Comscore Introduces Next Generation Theatre Management System: Cinema Auditorium Control Engine

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced today the launch of the next generation of its theatre management system (TMS) software, Comscore Cinema Auditorium Control Engine (ACE). Cinema ACE, a part of Comscore's Hollywood Software suite of solutions, is designed to provide exhibitors the ability to connect auditoriums, centralize content management and automate the transfer of features, trailers and encryption keys.

Cinema ACE features a faster, more-user friendly interface, new automations to expedite weekly task completion and a simplified web browser-based user interface. The upgraded solution also features more flexible hosting options for circuits of all sizes as well as an SQL database that can be hosted on-site in the projection booth or from the Cloud, with full data encryption at rest and in transit.

"We're very excited to introduce Comscore's Cinema Auditorium Control Engine as our next generation theatre management system to exhibitors both domestically and internationally," said Arturo Guillen, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Comscore Movies. "Comscore will continue to listen to our partners in the movie exhibition space to offer the highly valuable solutions they need to succeed and drive business growth."

Cinema ACE enhances Comscore's existing Hollywood Software suite of solutions, which helps exhibitors drive productivity and efficiency across digital cinema operations. Cinema ACE enables both theatre owners and staff to save time by streamlining and simplifying everyday processes. By providing exhibitors the tools needed to perform more effectively, this enhanced offering further enables Comscore to provide the best, single source of movie information across the entire film lifecycle.

Comscore's current theatre management system is installed in cinemas across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Cinema ACE is currently in use with select partners and will go into wide release for both existing and new clients in November 2019.

Founded in 1997, Comscore's Hollywood Software is a market leader in theatrical distribution and exhibition management software. Hollywood Software provides advanced tools that capture, manage, share, process, interface, compute, analyze and report the data and details that distributors and exhibitors of every size need to manage and control end-to-end processes and equipment for digital cinema exhibition. This transactional infrastructure creates an efficient information marketplace that facilitates the gathering and usage of valuable business data while creating operational efficiencies.

To learn more about Cinema ACE, contact us: hollywoodsoftware@comscore.com.

