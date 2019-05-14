Comscore Expands Partnership with Lockwood Broadcast Group to Exclusive Measurement Deal

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted currency for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Lockwood Broadcast Group, a local broadcast television company based in Hampton Roads, Va., today announced a long-term agreement for Comscore to exclusively provide measurement services to their television stations in Knoxville, Tenn., Wichita, Kan., Augusta, Ga., Dothan, Ala., Panama City, Fla. and Sherman-Ada-Ardmore, Texas.

Lockwood will also use Comscore's automotive and political advanced audience segmentation as a part of this agreement.



"Lockwood has long been a very satisfied partner with Comscore," stated Dave Hanna, president of Lockwood Broadcast Group. "We have found that Comscore is a trustworthy, stable and reliable source for TV viewing data, which has led stations in several of our markets to exclusively use Comscore as the sole transactional currency. The marketplace is speaking loud and clear, and Lockwood is pleased to work with Comscore to help drive our revenue and market share."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all 210 local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

"Comscore is very excited to be expanding our long partnership with Lockwood," said Steve Walsh, executive vice president of local markets at Comscore. "They are active and enthusiastic users of our audience insights in the marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to work proactively with their stations' teams to help grow their success."

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, click here.

