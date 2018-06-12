comScore CEO to Discuss Cross-Platform Measurement and Trust in Advertising at AUDIENCExSCIENCE 2018

The conference occurs over two days, Tuesday, June 12 and Wednesday, June 13. On Wednesday, June 13, the ARF will be hosting a fireside chat with newly appointed comScore CEO, Bryan Wiener, "Consumers, Cross-Platform & Trust," from 12:50 – 2:00 p.m. ET. During this conversation, Wiener will discuss his perspective on how the company plans to lead the industry in a world where consumer behavior is increasingly cross-platform and trust is the most powerful currency.

Other senior comScore leaders will participate in panels and discussions throughout both days. A complete list of comScore participants and sessions below:

Tues, June 12, 11:00 – 12:10 p.m.

Taking Stock of Online/Offline Metrics

Six companies share how they measure media, produce metrics and how those metrics are defined.

Speaker: Josh Chasin – Chief Research Officer, comScore

Tues, June 12, 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.

The Power of CN ONE

What happens when measurement competitors come together to paint a complete picture of a cross touchpoint audience for Condé Nast?

Speaker: James Muldrow – Sr. Director, Product Management, comScore

Wed, June 13, 11:40 - 12:10 p.m.

Privacy in the Age of Big Data

Evaluating the use of micro-aggregate structures for audience measurement, breaking the tie to personal data.

Speaker: Frank Pecjack – SVP, Statistical Analysis, comScore

Wed, June 13, 11:40 - 12:10 p.m.

Psychographic Driven Tune-in Targets for Higher ROI

Psychographic targeting significantly improves ROI over demographics alone.

Speaker: David Algranati – SVP, Product Management, comScore

Wed, June 13, 12:50 - 2:00 p.m.

Consumers, Cross-Platform & Trust

As newly appointed CEO of comScore, Bryan Wiener will provide his perspective on how the company plans to lead the industry in a world where consumer behavior is increasingly cross-platform and trust is the most powerful currency.

Speaker: Bryan Wiener – CEO, comScore

Wed, June 13, 2:40 - 3:10 p.m.

Leveraging Advanced Audiences in Campaigns

How to build scalable advanced audience segments for TV advertising.

Speaker: Laura Fitzpatrick - VP, National Television Sales, comScore

