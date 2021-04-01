Comscore Elevates Veteran Data Scientist Dr. Michael Vinson to Chief Research Officer

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that veteran analytics leader Dr. Michael Vinson has been appointed Chief Research Officer. In his new role, Vinson will continue to guide the development of all Comscore methodologies across all platforms.

Vinson has extensive experience transforming complex data at scale into actionable insights that drive business outcomes. For the past 11 years as Senior Vice President for Analytics Strategy, first at Rentrak and then Comscore when the two companies merged in 2016, he has played a key role in developing and reinventing Comscore's measurement solutions across TV, computers, and mobile devices. Under his leadership, Comscore has launched its groundbreaking TV measurement capabilities, maintained MRC accreditation on both content and ad measurement in the digital space, and is now redesigning all its measurement systems to enable the privacy-focused methodologies demanded by consumers. He is proud to support Comscore's industry-leading, privacy-first approaches to online and cross-platform measurement, approaches that will support the entire open web, from the smallest publishers to the largest platforms.

Vinson's stewardship of Comscore's analytics strategy builds on a strong, 20-year track record of achievement. Prior to his Comscore/Rentrak tenure, Vinson served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Digital Insights and Analytics at Starcom MediaVest Group and, before that, as Chief Research Scientist at erinMedia, where he was granted seven patents relating to mathematical methods for estimating demographics from privacy-safe digital set top box data.

Vinson holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the University of Chicago and completed his postdoctoral work at Syracuse University in Physics, where he won a Fulbright Scholarship to teach and research computational physics at Yarmouk University in Jordan.

"At this pivotal moment in media, Comscore is building the next generation of cross-platform privacy-focused audience measurement that the industry has been demanding. Michael is a true data science visionary and change agent. In his new role, Michael will be leading some of the smartest analytics experts and data scientists in the industry and I'm confident in his leadership and excited about the innovation that he will bring to Comscore," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.

