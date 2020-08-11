Comscore Announces Renewal of Sinclair Compulse360 Local OTT Measurement Partnership

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the renewal of their Local OTT measurement partnership with Sinclair Compulse360, the leading Local OTT content and advertising platform. As a part of this agreement, Comscore will provide currency-grade, independent 3rd-party validation and measurement for all of Compulse360's OTT campaigns, with both local market and national volume reported for their clients

"We launched Compulse360 with Comscore as our OTT validation and measurement partner with great success last year," said Brian Hunt, Head of OTT/CTV Advertising Sales, Sinclair Digital Group. "With that successful proven track record, we are excited to renew our Local OTT partnership with Comscore and look forward to continuing to grow Compulse360's services, solutions and success on behalf of our clients."

"Sinclair Compulse360 was Comscore's first Local OTT measurement client, and we are pleased to have evolved the product to help Sinclair achieve its goals," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore. "We are delighted to be renewing our commitment to each other, and to Local OTT measurement excellence, with Sinclair Compulse360 today."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

About Sinclair: Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

