Comscore Introduces Brand Safety Options to Combat Misinformation

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. 2020 election season brings a likely proliferation of misleading and inaccurate information, both brands and political campaigns are seeking new tools to combat the threat posed by news that lacks credibility. To meet this critical need, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, has launched powerful new brand safety options that will better enable advertisers of all stripes to avoid appearing alongside misinformation, while allowing advertisers to confidently place ads on high quality, leading news sites at a time when these sites are seeing traffic at an all time high.

Comscore's new brand protections from misinformation are available in most demand-side platforms through Comscore's Contextual Targeting suite for digital or connected TV content. This advanced detection technology uses Comscore's leading contextual crawler in combination with dynamic machine learning-based content recognition techniques, resulting in more accurate and more reliable content assessments. This allows for the identification of continuously-evolving misinformation techniques as they surface.

"The problem of misinformation is more like fighting crime than it is fixing a plumbing problem. It requires constant attention and you will never solve it. But to do it well will require better techniques and better technology than we have now," said Tom Rosenstiel, Executive Director of the American Press Institute.

"Everyone in the advertising ecosystem has a role to play in reducing the impact of misinformation," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Services, Comscore. "For 20 years, Comscore has been the trusted currency for digital advertising rankings, and we are excited to apply our expertise to make these protections readily available across the spectrum of demand-side providers."

The new capabilities are just the latest in a flurry of enhancements to Comscore's Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral, TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

