000
|
106,700,000
|
150,000,000
|
711,500,000
|
561,500,000
|
150,000,000
|
UNI
|
69
|
UNI
|
Incredibles 2
|
137,728,000
|
56,800,000
|
80,928,000
|
485,074,690
|
134,700,000
|
350,374,690
|
DIS
|
29
|
DIS
|
Ocean's 8
|
38,550,000
|
26,900,000
|
11,650,000
|
170,985,760
|
70,600,000
|
100,385,760
|
WB
|
61
|
WB
|
Deadpool 2
|
10,550,000
|
5,300,000
|
5,250,000
|
707,150,321
|
403,000,000
|
304,150,321
|
FOX
|
64
|
FOX
|
Tag
|
8,200,000
|
-
|
8,200,000
|
32,144,917
|
1,777,372
|
30,367,545
|
WB
|
1
|
WB
|
Hereditary
|
7,559,000
|
3,750,000
|
3,809,000
|
53,800,966
|
18,800,000
|
35,000,966
|
MUL
|
34
|
A24
|
Lobster Cop
|
6,735,000
|
6,700,000
|
35,000
|
6,735,000
|
6,700,000
|
35,000
|
MUL
|
4
|
CHALION
|
Solo: A Star Wars
|
6,645,000
|
2,600,000
|
4,045,000
|
353,476,870
|
151,300,000
|
202,176,870
|
DIS
|
38
|
DIS
|
Accidental Detective
|
5,340,000
|
5,340,000
|
-
|
13,721,755
|
13,721,755
|
-
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
3,782,000
|
1,300,000
|
2,482,000
|
2,030,666,449
|
1,361,200,000
|
669,466,449
|
DIS
|
40
|
DIS
|
Way Of The Bug, The
|
3,600,000
|
3,600,000
|
-
|
24,350,000
|
24,350,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Superfly
|
3,350,000
|
-
|
3,350,000
|
15,266,395
|
-
|
15,266,395
|
-
|
1
|
SNY
|
Won't You Be My
|
1,875,000
|
-
|
1,875,000
|
4,130,778
|
-
|
4,130,778
|
-
|
1
|
FOC
|
Quiet Place, A
|
1,870,000
|
1,700,000
|
170,000
|
328,262,505
|
141,400,000
|
186,862,505
|
PAR
|
18
|
PAR
|
Blumhouse's Truth Or
|
1,500,000
|
1,500,000
|
-
|
90,817,020
|
50,100,000
|
40,717,020
|
UNI
|
22
|
UNI
|
Adrift
|
1,172,000
|
392,000
|
780,000
|
31,182,935
|
2,100,000
|
29,082,935
|
STX
|
26
|
STX
|
Love, Simon
|
1,064,608
|
1,064,608
|
-
|
60,840,201
|
20,013,860
|
40,826,341
|
FOX
|
20
|
FOX
|
Overboard
|
925,000
|
360,000
|
565,000
|
85,388,977
|
36,000,000
|
49,388,977
|
MUL
|
15
|
LGF
|
Book Club
|
920,000
|
-
|
920,000
|
74,297,393
|
9,638,181
|
64,659,212
|
PAR
|
1
|
PAR
|
Gotti
|
812,000
|
-
|
812,000
|
3,253,691
|
-
|
3,253,691
|
-
|
1
|
VERT
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-june-24-2018-300671282.html
