Comscore Box Office Intelligence Shows 83% of Movie Theaters Are Now Open Worldwide

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to share very positive news for the movies industry: for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 83% of movie theater locations are now open and safely welcoming enthusiastic fans back to the bigger than life big screen experience that only the movie theater can provide.

Films such as Universal's "F9," which have thus far generated over $250 million internationally, along with recent hits from Paramount with "A Quiet Place Part II," Disney's "Cruella" and Warner Bros.' latest film in "The Conjuring" franchise have collectively brought in over $500 million in global box office revenue and climbing.

"The exhibition community and the studios have worked together diligently over many months to create theatrical experiences that are unrivaled on any other platform" said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "There is no question that over the past few weeks, enthusiastic moviegoers have voted with their presence at cinemas around the globe to see the latest blockbuster offerings from the studios while enjoying them on the big screen."

