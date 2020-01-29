Comscore Chief Privacy Officer Veronica Torres Appointed to International Association of Privacy Professionals' Advisory Board

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, is proud to announce today that Chief Privacy Officer Veronica Torres has been appointed to the International Association of Privacy Professionals' Women Leading Privacy Advisory Board. In her new role, Torres will help advance women operating in the privacy field by advising on best practices and supporting the IAPP's mission to provide a comprehensive body of resources, knowledge and experts for professionals operating in today's data-driven world.

"The privacy landscape is rapidly evolving, and new regulations have placed a greater emphasis on privacy than ever before. We have been fortunate to benefit from Veronica's strong leadership and vision to drive Comscore's rigorous data privacy practices," said Carol DiBattiste, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Comscore. "Veronica has played an indispensable role articulating Comscore's privacy framework, and I am confident she will provide valuable counsel that will advance the IAPP's mission to define, support and improve the privacy profession globally."

In her current role at Comscore, Torres leads the company's global privacy and data protection strategy by working with stakeholders across its business functions. She received her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, were she focused on information law.

Comscore's privacy program emphasizes thinking beyond privacy compliance and focusing on building foundational privacy practices. The company strives to promote transparency by creating, publishing, and adhering to privacy policies across its products, services, and practices. This includes promoting responsible use of personal information through the design of its products, ongoing monitoring and auditing, and information security safeguards.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at iapp.org.

