Comscore Inks Preferred Agreement with Marcus Theatres® for Next Generation Theatre Management

RESTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a multi-year agreement to provide Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States, with Comscore's next generation theatre and circuit management solutions.

Under this agreement, every Marcus Theatre location will use Comscore Cinema ACE theatre management system. Part of Comscore's Hollywood Software Suite of Solutions, Cinema ACE will enable Marcus Theatres to connect auditoriums, centralize content management and automate the transfer of features, trailers and encryption keys. The agreement also provides Marcus Theatres with Comscore's Enterprise Web™ circuit management service, allowing Marcus Theatres to streamline operations circuit-wide and ensure shows play out as planned.

"We are excited to expand our long-term relationship with Marcus Theatres for theatre and circuit management," said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies. "They have been great partners of ours over the last decade of digital cinema, providing invaluable feedback on not only the development of these two next generation applications, but also on all of our Movies products. This agreement underscores Comscore's ability to deliver real-time information and help drive productivity and efficiency across their cinema operations."

"We are continually impressed with Comscore's innovative suite of solutions," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. "We became an early adopter of Cinema ACE on the opening day of our Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square location in October 2019 and have since converted additional theatres to this new system. Our teams using Cinema ACE have had a positive experience with the new, redesigned interface and automations. And since we're hosting our databases in the cloud, managers love they can access the application from anywhere with internet access."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlexSM brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

