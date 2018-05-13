comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 13, 2018



comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney/Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' again dominates the global movie landscape with a $343.1 million weekend, including an estimated $200 million in its China debut. Notably, the global cume to date of $1.607 billion catapults 'Infinity War' past 'Marvel's The Avengers,' 'Furious 7,' 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and others to now stand as the fifth highest grossing global release of all-time."

Sunday, May 13

Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $343.1M Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $21.4M Overboard - Multiple - $18.3M Breaking In - Universal - $17.5M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $9.8M Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $9.2M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $8.3M I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $7.2M Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $6.0M Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $4.2M Wrestler - Lotte Entertainment - $3.4M I Am Your Mom - Multiple - $3.2M

Sunday, May 13

Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $61.8M Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $18.5M Breaking In - Universal - $16.5M Overboard - Lionsgate - $10.1M Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $6.4M I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $3.7M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $3.4M Tully - Focus Features - $2.2M Black Panther - Disney - $1.9M Blockers - Universal - $1.1M Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $1.1M Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.0M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Avengers: Infinity War 343,117,000 281,300,000 61,817,000 1,606,829,103 1,059,000,000 547,829,103 DIS 56 DIS Life Of The Party 21,400,000 2,900,000 18,500,000 21,400,000 2,900,000 18,500,000 WB 9 WB Overboard 18,300,000 8,200,000 10,100,000 40,908,977 11,315,000 29,593,977 MUL 13 LGF Breaking In 17,500,000 1,000,000 16,500,000 17,500,000 1,000,000 16,500,000 UNI 6 UNI Rampage 9,780,000 6,400,000 3,380,000 397,144,663 307,400,000 89,744,663 WB 65 WB Quiet Place, A 9,200,000 2,800,000 6,400,000 269,952,634 100,400,000 169,552,634 PAR 56 PAR Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 8,300,000 7,400,000 900,000 70,410,900 30,700,000 39,710,900 UNI 56 UNI I Feel Pretty 7,210,000 3,500,000 3,710,000 58,856,576 15,000,000 43,856,576 MUL 15 STX Sherlock Gnomes 6,000,000 5,600,000 400,000 70,553,940 28,800,000 41,753,940 PAR 24 PAR Us And Them (dir. Liu) 4,200,000 4,200,000 - 205,560,000 205,560,000 - MULTICN 1 - Wrestler 3,440,000 3,440,000 - 3,440,000 3,440,000 - LOTTE 1 - I Am Your Mom 3,200,000 3,200,000 - 3,200,000 3,200,000 - MUL 2 ASIA Isle Of Dogs 2,950,000 1,900,000 1,050,000 54,629,374 24,700,000 29,929,374 FOX 39 FSL Ready Player One 2,800,000 1,900,000 900,000 573,170,919 438,600,000 134,570,919 WB 47 WB Taxi 5 2,720,000 2,720,000 - 33,925,000 33,925,000 - MUL 11 - Blockers 2,330,000 1,200,000 1,130,000 85,041,635 26,900,000 58,141,635 UNI 40 UNI Tully 2,240,000 - 2,240,000 7,533,717 550,657 6,983,060 - 1 FOC 102 Not Out 2,200,000 2,200,000 - 8,891,389 8,200,000 691,389 SNY 5 SPRI Everybody Knows 2,130,000 2,130,000 - 2,130,000 2,130,000 - MNTO 1 - Black Panther 1,932,000 - 1,932,000 1,342,886,510 646,699,899 696,186,611 - 1 DIS Peter Rabbit 1,600,000 1,600,000 - 329,481,410 214,700,000 114,781,410 SNY 53 SNY Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder) 1,576,421 930,000 646,421 38,411,421 37,765,000 646,421 MUL 18 INDP Loro - Part 2 1,300,000 1,300,000 - 1,300,000 1,300,000 - UNI 1 - Death Wish 1,250,000 1,250,000 - 48,578,142 14,620,000 33,958,142 MUL 10 MGM Mister I-Know-Everything 1,140,000 1,140,000 - 1,140,000 1,140,000 - GAUMONT 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore

