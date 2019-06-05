Comscore Expands Access to Brand Survey Lift Solution in Several International Markets

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that it has expanded access to its Brand Survey Lift solution to six international markets, including Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom. Brand Survey Lift is a survey-based solution that helps marketers and publishers better evaluate the impact of advertising on key branding measures, such as awareness, favorability, recall and purchase intent.

"We're thrilled to introduce Brand Survey Lift to our marketing and publishing clients in international markets, as the expansion of this solution marks an important step for the company and the industry as a whole," says Chris Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. "We continue to see momentum behind marketing impact measurement, and we remain committed to helping our partners confidently evaluate campaigns so they can better plan and optimize their content and advertising decisions."

As the demand for more advanced measurement grows within the media industry, Comscore is well-positioned with the data assets and technology needed to help marketers and media companies holistically understand the delivery, performance and impact of advertising campaigns across platforms.

Brand Survey Lift has been available in the United States since 2009. In the United States, Comscore's Brand Survey Lift solution supports measurement of desktop and mobile advertising, as well as TV and over-the-top campaigns.

To learn more about the Comscore's Brand Survey Lift, please contact us.

