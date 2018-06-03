comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 3, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Deadpool 2' continues to draw a global audience taking in $64.9 million to win the weekend in 80 territories for a worldwide total to date of $598.6 million. Meanwhile, Disney's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' raises its global cume to $264.2 million after two weekends in theaters."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 3, are below.

1. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $64.9M

2. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $59.6M

3. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $34.7M

4. Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $23.7M

5. How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $15.9M

6. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $11.5M

7. Believer – Kidari - $9.2M

8. Happy Little Submarine 20000 Leagues Under the Sea - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.9M

9. Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $7.9M

10. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $4.5M

11. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $4.2M

12. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $3.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 3, are below.

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $29.3M

2. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $23.3M

3. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $11.5M

4. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $10.4M

5. Book Club - Paramount - $6.8M

6. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $4.5M

7. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $3.5M

8. Breaking In - Universal - $2.8M

9. Action Point - Paramount - $2.3M

10. Overboard - Lionsgate - $2.0M

11. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $1.8M

12. Show Dogs - Open Road - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Deadpool 2 64,925,000 41,600,000 23,325,000 598,654,129 344,001,691 254,652,438 FOX 80 FOX Solo: A Star Wars Story 59,596,000 30,300,000 29,296,000 264,188,692 115,300,000 148,888,692 DIS 55 DIS Avengers: Infinity War 34,671,000 24,300,000 10,371,000 1,964,869,932 1,322,000,000 642,869,932 DIS 55 DIS Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is 23,680,000 23,680,000 - 73,973,000 73,973,000 - HUAX 1 - How Long Will I Love U 15,920,700 15,750,000 170,700 110,451,521 109,950,000 501,521 MUL 4 WGUI Adrift 11,510,000 - 11,510,000 11,510,000 - 11,510,000 - 1 STX Believer 9,200,000 9,200,000 - 24,010,500 24,010,500 - KIDARI 1 WGUI Happy Little Submarine 20000 Leagues Under the Sea 8,900,000 8,900,000 - 8,930,000 8,930,000 - MULTICN 1 - Book Club 7,900,000 1,100,000 6,800,000 48,416,748 1,100,000 47,316,748 PAR 2 PAR Upgrade 4,460,000 - 4,460,000 4,460,000 - 4,460,000 - 1 OTL Quiet Place, A 4,180,000 2,400,000 1,780,000 320,029,198 136,500,000 183,529,198 PAR 29 PAR Sherlock Gnomes 3,465,000 3,300,000 165,000 83,091,448 40,200,000 42,891,448 PAR 17 PAR Life Of The Party 3,455,000 - 3,455,000 53,900,630 7,600,000 46,300,630 - 1 WB Overboard 3,449,000 1,474,000 1,975,000 75,442,670 29,919,476 45,523,194 MUL 17 LGF Breaking In 3,115,000 300,000 2,815,000 43,845,015 2,500,000 41,345,015 UNI 7 UNI Show Dogs 3,000,794 1,450,000 1,550,794 19,785,096 5,158,821 14,626,275 MUL 17 OPRD I Feel Pretty 2,680,000 2,370,000 310,000 74,062,510 25,725,763 48,336,747 MUL 27 STX Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 2,590,000 2,500,000 90,000 85,867,205 45,200,000 40,667,205 UNI 39 UNI Action Point 2,315,000 - 2,315,000 2,315,000 - 2,315,000 - 1 PAR 50 First Kisses 1,700,000 1,700,000 - 1,700,000 1,700,000 - SPE 1 - Peter Rabbit 1,600,000 1,600,000 - 344,658,937 229,500,000 115,158,937 SNY 46 SNY Perfetti Sconosciuti 1,480,000 1,480,000 - 30,302,532 30,302,532 - MUL 2 - A Rough Draft 1,400,000 1,400,000 - 2,700,000 2,700,000 - SPE 1 - Red Sparrow 1,300,000 1,300,000 - 48,164,207 1,300,000 46,864,207 FOX 7 FOX Blockers 1,140,000 1,000,000 140,000 91,238,140 31,600,000 59,638,140 UNI 25 UNI



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

