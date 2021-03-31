Comscore Expands Into Out-of-Home Measurement

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out-of-home (OOH) advertising remains a vital part of building brand awareness and plays an increasingly important role in advancing the consumer journey. That's why Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that it has joined the DPAA and the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). The new alliances with two of the leading industry organizations come as Comscore accelerates its efforts to add OOH measurement to its cross-platform product suite.

The goal is to help marketers drive market share and profitability through superior audience insights. More than $9 billion is projected for OOH ad spend in the coming years. Comscore's vision is to measure outdoor advertising platforms, cinema, and place-based distribution such as retail spaces, stadiums, office buildings and transportation hubs and make it available through traditional buyside planning and buying tools.

"The addition of out-of-home measurement is a natural extension of Comscore's impressions-based currency that the media ecosystem relies on to drive better business outcomes," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "With rapid changes in consumer consumption and the need to drive maximum return on investment for every ad dollar, marketers need a complete and unduplicated view of where their target audience is seeing content. This is why Comscore has an advantage in the market. We are the trusted source for superior audience insights across linear TV, OTT, desktop, mobile, and cinema and are now bringing the same measurement acumen to bear on outdoor and digital out-of-home at a time when America is starting to go out of home again."

"We are excited to welcome Comscore as a DPAA Member. As DPAA drives the digitization and growth of out-of-home advertising, Comscore's expertise in digital, video, OOH and international will help DPAA and our individual members drive our growth across the globe," said Barry Frey, President, CEO, DPAA.

"Our industry welcomes Comscore as a doorway for out-of-home to break into cross-platform measurement," said Andy Sriubas, Chief Commercial Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "Their data flows through the internal planning and buying platforms at major holding companies, independent agencies and leading third-party processors. It is time for out-of-home to take its rightful place beside digital, mobile, TV and OTT on the agency desk, through cross-media comparative value measurements."

Comscore's OOH efforts are being spearheaded by Gary Warech, Comscore's Executive Vice President who most recently led the company's Brand Direct, Brand Tracking, Pharma and Branded Content businesses. Warech is a seasoned veteran with more than 25 years of experience building partnerships, managing strategic initiatives, and implementing both syndicated and custom research solutions including OOH.

