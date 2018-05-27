comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 27, 2018



comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' opened in 55 territories around the world to top the chart with a $148.3 million debut. Notably, Fox's 'Deadpool 2' nears the $500 million mark worldwide and Disney/Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' edges closer to the $2 billion global threshold."

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $148.3M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $99.7M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $49.0M How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $24.5M Believer - Kidari - $10.4M Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $9.4M Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $6.9M Overboard - Multiple - $5.3M Life Of The Party – Warner Bros. - $5.1M Breaking In - Universal - $4.3M Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.4M Show Dogs - Open Road - $3.1M

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $83.3M Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $42.7M Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $16.5M Book Club - Paramount - $9.4M Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $5.1M Breaking In - Universal - $4.1M Show Dogs - Open Road - $3.1M Overboard - Lionsgate - $3.0M Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $2.2M RBG - Magnolia Pictures - $1.1M Rampage - Warner Bros. - $0.8M Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $0.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Solo: A Star Wars Story 148,325,000 65,000,000 83,325,000 148,325,000 65,000,000 83,325,000 DIS 55 DIS Deadpool 2 99,728,444 57,028,444 42,700,000 487,145,548 279,738,196 207,407,352 FOX 81 FOX Avengers: Infinity War 48,994,000 32,500,000 16,494,000 1,904,688,638 1,283,000,000 621,688,638 DIS 37 DIS How Long Will I Love U 24,460,000 24,250,000 210,000 81,172,000 80,962,000 210,000 MUL 4 WGUI Believer 10,400,000 10,400,000 - 10,400,000 10,400,000 - KIDARI 1 WGUI Book Club 9,450,000 - 9,450,000 31,722,003 63,993 31,658,010 - 1 PAR Quiet Place, A 6,930,000 4,700,000 2,230,000 207,828,379 27,900,000 179,928,379 PAR 37 PAR Overboard 5,340,000 2,340,000 3,000,000 67,865,538 26,371,125 41,494,413 MUL 19 LGF Life Of The Party 5,115,000 - 5,115,000 45,224,567 6,122,219 39,102,348 - 1 WB Breaking In 4,255,000 200,000 4,055,000 37,643,655 2,000,000 35,643,655 UNI 7 UNI Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 3,410,000 3,300,000 110,000 82,103,295 41,600,000 40,503,295 UNI 57 UNI Show Dogs 3,078,235 - 3,078,235 11,943,496 1,270,536 10,672,960 - 1 OPRD Perfetti Sconosciuti 2,833,000 2,833,000 - 27,237,000 27,237,000 - MUL 2 - Rampage 2,402,000 1,600,000 802,000 412,698,689 318,800,000 93,898,689 WB 59 WB Peter Rabbit 2,400,000 2,400,000 - 340,876,345 225,800,000 115,076,345 SNY 48 SNY Sherlock Gnomes 1,920,000 1,700,000 220,000 76,852,226 34,300,000 42,552,226 PAR 18 PAR I Feel Pretty 1,825,000 1,325,000 500,000 69,735,133 22,068,000 47,667,133 MUL 15 STX Blockers 1,700,000 1,500,000 200,000 89,194,225 29,800,000 59,394,225 UNI 44 UNI RBG 1,150,000 - 1,150,000 5,666,638 - 5,666,638 - 1 MAG-US Super Troopers 2 600,000 - 600,000 30,858,314 958,239 29,900,075 - 1 FOX

