Comscore Announces Renewal and Expansion of its TV Measurement Service to ViacomCBS

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an expanded renewal agreement to provide ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) with Comscore's National TV measurement currency for its leading portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks.

Comscore's partnership with ViacomCBS linear television measurement began in 2014 and quickly expanded to develop advanced audiences to support Viacom's industry leading Vantage Platform. The new, expanded agreement goes beyond advanced advertising, and will enable ViacomCBS to guarantee its traditional linear advertising campaigns on Comscore's National TV currency, a key element as the media and entertainment company looks to diversify its partnerships around measurement across both its linear and digital assets.

"We highly value our innovative partnership with ViacomCBS and are now pleased to expand the relationship to include traditional linear currency solutions," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Once again we are proud to partner with ViacomCBS to change the currency landscape."

"Under its new ownership structure, Comscore is making meaningful strides in investment, engineering, and product innovation to support the industry's evolving needs as a cornerstone measurement provider," said John Halley, Chief Operating Officer of Advertising Revenue at ViacomCBS. "We believe Comscore can drive significant value for ViacomCBS, helping us achieve our goals around cross-screen measurement, while supporting our efforts toward a diversified currency strategy."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry's most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

