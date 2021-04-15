Comscore Announces Renewal Agreement with TitanTV

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement with broadcast online software and information provider TitanTV, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Comscore will continue to utilize TitanTV's MediaStar tool to aggregate as-run television schedules from its affiliates.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Comscore with the release of new features in MediaStar, which were developed with user feedback to provide a more efficient and easy-to-use way to make quick as-run changes in the online tool," said Heidi Steffen, SVP Sales and Marketing for TitanTV. "We have developed a great working relationship with Comscore's linear schedule and sales teams over the years; they have become integral partners with the MediaStar Product Team as we continue to improve and build out the product to better suit the ever-changing broadcast industry."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with TitanTV," said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. "Accurate and timely TV schedule data is foundational to Comscore's linear TV products and to our clients successful use of our Local currency, and TitanTV has been a fantastic partner to Comscore, working with us and our clients to evolve their products to meet station demand."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About TitanTV

TitanTV, Inc. is the broadcast industry's foremost online software and information provider. It delivers real-time tools for signal prediction, PSIP metadata, desktop and mobile guides, waiver compliance and more. TitanTV also provides a suite of program scheduling tools that enable broadcasters to efficiently maintain their schedules, whether for a single station or in a "Central Command" scenario in a station group where one station is responsible for maintaining the schedules of many others. A contract management component ensures syndicated series and movies are aired according to the terms of their respective contracts. The company also maintains the consumer sites, TitanTV.com, a free online television guide, and AntennaWeb.org, a site dedicated to enabling consumers to discover the number of over-the-air channels available from local broadcasters and how to choose the correct antenna to receive them.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

