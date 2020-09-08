Comscore Announces Renewal Agreement with Weigel Broadcasting for Local Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement to provide Weigel Broadcasting with continued local TV measurement for their five Milwaukee, WI stations and three South Bend, IN stations.

Under the agreement, Weigel will continue its long-term use of Comscore's local television currency, including Comscore's powerful Advanced Automotive and Political Audience segments, to better plan, transact and evaluate not only the size, but the value and relevance of their audience.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Weigel," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore. "We look forward to providing granular insights and powerful advanced audience segments to fuel a better understanding of Weigel's consumers and drive Weigel's revenue, share and profit."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

