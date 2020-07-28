Comscore Continues Privacy-Focused Product Innovation with New US Patent for Protecting Consumer Privacy

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly-evolving media landscape, advertisers need superior solutions that offer effective audience measurement while meeting consumer privacy expectations. That's why Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted its patent on "Protecting User Privacy During Collection of Demographics Census Data."

The patent is for an invention that Comscore can use to continue providing industry-leading measurement of online audiences, while at the same time respecting the privacy of those audiences. Those seeking further information can reference U.S. Pat. No. 10,728,596.

"Our new patent is another example of Comscore's commitment to protecting consumer privacy, and it is another demonstration of Comscore's leadership in the area of privacy-safe measurement," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.

Comscore's continued investment in research and development is reflected in the 76 U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years. This commitment has also brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

