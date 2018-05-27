comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of May 27, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 27, are below.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opened in 55 territories around the world to top the chart with a $148.3 million debut. Notably, Fox's 'Deadpool 2' nears the $500 million mark worldwide and Disney/Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' edges closer to the $2 billion global threshold."
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $148.3M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $99.7M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $49.0M
- How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $24.5M
- Believer - Kidari - $10.4M
- Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $9.4M
- Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $6.9M
- Overboard - Multiple - $5.3M
- Life Of The Party – Warner Bros. - $5.1M
- Breaking In - Universal - $4.3M
- Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.4M
- Show Dogs - Open Road - $3.1M
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $83.3M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $42.7M
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $16.5M
- Book Club - Paramount - $9.4M
- Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $5.1M
- Breaking In - Universal - $4.1M
- Show Dogs - Open Road - $3.1M
- Overboard - Lionsgate - $3.0M
- Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $2.2M
- RBG - Magnolia Pictures - $1.1M
- Rampage - Warner Bros. - $0.8M
- Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $0.6M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Solo: A Star Wars Story
|
148,325,000
|
65,000,000
|
83,325,000
|
148,325,000
|
65,000,000
|
83,325,000
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
Deadpool 2
|
99,728,444
|
57,028,444
|
42,700,000
|
487,145,548
|
279,738,196
|
207,407,352
|
FOX
|
81
|
FOX
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
48,994,000
|
32,500,000
|
16,494,000
|
1,904,688,638
|
1,283,000,000
|
621,688,638
|
DIS
|
37
|
DIS
|
How Long Will I Love U
|
24,460,000
|
24,250,000
|
210,000
|
81,172,000
|
80,962,000
|
210,000
|
MUL
|
4
|
WGUI
|
Believer
|
10,400,000
|
10,400,000
|
-
|
10,400,000
|
10,400,000
|
-
|
KIDARI
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Book Club
|
9,450,000
|
-
|
9,450,000
|
31,722,003
|
63,993
|
31,658,010
|
-
|
1
|
PAR
|
Quiet Place, A
|
6,930,000
|
4,700,000
|
2,230,000
|
207,828,379
|
27,900,000
|
179,928,379
|
PAR
|
37
|
PAR
|
Overboard
|
5,340,000
|
2,340,000
|
3,000,000
|
67,865,538
|
26,371,125
|
41,494,413
|
MUL
|
19
|
LGF
|
Life Of The Party
|
5,115,000
|
-
|
5,115,000
|
45,224,567
|
6,122,219
|
39,102,348
|
-
|
1
|
WB
|
Breaking In
|
4,255,000
|
200,000
|
4,055,000
|
37,643,655
|
2,000,000
|
35,643,655
|
UNI
|
7
|
UNI
|
Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare
|
3,410,000
|
3,300,000
|
110,000
|
82,103,295
|
41,600,000
|
40,503,295
|
UNI
|
57
|
UNI
|
Show Dogs
|
3,078,235
|
-
|
3,078,235
|
11,943,496
|
1,270,536
|
10,672,960
|
-
|
1
|
OPRD
|
Perfetti Sconosciuti
|
2,833,000
|
2,833,000
|
-
|
27,237,000
|
27,237,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
2
|
-
|
Rampage
|
2,402,000
|
1,600,000
|
802,000
|
412,698,689
|
318,800,000
|
93,898,689
|
WB
|
59
|
WB
|
Peter Rabbit
|
2,400,000
|
2,400,000
|
-
|
340,876,345
|
225,800,000
|
115,076,345
|
SNY
|
48
|
SNY
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
1,920,000
|
1,700,000
|
220,000
|
76,852,226
|
34,300,000
|
42,552,226
|
PAR
|
18
|
PAR
|
I Feel Pretty
|
1,825,000
|
1,325,000
|
500,000
|
69,735,133
|
22,068,000
|
47,667,133
|
MUL
|
15
|
STX
|
Blockers
|
1,700,000
|
1,500,000
|
200,000
|
89,194,225
|
29,800,000
|
59,394,225
|
UNI
|
44
|
UNI
|
RBG
|
1,150,000
|
-
|
1,150,000
|
5,666,638
|
-
|
5,666,638
|
-
|
1
|
MAG-US
|
Super Troopers 2
|
600,000
|
-
|
600,000
|
30,858,314
|
958,239
|
29,900,075
|
-
|
1
|
FOX
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
