comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 13, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

News provided by

comScore

16:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of May 13, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.


comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney/Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' again dominates the global movie landscape with a $343.1 million weekend, including an estimated $200 million in its China debut.  Notably, the global cume to date of $1.607 billion catapults 'Infinity War' past 'Marvel's The Avengers,' 'Furious 7,' 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and others to now stand as the fifth highest grossing global release of all-time."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 13, are below.
  1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $343.1M
  2. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $21.4M
  3. Overboard - Multiple - $18.3M
  4. Breaking In - Universal - $17.5M
  5. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $9.8M
  6. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $9.2M
  7. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $8.3M
  8. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $7.2M
  9. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $6.0M
  10. Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $4.2M
  11. Wrestler - Lotte Entertainment - $3.4M
  12. I Am Your Mom - Multiple - $3.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 13, are below.
  1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $61.8M
  2. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $18.5M
  3. Breaking In - Universal - $16.5M
  4. Overboard - Lionsgate - $10.1M
  5. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $6.4M
  6. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $3.7M
  7. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $3.4M
  8. Tully - Focus Features - $2.2M
  9. Black Panther - Disney - $1.9M
  10. Blockers - Universal - $1.1M
  11. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $1.1M
  12. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Avengers: Infinity War

343,117,000

281,300,000

61,817,000

1,606,829,103

1,059,000,000

547,829,103

DIS

56

DIS

Life Of The Party

21,400,000

2,900,000

18,500,000

21,400,000

2,900,000

18,500,000

WB

9

WB

Overboard

18,300,000

8,200,000

10,100,000

40,908,977

11,315,000

29,593,977

MUL

13

LGF

Breaking In

17,500,000

1,000,000

16,500,000

17,500,000

1,000,000

16,500,000

UNI

6

UNI

Rampage

9,780,000

6,400,000

3,380,000

397,144,663

307,400,000

89,744,663

WB

65

WB

Quiet Place, A

9,200,000

2,800,000

6,400,000

269,952,634

100,400,000

169,552,634

PAR

56

PAR

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

8,300,000

7,400,000

900,000

70,410,900

30,700,000

39,710,900

UNI

56

UNI

I Feel Pretty

7,210,000

3,500,000

3,710,000

58,856,576

15,000,000

43,856,576

MUL

15

STX

Sherlock Gnomes

6,000,000

5,600,000

400,000

70,553,940

28,800,000

41,753,940

PAR

24

PAR

Us And Them (dir. Liu)

4,200,000

4,200,000

-

205,560,000

205,560,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Wrestler

3,440,000

3,440,000

-

3,440,000

3,440,000

-

LOTTE

1

-

I Am Your Mom

3,200,000

3,200,000

-

3,200,000

3,200,000

-

MUL

2

ASIA

Isle Of Dogs

2,950,000

1,900,000

1,050,000

54,629,374

24,700,000

29,929,374

FOX

39

FSL

Ready Player One

2,800,000

1,900,000

900,000

573,170,919

438,600,000

134,570,919

WB

47

WB

Taxi 5

2,720,000

2,720,000

-

33,925,000

33,925,000

-

MUL

11

-

Blockers

2,330,000

1,200,000

1,130,000

85,041,635

26,900,000

58,141,635

UNI

40

UNI

Tully

2,240,000

-

2,240,000

7,533,717

550,657

6,983,060

-

1

FOC

102 Not Out

2,200,000

2,200,000

-

8,891,389

8,200,000

691,389

SNY

5

SPRI

Everybody Knows

2,130,000

2,130,000

-

2,130,000

2,130,000

-

MNTO

1

-

Black Panther

1,932,000

-

1,932,000

1,342,886,510

646,699,899

696,186,611

-

1

DIS

Peter Rabbit

1,600,000

1,600,000

-

329,481,410

214,700,000

114,781,410

SNY

53

SNY

Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)

1,576,421

930,000

646,421

38,411,421

37,765,000

646,421

MUL

18

INDP

Loro - Part 2

1,300,000

1,300,000

-

1,300,000

1,300,000

-

UNI

1

-

Death Wish

1,250,000

1,250,000

-

48,578,142

14,620,000

33,958,142

MUL

10

MGM

Mister I-Know-Everything

1,140,000

1,140,000

-

1,140,000

1,140,000

-

GAUMONT

1

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-may-13-2018-300647402.html

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

Also from this source

May 09, 2018, 16:10 ET comScore Returns to Revenue Growth for the First Quarter 2018

May 09, 2018, 04:00 ET comScore publie son étude des comportements en ligne qui...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 13, 2018

News provided by

comScore

16:10 ET