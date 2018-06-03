comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 3, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 3, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Deadpool 2' continues to draw a global audience taking in $64.9 million to win the weekend in 80 territories for a worldwide total to date of $598.6 million. Meanwhile, Disney's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' raises its global cume to $264.2 million after two weekends in theaters."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 3, are below.
1. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $64.9M
2. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $59.6M
3. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $34.7M
4. Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $23.7M
5. How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $15.9M
6. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $11.5M
7. Believer – Kidari - $9.2M
8. Happy Little Submarine 20000 Leagues Under the Sea - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.9M
9. Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $7.9M
10. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $4.5M
11. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $4.2M
12. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $3.5M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 3, are below.
1. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $29.3M
2. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $23.3M
3. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $11.5M
4. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $10.4M
5. Book Club - Paramount - $6.8M
6. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $4.5M
7. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $3.5M
8. Breaking In - Universal - $2.8M
9. Action Point - Paramount - $2.3M
10. Overboard - Lionsgate - $2.0M
11. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $1.8M
12. Show Dogs - Open Road - $1.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
|
Domestic
|
Deadpool 2
|
64,925,000
|
41,600,000
|
23,325,000
|
598,654,129
|
344,001,691
|
254,652,438
|
FOX
|
80
|
FOX
|
Solo: A Star Wars Story
|
59,596,000
|
30,300,000
|
29,296,000
|
264,188,692
|
115,300,000
|
148,888,692
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
34,671,000
|
24,300,000
|
10,371,000
|
1,964,869,932
|
1,322,000,000
|
642,869,932
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is
|
23,680,000
|
23,680,000
|
-
|
73,973,000
|
73,973,000
|
-
|
HUAX
|
1
|
-
|
How Long Will I Love U
|
15,920,700
|
15,750,000
|
170,700
|
110,451,521
|
109,950,000
|
501,521
|
MUL
|
4
|
WGUI
|
Adrift
|
11,510,000
|
-
|
11,510,000
|
11,510,000
|
-
|
11,510,000
|
-
|
1
|
STX
|
Believer
|
9,200,000
|
9,200,000
|
-
|
24,010,500
|
24,010,500
|
-
|
KIDARI
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Happy Little Submarine 20000 Leagues Under the Sea
|
8,900,000
|
8,900,000
|
-
|
8,930,000
|
8,930,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Book Club
|
7,900,000
|
1,100,000
|
6,800,000
|
48,416,748
|
1,100,000
|
47,316,748
|
PAR
|
2
|
PAR
|
Upgrade
|
4,460,000
|
-
|
4,460,000
|
4,460,000
|
-
|
4,460,000
|
-
|
1
|
OTL
|
Quiet Place, A
|
4,180,000
|
2,400,000
|
1,780,000
|
320,029,198
|
136,500,000
|
183,529,198
|
PAR
|
29
|
PAR
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
3,465,000
|
3,300,000
|
165,000
|
83,091,448
|
40,200,000
|
42,891,448
|
PAR
|
17
|
PAR
|
Life Of The Party
|
3,455,000
|
-
|
3,455,000
|
53,900,630
|
7,600,000
|
46,300,630
|
-
|
1
|
WB
|
Overboard
|
3,449,000
|
1,474,000
|
1,975,000
|
75,442,670
|
29,919,476
|
45,523,194
|
MUL
|
17
|
LGF
|
Breaking In
|
3,115,000
|
300,000
|
2,815,000
|
43,845,015
|
2,500,000
|
41,345,015
|
UNI
|
7
|
UNI
|
Show Dogs
|
3,000,794
|
1,450,000
|
1,550,794
|
19,785,096
|
5,158,821
|
14,626,275
|
MUL
|
17
|
OPRD
|
I Feel Pretty
|
2,680,000
|
2,370,000
|
310,000
|
74,062,510
|
25,725,763
|
48,336,747
|
MUL
|
27
|
STX
|
Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare
|
2,590,000
|
2,500,000
|
90,000
|
85,867,205
|
45,200,000
|
40,667,205
|
UNI
|
39
|
UNI
|
Action Point
|
2,315,000
|
-
|
2,315,000
|
2,315,000
|
-
|
2,315,000
|
-
|
1
|
PAR
|
50 First Kisses
|
1,700,000
|
1,700,000
|
-
|
1,700,000
|
1,700,000
|
-
|
SPE
|
1
|
-
|
Peter Rabbit
|
1,600,000
|
1,600,000
|
-
|
344,658,937
|
229,500,000
|
115,158,937
|
SNY
|
46
|
SNY
|
Perfetti Sconosciuti
|
1,480,000
|
1,480,000
|
-
|
30,302,532
|
30,302,532
|
-
|
MUL
|
2
|
-
|
A Rough Draft
|
1,400,000
|
1,400,000
|
-
|
2,700,000
|
2,700,000
|
-
|
SPE
|
1
|
-
|
Red Sparrow
|
1,300,000
|
1,300,000
|
-
|
48,164,207
|
1,300,000
|
46,864,207
|
FOX
|
7
|
FOX
|
Blockers
|
1,140,000
|
1,000,000
|
140,000
|
91,238,140
|
31,600,000
|
59,638,140
|
UNI
|
25
|
UNI
|
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
|
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-june-3-2018-300658767.html
SOURCE comScore
Share this article