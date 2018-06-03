comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 3, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 3, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Deadpool 2' continues to draw a global audience taking in $64.9 million to win the weekend in 80 territories for a worldwide total to date of $598.6 million.  Meanwhile, Disney's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' raises its global cume to $264.2 million after two weekends in theaters."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 3, are below.

1. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $64.9M
2. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $59.6M
3. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $34.7M
4. Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $23.7M
5. How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $15.9M
6. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $11.5M
7. Believer – Kidari - $9.2M
8. Happy Little Submarine 20000 Leagues Under the Sea - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $8.9M
9. Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $7.9M
10. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $4.5M
11. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $4.2M
12. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $3.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 3, are below.

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $29.3M
2. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $23.3M
3. Adrift - STX Entertainment - $11.5M
4. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $10.4M
5. Book Club - Paramount - $6.8M
6. Upgrade - OTL Releasing - $4.5M
7. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $3.5M
8. Breaking In - Universal - $2.8M
9. Action Point - Paramount - $2.3M
10. Overboard - Lionsgate - $2.0M
11. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $1.8M
12. Show Dogs - Open Road - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Deadpool 2

64,925,000

41,600,000

23,325,000

598,654,129

344,001,691

254,652,438

 FOX

80

FOX

Solo: A Star Wars Story

59,596,000

30,300,000

29,296,000

264,188,692

115,300,000

148,888,692

 DIS

55

DIS

Avengers: Infinity War

34,671,000

24,300,000

10,371,000

1,964,869,932

1,322,000,000

642,869,932

DIS

55

DIS

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Is

23,680,000

23,680,000

-

73,973,000

73,973,000

-

 HUAX

1

-

How Long Will I Love U

15,920,700

15,750,000

170,700

110,451,521

109,950,000

501,521

 MUL

4

WGUI

Adrift

11,510,000

-

11,510,000

11,510,000

-

11,510,000

-

1

STX

Believer

9,200,000

9,200,000

-

24,010,500

24,010,500

-

 KIDARI

1

WGUI

Happy Little Submarine 20000 Leagues Under the Sea

8,900,000

8,900,000

-

8,930,000

8,930,000

-

 MULTICN

1

-

Book Club

7,900,000

1,100,000

6,800,000

48,416,748

1,100,000

47,316,748

 PAR

2

PAR

Upgrade

4,460,000

-

4,460,000

4,460,000

-

4,460,000

-

1

OTL

Quiet Place, A

4,180,000

2,400,000

1,780,000

320,029,198

136,500,000

183,529,198

 PAR

29

PAR

Sherlock Gnomes

3,465,000

3,300,000

165,000

83,091,448

40,200,000

42,891,448

 PAR

17

PAR

Life Of The Party

3,455,000

-

3,455,000

53,900,630

7,600,000

46,300,630

-

1

WB

Overboard

3,449,000

1,474,000

1,975,000

75,442,670

29,919,476

45,523,194

 MUL

17

LGF

Breaking In

3,115,000

300,000

2,815,000

43,845,015

2,500,000

41,345,015

 UNI

7

UNI

Show Dogs

3,000,794

1,450,000

1,550,794

19,785,096

5,158,821

14,626,275

 MUL

17

OPRD

I Feel Pretty

2,680,000

2,370,000

310,000

74,062,510

25,725,763

48,336,747

 MUL

27

STX

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

2,590,000

2,500,000

90,000

85,867,205

45,200,000

40,667,205

 UNI

39

UNI

Action Point

2,315,000

-

2,315,000

2,315,000

-

2,315,000

-

1

PAR

50 First Kisses

1,700,000

1,700,000

-

1,700,000

1,700,000

-

 SPE

1

-

Peter Rabbit

1,600,000

1,600,000

-

344,658,937

229,500,000

115,158,937

 SNY

46

SNY

Perfetti Sconosciuti

1,480,000

1,480,000

-

30,302,532

30,302,532

-

 MUL

2

-

A Rough Draft

1,400,000

1,400,000

-

2,700,000

2,700,000

-

 SPE

1

-

Red Sparrow

1,300,000

1,300,000

-

48,164,207

1,300,000

46,864,207

 FOX

7

FOX

Blockers

1,140,000

1,000,000

140,000

91,238,140

31,600,000

59,638,140

 UNI

25

UNI


*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

