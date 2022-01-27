Comscore Announces Renewal and Expansion of Gray Television Partnership

RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewed and expanded agreement to provide Gray Television, a leading local television broadcaster, with the full suite of Comscore's local market currency tools, including Comscore's Advanced Automotive Demographics segments.

Gray TV will now be using Comscore's audience data as primary selling currency across 199 stations in 96 markets including its largest, Atlanta, and will serve as Gray's exclusive currency in 95 of those markets.

"Gray Television has been a terrific partner of Comscore's for many years, and we are very excited to once again renew and expand our commitment to each other," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Comscore's local measurement service provides Gray and all of our clients with the audience insights made possible by our industry-leading and currency-quality measurement footprint of over 30 million homes across the U.S.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

