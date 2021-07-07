Comscore Box Office Figures Show Nearly 90% of Movie Theaters Are Now Open Worldwide

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest box office figures from Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, demonstrate another key milestone for the movies industry, as nearly 90% of movie theater locations are now open globally for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The near-total reopening of theaters coincides with the launch of summer blockbuster season, fueling optimism for the movies industry as exhibitors focus on providing a safe moviegoing experience.

"At Comscore, we´ve been privileged to witness firsthand how our partners in the global exhibition community have fought daily against the adversity of the pandemic and recovery has been remarkable," said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director for Comscore Movies. " The latest box office openings and revenue show that throughout the world, consumers are clamoring to be back at the movies in their preferred theaters."

Films such as Universal's "F9," which has thus far generated over $500 million worldwide along with Paramount's with "A Quiet Place Part II," Disney's "Cruella" Warner Bros.' "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Sony's "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" & Lionsgate's "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" have collectively generated over $1.3 billion in global box office revenue and climbing.

"As the studios continue to ramp up the rollout of their most-anticipated films, audiences are showing up at their local cinemas to enjoy the big screen experience," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Blockbuster films shown in a movie theater become 'must see' events that no matter where you live, speak the international language of cinema to like-minded movie fans around the world."

