Comscore Consumer Intelligence is Now Available in all 210 Local Markets Monthly

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 3,000 clients across local stations, national networks, station groups, advertising and media agencies, and the entire Movies ecosystem, today announced an expansion of Comscore Consumer Intelligence, powered by Consumer Orbit, to cover all 210 Comscore local markets. The expansion will provide local TV stations, local digital publishers and media buyers everywhere with actionable consumer insight to connect consumer behaviors with local television and digital consumption down to the ZIP code level.

Comscore Consumer Intelligence is a powerful local market audience segmentation and buying and sales tool that provides a comprehensive and highly granular view of what linear and digital audiences are searching online to buy, where they are shopping and how they interact with media. It is delivered monthly compared to other consumer segmentation tools delivered annually that depend on outdated survey-based questionnaires and are based on self-reported information from small samples. Comscore Consumer Intelligence is sourced from deterministic data collected daily and reported monthly in 210 U.S. local markets, which delivers on Comscore's approach to measurement informed by massive and passive data collection.

"Comscore Consumer Intelligence adds the granularity at the local market level that allows media sellers to match what media planners have been requesting for years, which is information about the quality of the audience delivered. It allows advertising sellers to bypass age and gender demos and report on the delivery of actual consumer behaviors, or visitors, to hundreds of retail locations within each market," said Staci Kassen, COO and Strategy Lead at Consumer Orbit. "A seller can now access the actual location traffic for a specific car dealer and match those visits to television and digital impressions down to the ZIP codes. They could also target the ZIP codes that produce the most customer traffic for a QSR chain and find the best advertising choices. Television now has the targeting capabilities of digital allowing for an effective planned combination of media at very granular local geographies."

See below for a sample of the depth of information available within from a Comscore Consumer Intelligence recent report in a major TV market report:

Where people shop locally:

Over a thousand local retail brands reported in Kansas City market

market

In almost 60 retail subcategories e.g., Food and Dining and Quick Service Restaurants

What people are shopping from over 50,000 brands monthly

How to reach those shoppers through local media

Comscore television data, such as most-watched local television stations



Comscore digital data, such as top visited national and local publishers

"Comscore Consumer Intelligence complements our TV measurement products by providing a detailed view into the brands and products local consumers are shopping for today and the media they're consuming within those subsegments of the market that are most relevant to local advertising buyers and sellers," said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. "It is unique in that it offers the ability to measure digital audiences at the daypart and quarter-hour level, providing a means of comparing digital and linear media consumption."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner of more than 3,000 worldwide customers for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Consumer Orbit

Consumer Orbit is a Kansas City based consumer science company specializing in understanding consumers and their behaviors. Consumer Orbit aggregates consumer, privacy-compliant, behavioral databases from transactions-based data. These databases are focused on data with minimal latency, and maximum coverage, that track and inform marketing communications strategies for both advertisers and their agencies. We listen to customers through their behaviors instead of traditional demographic descriptors. In combination with client data, we make businesses smarter ensuring that each decision maker in the marketing chain has access to the same thorough understanding of the customer. To learn more, visit consumerorbit.com

