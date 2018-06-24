comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 24, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Some 25 years after the original 'Jurassic Park' thrilled summer movie audiences, Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opened number one at the North American box office with $150 million while topping the international box office for the third weekend in a row with $106.7 million, including a second weekend atop the China box office where it crossed $200 million.  'Fallen Kingdom' has now grossed an estimated $561.5 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $711.5 million and counting and has pushed the franchise past the $4.4 billion mark."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.
  1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $256.7M
  2. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $137.7M
  3. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.5M
  4. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $10.6M
  5. Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M
  6. Hereditary - Multiple - $7.6M
  7. Lobster Cop - Multiple - $6.7M
  8. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $6.6M
  9. Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $5.3M
  10. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $3.8M
  11. Way Of The Bug, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $3.6M
  12. Superfly - Sony - $3.4M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.
  1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $150.0M
  2. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $80.9M
  3. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $11.7M
  4. Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M
  5. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M
  6. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $4.0M
  7. Hereditary - A24 - $3.8M
  8. Superfly - Sony - $3.4M
  9. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $2.5M
  10. Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M
  11. Book Club - Paramount - $0.9M
  12. Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $0.8M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Jurassic World: Fallen
Kingdom

256,700,000

106,700,000

150,000,000

711,500,000

561,500,000

150,000,000

UNI

69

UNI

Incredibles 2

137,728,000

56,800,000

80,928,000

485,074,690

134,700,000

350,374,690

DIS

29

DIS

Ocean's 8

38,550,000

26,900,000

11,650,000

170,985,760

70,600,000

100,385,760

WB

61

WB

Deadpool 2

10,550,000

5,300,000

5,250,000

707,150,321

403,000,000

304,150,321

FOX

64

FOX

Tag

8,200,000

-

8,200,000

32,144,917

1,777,372

30,367,545

WB

1

WB

Hereditary

7,559,000

3,750,000

3,809,000

53,800,966

18,800,000

35,000,966

MUL

34

A24

Lobster Cop

6,735,000

6,700,000

35,000

6,735,000

6,700,000

35,000

MUL

4

CHALION

Solo: A Star Wars
Story

6,645,000

2,600,000

4,045,000

353,476,870

151,300,000

202,176,870

DIS

38

DIS

Accidental Detective
2, The

5,340,000

5,340,000

-

13,721,755

13,721,755

-

CJE

1

CJE

Avengers: Infinity War

3,782,000

1,300,000

2,482,000

2,030,666,449

1,361,200,000

669,466,449

DIS

40

DIS

Way Of The Bug, The

3,600,000

3,600,000

-

24,350,000

24,350,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Superfly

3,350,000

-

3,350,000

15,266,395

-

15,266,395

-

1

SNY

Won't You Be My
Neighbor?

1,875,000

-

1,875,000

4,130,778

-

4,130,778

-

1

FOC

Quiet Place, A

1,870,000

1,700,000

170,000

328,262,505

141,400,000

186,862,505

PAR

18

PAR

Blumhouse's Truth Or
Dare

1,500,000

1,500,000

-

90,817,020

50,100,000

40,717,020

UNI

22

UNI

Adrift

1,172,000

392,000

780,000

31,182,935

2,100,000

29,082,935

STX

26

STX

Love, Simon

1,064,608

1,064,608

-

60,840,201

20,013,860

40,826,341

FOX

20

FOX

Overboard

925,000

360,000

565,000

85,388,977

36,000,000

49,388,977

MUL

15

LGF

Book Club

920,000

-

920,000

74,297,393

9,638,181

64,659,212

PAR

1

PAR

Gotti

812,000

-

812,000

3,253,691

-

3,253,691

-

1

VERT

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

