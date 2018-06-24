comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 24, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Some 25 years after the original 'Jurassic Park' thrilled summer movie audiences, Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opened number one at the North American box office with $150 million while topping the international box office for the third weekend in a row with $106.7 million, including a second weekend atop the China box office where it crossed $200 million. 'Fallen Kingdom' has now grossed an estimated $561.5 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $711.5 million and counting and has pushed the franchise past the $4.4 billion mark."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $256.7M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $137.7M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.5M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $10.6M Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M Hereditary - Multiple - $7.6M Lobster Cop - Multiple - $6.7M Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $6.6M Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $5.3M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $3.8M Way Of The Bug, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $3.6M Superfly - Sony - $3.4M

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $150.0M Incredibles 2 - Disney - $80.9M Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $11.7M Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $4.0M Hereditary - A24 - $3.8M Superfly - Sony - $3.4M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $2.5M Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M Book Club - Paramount - $0.9M Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $0.8M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Jurassic World: Fallen

Kingdom 256,700,000 106,700,000 150,000,000 711,500,000 561,500,000 150,000,000 UNI 69 UNI Incredibles 2 137,728,000 56,800,000 80,928,000 485,074,690 134,700,000 350,374,690 DIS 29 DIS Ocean's 8 38,550,000 26,900,000 11,650,000 170,985,760 70,600,000 100,385,760 WB 61 WB Deadpool 2 10,550,000 5,300,000 5,250,000 707,150,321 403,000,000 304,150,321 FOX 64 FOX Tag 8,200,000 - 8,200,000 32,144,917 1,777,372 30,367,545 WB 1 WB Hereditary 7,559,000 3,750,000 3,809,000 53,800,966 18,800,000 35,000,966 MUL 34 A24 Lobster Cop 6,735,000 6,700,000 35,000 6,735,000 6,700,000 35,000 MUL 4 CHALION Solo: A Star Wars

Story 6,645,000 2,600,000 4,045,000 353,476,870 151,300,000 202,176,870 DIS 38 DIS Accidental Detective

2, The 5,340,000 5,340,000 - 13,721,755 13,721,755 - CJE 1 CJE Avengers: Infinity War 3,782,000 1,300,000 2,482,000 2,030,666,449 1,361,200,000 669,466,449 DIS 40 DIS Way Of The Bug, The 3,600,000 3,600,000 - 24,350,000 24,350,000 - MULTICN 1 - Superfly 3,350,000 - 3,350,000 15,266,395 - 15,266,395 - 1 SNY Won't You Be My

Neighbor? 1,875,000 - 1,875,000 4,130,778 - 4,130,778 - 1 FOC Quiet Place, A 1,870,000 1,700,000 170,000 328,262,505 141,400,000 186,862,505 PAR 18 PAR Blumhouse's Truth Or

Dare 1,500,000 1,500,000 - 90,817,020 50,100,000 40,717,020 UNI 22 UNI Adrift 1,172,000 392,000 780,000 31,182,935 2,100,000 29,082,935 STX 26 STX Love, Simon 1,064,608 1,064,608 - 60,840,201 20,013,860 40,826,341 FOX 20 FOX Overboard 925,000 360,000 565,000 85,388,977 36,000,000 49,388,977 MUL 15 LGF Book Club 920,000 - 920,000 74,297,393 9,638,181 64,659,212 PAR 1 PAR Gotti 812,000 - 812,000 3,253,691 - 3,253,691 - 1 VERT

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

