Comscore Awarded Gold at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Gold in the Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development category at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards. The award honors the most innovative and effective business strategies that improve the human capital management space allowing organizations to measurably impact their businesses.

Utilizing Skillsoft, a provider of digital learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge, Comscore developed the Gold Star Learning Program, an initiative designed to support and motivate its employees' pursuit of new technology skills. Underscoring Comscore's dedication to innovation, the program consists of both critical learning paths and non-critical but supportive learning paths, incorporating game-like concepts and leaderboards to inspire and excite participants and participation.

"Staying innovative is a core value for Comscore and we have taken a proactive stance to curate course content to reinforce this value," said Karen Randisi, Vice President, Engineering Management & Operations, and manager of the Gold Star Learning Program, Comscore. "Our effort taps into employees' desire to continuously grow professionally and personally and has been enthusiastically received by our teams."

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our Gold Star Learning Program," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "At Comscore, we strive to create a culture that celebrates achievement. Innovative approaches like the Gold Star Learning Program reinforces Comscore's commitment to its employees, addressing technical needs and organizational business goals while nurturing personal employee development."

"This award reflects not just our commitment to a culture of continuous learning and development, but also the ingenuity and collaboration of teams across the company," said Sara Dunn, Chief People Officer, Comscore. "I am proud to work alongside such an impressive group of individuals who are dedicated to the success of our Comscore team."

Brandon Hall Group is the leading independent human capital management research and advisory firm.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

