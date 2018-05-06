comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 6, 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of May 6, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "A second weekend of $275.1 million and a record 11-day sprint to $1 billion worldwide for Disney/Marvel's mega-hit 'Avengers: Infinity War' shows the power of a great popcorn movie to generate massive moviegoing enthusiasm across the globe and with China yet to open, the film will continue to climb to even greater box office heights."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 6, are below.
1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $275.1M
2. Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.0M
3. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $18.3M
4. Overboard - Lionsgate - $14.8M
5. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $11.7M
6. A or B - Multiple - $11.1M
7. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $8.1M
8. Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) - China Film Co. - $7.9M
9. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $7.6M
10. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $7.6M
11. Champion - Warner Bros. - $5.5M
12. Black Panther - Disney - $3.5M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 6, are below.
1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $112.5M
2. Overboard - Lionsgate - $14.8M
3. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $7.6M
4. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $4.9M
5. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $4.6M
6. Tully - Focus Features - $3.2M
7. Black Panther - Disney - $3.1M
8. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $1.9M
9. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M
10. Bad Samaritan - Vertical Entertainment - $1.8M
11. Blockers - Universal - $1.7M
12. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $1.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
|
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.
|
Domestic
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
275,074,000
|
162,600,000
|
112,474,000
|
1,164,106,540
|
713,300,000
|
450,806,540
|
DIS
|
55
|
DIS
|
Us And Them (dir. Liu)
|
27,000,000
|
27,000,000
|
-
|
191,000,000
|
191,000,000
|
-
|
MULTICN
|
1
|
-
|
Rampage
|
18,320,000
|
13,700,000
|
4,620,000
|
377,884,310
|
293,100,000
|
84,784,310
|
WB
|
64
|
WB
|
Overboard
|
14,750,000
|
-
|
14,750,000
|
14,750,000
|
-
|
14,750,000
|
-
|
1
|
LGF
|
Quiet Place, A
|
11,700,000
|
4,100,000
|
7,600,000
|
255,294,386
|
95,400,000
|
159,894,386
|
PAR
|
58
|
PAR
|
A or B
|
11,123,000
|
11,123,000
|
-
|
47,495,000
|
47,495,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
4
|
INDP
|
I Feel Pretty
|
8,125,000
|
3,225,000
|
4,900,000
|
46,866,283
|
9,068,000
|
37,798,283
|
MUL
|
12
|
STX
|
Baahubali: The
Conclusion (Hindi)
|
7,900,000
|
7,900,000
|
-
|
7,900,000
|
7,900,000
|
-
|
CNFC
|
1
|
-
|
Ready Player One
|
7,610,000
|
6,300,000
|
1,310,000
|
566,654,504
|
433,600,000
|
133,054,504
|
WB
|
57
|
WB
|
Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare
|
7,585,000
|
5,700,000
|
1,885,000
|
58,435,360
|
20,200,000
|
38,235,360
|
UNI
|
47
|
UNI
|
Champion
|
5,500,000
|
5,500,000
|
-
|
5,500,000
|
5,500,000
|
-
|
WB
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Black Panther
|
3,536,000
|
390,000
|
3,146,000
|
1,338,984,073
|
645,857,458
|
693,126,615
|
DIS
|
33
|
DIS
|
102 Not Out
|
3,400,000
|
3,400,000
|
-
|
3,400,000
|
3,400,000
|
-
|
SNY
|
5
|
SPRI
|
Blockers
|
3,395,000
|
1,700,000
|
1,695,000
|
81,066,500
|
24,900,000
|
56,166,500
|
UNI
|
36
|
UNI
|
Tully
|
3,385,000
|
200,000
|
3,185,000
|
3,385,000
|
200,000
|
3,185,000
|
UNI
|
2
|
FOC
|
Peter Rabbit
|
2,900,000
|
2,900,000
|
-
|
326,725,343
|
212,100,000
|
114,625,343
|
SNY
|
54
|
SNY
|
Isle Of Dogs
|
2,890,000
|
2,100,000
|
790,000
|
50,953,046
|
22,500,000
|
28,453,046
|
FOX
|
27
|
FSL
|
Taxi 5
|
2,042,000
|
2,042,000
|
-
|
29,927,000
|
29,927,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
11
|
-
|
Super Troopers 2
|
1,905,000
|
90,000
|
1,815,000
|
26,280,701
|
835,000
|
25,445,701
|
FOX
|
4
|
FOX
|
Sherlock Gnomes
|
1,760,000
|
1,400,000
|
360,000
|
64,279,888
|
23,100,000
|
41,179,888
|
PAR
|
21
|
PAR
|
Bad Samaritan
|
1,758,000
|
-
|
1,758,000
|
1,758,000
|
-
|
1,758,000
|
-
|
1
|
VERT
|
Champions
|
1,300,000
|
1,300,000
|
-
|
14,200,000
|
14,200,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
1
|
-
|
Game Night
|
1,300,000
|
1,300,000
|
-
|
113,677,777
|
45,200,000
|
68,477,777
|
WB
|
13
|
WB
|
Guernsey
|
1,275,000
|
1,275,000
|
-
|
10,011,735
|
10,011,735
|
-
|
MUL
|
7
|
-
|
Loro
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
-
|
3,900,000
|
3,900,000
|
-
|
UNI
|
1
|
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
