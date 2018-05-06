comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 6, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "A second weekend of $275.1 million and a record 11-day sprint to $1 billion worldwide for Disney/Marvel's mega-hit 'Avengers: Infinity War' shows the power of a great popcorn movie to generate massive moviegoing enthusiasm across the globe and with China yet to open, the film will continue to climb to even greater box office heights."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 6, are below.

1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $275.1M

2. Us And Them (dir. Liu) - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.0M

3. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $18.3M

4. Overboard - Lionsgate - $14.8M

5. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $11.7M

6. A or B - Multiple - $11.1M

7. I Feel Pretty - Multiple - $8.1M

8. Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) - China Film Co. - $7.9M

9. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $7.6M

10. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $7.6M

11. Champion - Warner Bros. - $5.5M

12. Black Panther - Disney - $3.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 6, are below.

1. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $112.5M

2. Overboard - Lionsgate - $14.8M

3. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $7.6M

4. I Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $4.9M

5. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $4.6M

6. Tully - Focus Features - $3.2M

7. Black Panther - Disney - $3.1M

8. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $1.9M

9. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.8M

10. Bad Samaritan - Vertical Entertainment - $1.8M

11. Blockers - Universal - $1.7M

12. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Avengers: Infinity War 275,074,000 162,600,000 112,474,000 1,164,106,540 713,300,000 450,806,540 DIS 55 DIS Us And Them (dir. Liu) 27,000,000 27,000,000 - 191,000,000 191,000,000 - MULTICN 1 - Rampage 18,320,000 13,700,000 4,620,000 377,884,310 293,100,000 84,784,310 WB 64 WB Overboard 14,750,000 - 14,750,000 14,750,000 - 14,750,000 - 1 LGF Quiet Place, A 11,700,000 4,100,000 7,600,000 255,294,386 95,400,000 159,894,386 PAR 58 PAR A or B 11,123,000 11,123,000 - 47,495,000 47,495,000 - MUL 4 INDP I Feel Pretty 8,125,000 3,225,000 4,900,000 46,866,283 9,068,000 37,798,283 MUL 12 STX Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 7,900,000 7,900,000 - 7,900,000 7,900,000 - CNFC 1 - Ready Player One 7,610,000 6,300,000 1,310,000 566,654,504 433,600,000 133,054,504 WB 57 WB Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare 7,585,000 5,700,000 1,885,000 58,435,360 20,200,000 38,235,360 UNI 47 UNI Champion 5,500,000 5,500,000 - 5,500,000 5,500,000 - WB 1 WGUI Black Panther 3,536,000 390,000 3,146,000 1,338,984,073 645,857,458 693,126,615 DIS 33 DIS 102 Not Out 3,400,000 3,400,000 - 3,400,000 3,400,000 - SNY 5 SPRI Blockers 3,395,000 1,700,000 1,695,000 81,066,500 24,900,000 56,166,500 UNI 36 UNI Tully 3,385,000 200,000 3,185,000 3,385,000 200,000 3,185,000 UNI 2 FOC Peter Rabbit 2,900,000 2,900,000 - 326,725,343 212,100,000 114,625,343 SNY 54 SNY Isle Of Dogs 2,890,000 2,100,000 790,000 50,953,046 22,500,000 28,453,046 FOX 27 FSL Taxi 5 2,042,000 2,042,000 - 29,927,000 29,927,000 - MUL 11 - Super Troopers 2 1,905,000 90,000 1,815,000 26,280,701 835,000 25,445,701 FOX 4 FOX Sherlock Gnomes 1,760,000 1,400,000 360,000 64,279,888 23,100,000 41,179,888 PAR 21 PAR Bad Samaritan 1,758,000 - 1,758,000 1,758,000 - 1,758,000 - 1 VERT Champions 1,300,000 1,300,000 - 14,200,000 14,200,000 - UNI 1 - Game Night 1,300,000 1,300,000 - 113,677,777 45,200,000 68,477,777 WB 13 WB Guernsey 1,275,000 1,275,000 - 10,011,735 10,011,735 - MUL 7 - Loro 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 3,900,000 3,900,000 - UNI 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

