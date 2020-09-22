Comscore Continues Cross-Platform Measurement Innovation with New US Patent for Household Viewership Aggregation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted its patent on "Demographic Attribution of Household Viewing Events." The new patent is the latest example of Comscore's ongoing commitment to cross-platform measurement innovation and investment in research and development.

This invention enables Comscore to deliver a deeper understanding of audiences through precise insights at various hierarchal levels, such as a specific tuning event, individual program, network, or multi-network entity. Specifically, the patent covers one piece of the process by which Comscore estimates person-level viewing measurements from household- or set-top-box-level data, so that Comscore's products can aggregate granular household-level television and video viewership information to more useful levels.

Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 10,785,533.

Comscore's innovation ethos is reflected in the numerous U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years, including a recent award for household device identification. Comscore has brought substantial privacy-conscious digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of executing on its comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

"We are proud to continue our commitment to driving value and growth for our clients through constant innovation, and our recent series of patents shows that our research and development capabilities are stronger than ever," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.

