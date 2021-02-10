Comscore Announces Renewal Agreement with Ellis Communications for Local Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement with Ellis Communications' KDOC-TV in Los Angeles. Under the terms of the agreement, Ellis will continue to utilize Comscore's industry-leading local TV measurement currency and its advanced audiences.

"Having stable and reliable measurement is crucial for KDOC-TV. Comscore's measurement of the Los Angeles market via millions of households provides KDOC-TV with the precise, representative and dependable measurement that we need to understand our viewers and to work with our agency and advertiser partners," said Jack Peck, President and GM, KDOC-TV.

"KDOC-TV's sustained commitment to Comscore's local market measurement in Los Angeles is a testament to the value of our information for driving programming and sales decisions," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Ellis Communications and KDOC-TV."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

