Comscore Expands Box Office Measurement to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RESTON, Va., Jan 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that it has expanded its box office measurement service into Saudi Arabia. The global expansion will provide box office measurement data for all theatrical film releases across the country. This follows the opening of commercial cinemas across the Kingdom after a 35-year pause. Reflecting Comscore's unmatched reach and capabilities, Comscore box office measurement captures 100 percent of all box office revenue and admissions from each of the newly built cinemas across the country.

"As the industry leader in providing the most trusted and accurate worldwide box office measurement, we are delighted to be able to expand our offering to cover the new commercial film industry in Saudi Arabia," said Arturo Guillen, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director for Comscore Movies. "Our partners welcome the opportunity to leverage audience insights from a massive untapped market in which we expect to see rapid growth for the film industry. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to be a Top 10 cinema market over the coming years, and we look forward to helping the industry grow as a whole through our data and analytics."

"Saudi Arabia opened its doors to the cinema industry for the first time in 30 years, and that arose the immediate need to facilitate it. By working with Comscore we've been able to make the impossible happen and together with the follow on rapid market growth, there's a positive outlook for this year ahead and it's been a great start to the year for the company on this new market," said Mohammad Al Rowais, Managing Director, General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

The fast-rising Saudi Arabian commercial film industry presents a new and exciting opportunity for film distributors and exhibitors and with Comscore's box office measurement and reporting they will be able to leverage granular market insights to strategize their future efforts within Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 30 million people eager to enjoy the latest entertainment from around the world.

"Comscore is a trusted partner with whom I've personally worked with in other territories for many years. The entry of Comscore into the market will only help strengthen what is the most exciting cinema market globally. The data insights and analytics provided by Comscore will enable key theatrical stakeholders to make more informed decisions that will benefit cinemagoers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Adon Quinn, Chief Operating Officer for Muvi Cinemas.

"With over 100 years of involvement in the cinema industry, our family run business has always aimed at innovating further by adding a wealth of unique and cutting-edge products and services to maintain our renowned excellence in the region. We have lately been honored to begin working within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to build new movie theaters and showcase the magic of Hollywood as well as the growing local film industry," said Gino Haddad, CEO of Empire Cinemas. "We welcome Comscore to the market, as the accuracy and precision of their box office solutions will greatly benefit the industry."

With the latest move, Comscore has added to its consistent box office revenue and admissions across the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Oman and Kuwait. The expansion also marks another milestone for Comscore in its mission to expand its solution offering throughout the globe. Previously, in May 2019, Comscore announced operations into West & Southern Africa and the expansion of its real-time box office and polling solution, PostTrak™ to Australia, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Comscore partners with film distributors and exhibitors in 68 countries around the world to create the industry box office scores which are transacted upon. Measuring the global box office, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

