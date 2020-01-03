Comscore Announces Renewal & Expansion with Gray Television

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Gray Television with measurement services for the vast majority of its market footprint representing approximately 19 percent of all US television households.

"Comscore is thrilled to continue to build out our partnership with Gray Television," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President of Local Markets at Comscore. "We are committed to measurement innovation and excellence that helps drive revenue and profits for our clients, and we look forward to delivering for Gray in each of their markets."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

