Comscore Finds News Consumption Remains Significantly Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, has found that while audience traffic for certain categories are returning to normal, overall news consumption remains higher than pre-pandemic levels. The figures suggest that millions of Americans continue to rely on media for vital information during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Total visits to an aggregate of approximately 40 select news sites peaked during the week of April 13-19, 2020 with 8.5 billion total visits. However, since mid-May, total digital visits to news sites have remained somewhat steady. The week of July 27-August 2, 2020 saw 7.4 billion visits, which is 28% higher than pre-pandemic levels during the week of February 3-9, 2020.

Other media consumption highlights from the latest Comscore research include:

Total digital visits (mobile and desktop) across ten key categories peaked the week of April 20-26, 2020 with 64.3 billion digital visits. Since then, total digital visits have slowly declined, but remain over 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels as of the week of July 27-August 2, 2020 .

with 64.3 billion digital visits. Since then, total digital visits have slowly declined, but remain over 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels as of the week of . Total digital visits to select top retail sites peaked in mid-to-late April. After declining for several weeks, visitation to these retail sites again picked up in July, reaching 1 billion visits during the week of July 27-August 2, 2020 , a 50% increase in visitation over pre-pandemic levels

, a 50% increase in visitation over pre-pandemic levels Since late March, visitation to travel sites has slowly and steadily risen—during the week of July 27-August 2, 2020 visitation reached 525 million. This is still nearly 40% lower than pre-pandemic levels, but a 45% increase over the low point during mid-March.

