Comscore Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant Honored in Cablefax Magazine's Most Powerful Women Issue

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to share that Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant has been included in the 2021 edition of Cablefax Magazine's Most Powerful Women.

The recognition reflects Hinnant's strategic business development, sales and planning accomplishments during her 30-year career within the media and entertainment sectors. She helped build Comscore's National Television business over the past 15 years. Since being appointed as Chief Revenue Officer in early 2020, Hinnant has been a driving force behind Comscore's efforts to develop new, innovative approaches to industry opportunities using its granular television and digital measurement assets to lead the industry's emerging cross-platform solutions.

Hinnant's tenure as CRO has coincided with a generational transformation in media measurement, resulting in breakthrough commercial achievements for Comscore. Highlights under her leadership include:

OpenAP partnership expansion from being one of the first measurement partners for data-driven linear to enabling cross-platform targeting and measurement via a direct connection with OpenID, TV's central identity spine

ViacomCBS and Fox adopting Comscore's National TV measurement currency

Spectrum Reach transitioning to the use of Comscore as its preferred source for local audience measurement currency

Univision partnership expansion to provide next-generation linear audience measurement

Hulu, Twitch and Discovery server to server integration for premium video reporting

Google partnership expansion to provide deduplicated Connected TV measurement for YouTube and YouTube TV

"I am thrilled to see this well-deserved recognition for Carol," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore. "She has been one of my most important business partners for nearly 15 years and is a critical individual here at Comscore. Her leadership has helped us build momentum at this pivotal moment when the industry is ripe for disruption, and I am confident we are poised to continue building for the benefit of our clients and employees."

The full issue of Cablefax Magazine's Most Powerful Women can be found here.

