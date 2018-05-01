comScore Brings Advanced Audiences to its Flagship Digital Audience Measurement Solution

The initial release of Advanced Audiences in Media Metrix Multi-Platform includes IAB Digital Interests, which segment consumers by more than 300 diverse interest categories based on digital behavior. Future releases will include OTT and linear TV viewing segments to help marketers engage with these elusive, high-value audiences across platforms.

"With the industry's growing focus on audience-based planning and buying across screens, our customers want insights beyond traditional demographics," said Dan Hess, chief product officer at comScore. "By integrating Advanced Audiences into Media Metrix, we're helping marketers deploy content and campaigns that efficiently reach their most important consumers."

For more information about Media Metrix Multi-Platform and these new audience segments, please contact us.

