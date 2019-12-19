Comscore Expands Gower Street Analytics Partnership to Include Film Comparisons in Box Office Essentials

RESTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Gower Street Analytics film comparisons are available to subscribers of Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials. The new feature represents an expansion of the partnership between Gower Street and Comscore.

Film comparisons are curated by Gower Street's team of data scientists and film analysts using data from Comscore Box Office Essentials. Gower Street's proprietary methodology provides intelligent film comparisons for releases at all scales, including limited release films.

"Comparisons are an integral part to the theatrical side of our business as they provide context and scale about potential, upcoming and current releases. The right set of comps is a very powerful instrument in the hands of movie executives. FORECAST, our theatrical predictive analytics platform, has well over 22,000 comparison titles, with approximately 2,000 new comps added every month," said Dimitrios Mitsinikos, Chief Executive Officer at Gower Street. "Our proprietary Film Comparisons module on FORECAST is flexible and easy to integrate with client and partner systems. The implementation of this particular integration with Comscore's industry-leading data platforms was only a matter of weeks."

Gower Street has been a partner of Comscore since 2015. Comscore also partners with Gower Street on FORECAST, offering film executives intelligent box office predictive analytics.

"We're excited to incorporate Film Comparisons to our partnership with Gower Street, and as an additional offering to our clients," said Arturo Guillén, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Comscore Movies. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership, focus in innovation and expanding both Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials to new horizons."

Comscore partners with film distributors and exhibitors in 70 countries around the world to create the box office data solutions on which the industry transacts. Measuring more than 30,000 theatres globally, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theatres optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

To learn more about Comscore Movies, contact us today.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

SOURCE Comscore

