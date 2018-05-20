comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 20, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Deadpool 2' shows the worldwide drawing power of the edgier side of the superhero equation with a $125 million number one opening in North America and an impressive $301.3 million global start. Notably, Disney's 'Avengers: Infinity War' is now the #4 global release of all-time with a total of $1.8 billion."

Sunday, May 20

Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $301.3M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $113.1M How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $36.3M Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $22.8M Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $12.5M Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $9.0M Overboard - Multiple - $8.8M Breaking In - Universal - $6.8M Show Dogs - Open Road - $6.0M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $5.9M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $4.1M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.6M

Sunday, May 20

Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $125.0M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $28.7M Book Club - Paramount - $12.5M Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $7.7M Breaking In - Universal - $6.5M Show Dogs - Open Road - $6.0M Overboard - Lionsgate - $4.7M Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $4.0M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $1.5M Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $1.2M Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.1M Black Panther - Disney - $0.8M

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of, are below.

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Deadpool 2 301,336,000 176,336,000 125,000,000 301,336,000 176,336,000 125,000,000 FOX 82 FOX Avengers: Infinity War 113,072,000 84,400,000 28,672,000 1,813,732,959 1,218,700,000 595,032,959 DIS 56 DIS How Long Will I Love U 36,341,800 36,341,800 - 36,341,800 36,341,800 - MUL 3 WGUI Quiet Place, A 22,840,000 18,800,000 4,040,000 296,476,313 120,300,000 176,176,313 PAR 52 PAR Book Club 12,500,000 - 12,500,000 12,500,000 - 12,500,000 - 1 PAR Life Of The Party 9,025,000 1,300,000 7,725,000 36,836,507 5,800,000 31,036,507 WB 10 WB Overboard 8,825,000 4,100,000 4,725,000 58,402,570 21,429,000 36,973,570 MUL 18 LGF Breaking In 6,770,000 300,000 6,470,000 30,449,710 1,700,000 28,749,710 UNI 7 UNI Show Dogs 6,034,770 - 6,034,770 6,875,002 840,232 6,034,770 - 1 OPRD Rampage 5,900,000 4,400,000 1,500,000 406,923,329 314,500,000 92,423,329 WB 62 WB Peter Rabbit 4,100,000 4,100,000 - 335,578,098 220,600,000 114,978,098 SNY 50 SNY Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 3,640,000 3,400,000 240,000 76,877,010 36,600,000 40,277,010 UNI 56 UNI I Feel Pretty 2,986,000 1,786,000 1,200,000 65,632,457 19,094,000 46,538,457 MUL 15 STX Burning 2,318,000 2,318,000 - 2,318,000 2,318,000 - CJ CGV 1 - Sherlock Gnomes 2,280,000 2,000,000 280,000 73,899,202 31,700,000 42,199,202 PAR 24 PAR Super Troopers 2 1,100,000 - 1,100,000 29,854,060 941,704 28,912,356 - 1 FOX Blockers 1,000,000 600,000 400,000 86,875,475 27,900,000 58,975,475 UNI 31 UNI Black Panther 823,000 - 823,000 1,344,971,785 647,187,000 697,784,785 - 1 DIS Everybody Knows 802,000 802,000 - 4,322,900 4,322,900 - MNTO 1 - Champions 800,000 800,000 - 17,600,000 17,600,000 - UNI 1 - Wrestler 735,000 735,000 - 5,028,000 5,028,000 - LOTTE 1 - Taxi 5 717,000 717,000 - 35,507,000 35,507,000 - MUL 8 - Tully 670,000 100,000 570,000 9,140,525 700,000 8,440,525 UNI 2 FOC Loro - Part 2 600,000 600,000 - 2,400,000 2,400,000 - UNI 1 - Disobedience 498,612 - 498,612 1,878,352 - 1,878,352 - 1 BST

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-may-20-2018-300651597.html

SOURCE comScore

Related Links

http://www.comscore.com

