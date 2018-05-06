comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 6, 2018

-- comScore is the Trusted Industry Partner of Film Exhibitors and Distributors Across the Globe --

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of May 6, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "A second weekend of $275.1 million and a record 11-day sprint to $1 billion worldwide for Disney/Marvel's mega-hit 'Avengers: Infinity War' shows the power of a great popcorn movie to generate massive moviegoing enthusiasm across the globe and with China yet to open, the film will continue to climb to even greater box office heights."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 6, are below.

1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $275.1M
2. Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.0M
3. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $18.3M
4. Overboard - Lionsgate - $14.8M
5. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $11.7M
6. A or B - Multiple - $11.1M
7. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $8.1M
8. Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) - China Film Co. - $7.9M
9. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $7.6M
10. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $7.6M
11. Champion - Warner Bros. - $5.5M
12. Black Panther - Disney - $3.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 6, are below.

1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $112.5M
2. Overboard - Lionsgate - $14.8M
3. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $7.6M
4. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $4.9M
5. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $4.6M
6. Tully - Focus Features - $3.2M
7. Black Panther - Disney - $3.1M
8. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $1.9M
9. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M
10. Bad Samaritan - Vertical Entertainment - $1.8M
11. Blockers - Universal - $1.7M
12. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Avengers: Infinity War

275,074,000

162,600,000

112,474,000

1,164,106,540

713,300,000

450,806,540

DIS

55

DIS

Us And Them (dir. Liu)

27,000,000

27,000,000

-

191,000,000

191,000,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Rampage

18,320,000

13,700,000

4,620,000

377,884,310

293,100,000

84,784,310

WB

64

WB

Overboard

14,750,000

-

14,750,000

14,750,000

-

14,750,000

-

1

LGF

Quiet Place, A

11,700,000

4,100,000

7,600,000

255,294,386

95,400,000

159,894,386

PAR

58

PAR

A or B

11,123,000

11,123,000

-

47,495,000

47,495,000

-

MUL

4

INDP

I Feel Pretty

8,125,000

3,225,000

4,900,000

46,866,283

9,068,000

37,798,283

MUL

12

STX

Baahubali: The

Conclusion (Hindi)

7,900,000

7,900,000

-

7,900,000

7,900,000

-

CNFC

1

-

Ready Player One

7,610,000

6,300,000

1,310,000

566,654,504

433,600,000

133,054,504

WB

57

WB

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

7,585,000

5,700,000

1,885,000

58,435,360

20,200,000

38,235,360

UNI

47

UNI

Champion

5,500,000

5,500,000

-

5,500,000

5,500,000

-

WB

1

WGUI

Black Panther

3,536,000

390,000

3,146,000

1,338,984,073

645,857,458

693,126,615

DIS

33

DIS

102 Not Out

3,400,000

3,400,000

-

3,400,000

3,400,000

-

SNY

5

SPRI

Blockers

3,395,000

1,700,000

1,695,000

81,066,500

24,900,000

56,166,500

UNI

36

UNI

Tully

3,385,000

200,000

3,185,000

3,385,000

200,000

3,185,000

UNI

2

FOC

Peter Rabbit

2,900,000

2,900,000

-

326,725,343

212,100,000

114,625,343

SNY

54

SNY

Isle Of Dogs

2,890,000

2,100,000

790,000

50,953,046

22,500,000

28,453,046

FOX

27

FSL

Taxi 5

2,042,000

2,042,000

-

29,927,000

29,927,000

-

MUL

11

-

Super Troopers 2

1,905,000

90,000

1,815,000

26,280,701

835,000

25,445,701

FOX

4

FOX

Sherlock Gnomes

1,760,000

1,400,000

360,000

64,279,888

23,100,000

41,179,888

PAR

21

PAR

Bad Samaritan

1,758,000

-

1,758,000

1,758,000

-

1,758,000

-

1

VERT

Champions

1,300,000

1,300,000

-

14,200,000

14,200,000

-

UNI

1

-

Game Night

1,300,000

1,300,000

-

113,677,777

45,200,000

68,477,777

WB

13

WB

Guernsey

1,275,000

1,275,000

-

10,011,735

10,011,735

-

MUL

7

-

Loro

1,000,000

1,000,000

-

3,900,000

3,900,000

-

UNI

1

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
