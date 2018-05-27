comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 27, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of May 27, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.


comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opened in 55 territories around the world to top the chart with a $148.3 million debut.  Notably, Fox's 'Deadpool 2' nears the $500 million mark worldwide and Disney/Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' edges closer to the $2 billion global threshold."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 27, are below.
  1. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $148.3M
  2. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $99.7M
  3. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $49.0M
  4. How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $24.5M
  5. Believer - Kidari - $10.4M
  6. Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $9.4M
  7. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $6.9M
  8. Overboard - Multiple - $5.3M
  9. Life Of The Party – Warner Bros. - $5.1M
  10. Breaking In - Universal - $4.3M
  11. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.4M
  12. Show Dogs - Open Road - $3.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 27, are below.
  1. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $83.3M
  2. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $42.7M
  3. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $16.5M
  4. Book Club - Paramount - $9.4M
  5. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $5.1M
  6. Breaking In - Universal - $4.1M
  7. Show Dogs - Open Road - $3.1M
  8. Overboard - Lionsgate - $3.0M
  9. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $2.2M
  10. RBG - Magnolia Pictures - $1.1M
  11. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $0.8M
  12. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $0.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Solo: A Star Wars Story

148,325,000

65,000,000

83,325,000

148,325,000

65,000,000

83,325,000

DIS

55

DIS

Deadpool 2

99,728,444

57,028,444

42,700,000

487,145,548

279,738,196

207,407,352

FOX

81

FOX

Avengers: Infinity War

48,994,000

32,500,000

16,494,000

1,904,688,638

1,283,000,000

621,688,638

DIS

37

DIS

How Long Will I Love U

24,460,000

24,250,000

210,000

81,172,000

80,962,000

210,000

MUL

4

WGUI

Believer

10,400,000

10,400,000

-

10,400,000

10,400,000

-

KIDARI

1

WGUI

Book Club

9,450,000

-

9,450,000

31,722,003

63,993

31,658,010

-

1

PAR

Quiet Place, A

6,930,000

4,700,000

2,230,000

207,828,379

27,900,000

179,928,379

PAR

37

PAR

Overboard

5,340,000

2,340,000

3,000,000

67,865,538

26,371,125

41,494,413

MUL

19

LGF

Life Of The Party

5,115,000

-

5,115,000

45,224,567

6,122,219

39,102,348

-

1

WB

Breaking In

4,255,000

200,000

4,055,000

37,643,655

2,000,000

35,643,655

UNI

7

UNI

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

3,410,000

3,300,000

110,000

82,103,295

41,600,000

40,503,295

UNI

57

UNI

Show Dogs

3,078,235

-

3,078,235

11,943,496

1,270,536

10,672,960

-

1

OPRD

Perfetti Sconosciuti

2,833,000

2,833,000

-

27,237,000

27,237,000

-

MUL

2

-

Rampage

2,402,000

1,600,000

802,000

412,698,689

318,800,000

93,898,689

WB

59

WB

Peter Rabbit

2,400,000

2,400,000

-

340,876,345

225,800,000

115,076,345

SNY

48

SNY

Sherlock Gnomes

1,920,000

1,700,000

220,000

76,852,226

34,300,000

42,552,226

PAR

18

PAR

I Feel Pretty

1,825,000

1,325,000

500,000

69,735,133

22,068,000

47,667,133

MUL

15

STX

Blockers

1,700,000

1,500,000

200,000

89,194,225

29,800,000

59,394,225

UNI

44

UNI

RBG

1,150,000

-

1,150,000

5,666,638

-

5,666,638

-

1

MAG-US

Super Troopers 2

600,000

-

600,000

30,858,314

958,239

29,900,075

-

1

FOX

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

