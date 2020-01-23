Comscore Executive Carol Hinnant Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced Carol Hinnant, a 15-year Comscore executive, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Hinnant will guide Comscore's revenue-generating operations across the global digital, television, and cross-platform business, and will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team reporting to Chris Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer.

Hinnant has been the longtime leader for Comscore's national television relationships and more recently has focused on the company's digital operations, helping to build a scalable foundation for the company's premium cross-platform and addressable future.

"Over the course of her tenure, Carol has been instrumental to Comscore's strength in television, and she has done a great job this past year leading Comscore's relationships with our digital customers," said Chris Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. "I am thrilled to welcome Carol to the executive team and am confident this organizational change will drive our success this year and beyond."

With Hinnant's expanded role, Wilson will focus more on the execution and implementation of Comscore's global digital, TV, and cross-platform strategy, driving innovation to meet clients' current and future needs across the enterprise in fast-growing areas like OTT, addressable, premium video ad, and content measurement.

